FRISCO - The Aledo Bearcats football team outlasted the Centennial Spartans in the state quarterfinals in Frisco on Saturday, winning 42-21. The Bearcats will face the Longview Lobos Saturday at John E. Kincaide Stadium in Dallas.
"We will enjoy this win for a bus ride home," Bearcat Head Coach Tim Buchanan said. "After that, we will start getting ready for Longview."
Coming out of halftime, the Spartans took their first drive 75 yards into the end zone, tying the game at 21.
The second half of the game for the Bearcat defense had a theme of bending but not breaking.
"I went into the locker room and told them the most crucial thing for us in the second half is not being selfish," Buchanan said. "Playing the second half as a football team rather than individuals, and we will be alright."
Centennial took a shot into the end zone on a fourth down attempt as they looked to catch the Bearcats off guard. They ran the ball the majority of the game.
The Aledo defense came prepared for such a play. One of the defenders stuck to the intended receivers and managed to swat the ball away at the last second.
Hauss Hejny led the offense down the field and connected with Kaydon Finnely for a 28-yard touchdown to regain the lead.
After Aledo managed to force Centennial into punting, the offense took the ball down the field, and Hejny connected with Finnely again, this time for a 25-yard touchdown catch to give the Bearcats the two-score lead once more.
After an Aledo punt, Centennial took the ball down to the two-yard line and seemed like they were going to take the lead, but the Bearcat defense stuffed the line and forced the Spartans to turn the ball over on downs.
After Bryon Wheeler intercepted the Spartan pass, Jalen Pope sealed the game for Aledo with a 41-yard wide-open touchdown from Hejny to put the Bearcats up 42-21.
"They are a good football team," Buchanan said. "We knew that it was going to be a gritty football game. I was not surprised about them tying the game at 21. They did a good job stopping us and forced us to adjust and come back in the second half."
Jalen got Aledo moving as he caught a 15-yard catch and run.
The Bearcats got the scoring started as Hejny scrambled up the sidelines for a 41-yard run into the end zone to give them the early lead.
The Aledo defense bullied the Centennial offense as they forced a punt in the first quarter.
The Bearcats capitalized on the punt as Hawk Patrick-Daniels took the first play of the drive 23-yards into Spartan territory.
Gavin Olenjack caught a 32-yard Hejny pass on the next play to get the Bearcats to the Spartan one-yard line.
The next play for Aledo saw Caleb Pope take the ball hard up the middle into the end zone to put Aledo up 14-0 in the opening quarter.
To start the second quarter, Jaden Allen made a crucial play for the Bearcat defense as he broke up a 4th down pass into the end zone, giving his offense the ball back.
A 48-yard pass to Jalen Pope and a 26-yard pass to Tyson Timms set up a Patrick-Daniels 15-yard touchdown run up the middle to get Aledo to a 21-0 lead.
On the ensuing Centennial drive, the Spartans took advantage of the run game as their QB got into the end zone from 16 yards out to cut into the deficit they faced.
The Centennial QB ran for a 54-yard touchdown to bring the Spartans within seven on the next drive.
The Bearcat defense forced the Spartans to attempt a field goal on their next drive at the end of the half after they recovered a fumble, but it would be for naught as Centennial missed the kick, leaving the score 21-14 going into halftime.
