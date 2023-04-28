ALEDO – The Aledo Lady Bearcats made a big statement to open up their postseason from the opening pitch.
Aledo stormed ahead 11-0 after one inning of play and controlled the game for a 15-0 win over Trimble Tech to capture the Bi-District Championship on Thursday night.
“We’ve talked about never discounting anybody no matter what we’ve heard about them. We go into every game knowing a loss is possible,” Lady Bearcats head coach Heather Myers said. “I told them that they needed to go out with a lot of intensity and that we were going to put runs on the board until we needed to stop.”
Aledo overwhelmed the Lady Bulldogs with an offensive onslaught in the bottom of the first. After striking out the side from the circle, Lady Bearcats pitcher Taylor McKean highlighted the 11-run first inning with a bases-clearing RBI triple that extended Aledo’s lead to 5-0. The Lady Bearcats pushed six more runs across in the frame and then McKean quieted the Trimble Tech bats in a big way as she pitched five perfect innings.
The way Aledo executed not only emphasized its win but also showed Myers the focus and sharpness her team possesses.
“It just shows their maturity. We have a lot of juniors and seniors with a lot of experience going deep into the playoffs,” the head coach said. “They understand where they need to be and channel it all towards the game, and that intensity is what we preach and develop in practice every single day.”
The Lady Bearcats await the winner of Burleson and Richland in the area round of the playoffs, which will take place next week with matchup details to be announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.