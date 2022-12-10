DALLAS - The Aledo Bearcat football program used a gritty second-half defense in the rain to upset the Longview Lobos 17-14 Saturday to clinch a spot in the state title game.
"This comeback shows you the resolve our kids have in them," Aledo Head Coach Tim Buchanan said. "Longview is a good football team over there. This win was special to come from behind to win a game like this."
Coming out of halftime, Hauss Hejny got 15-yards on two carries, then Hawk Patrick-Daniels blew through the Longview defense on his way to scoring a 60-yard touchdown to get the Bearcats back in the game down 14-10 after the successful extra point.
"We told our guys to don't quit," Buchanan said. "There shouldn't be any doubt in your mind right now about us coming back to win. They believed it and did a heck of a job getting back into this game."
After forcing a Lobo three and out, Hawk Patrick-Daniels managed to gain 29 more yards as he squeezed his way through the defense. Hejny connected with an open Pope for 11 yards to the Lobo 27-yard line.
Patrick-Daniels got his third carry of 10+ yards as he gained 17 yards to the 10-yard line. Davhon Keys finished the drive off with a 10-yard carry into the endzone to regain the lead 17-14.
Both defenses stood tall early on, as neither team could come away with points.
The Bearcats forced the Lobos to punt on their first drive, but Aledo turned the ball over on downs following an incompletion at the Longview 25-yard line.
On the Lobo drive, the Bearcats forced another punt into the wind.
The Aledo offense found momentum as they moved down the field. QB Hauss Hejny gained 21 yards on five carries and 18 yards through completions to Jalen Pope and Tyson Timms.
The drive stalled in the red zone, and Aledo connected on a short field goal to get the early 3-0 lead.
The Lobos received the ball to end the quarter and went three and out.
Hawk Patrick-Daniels gained two for the Bearcats on the first play of the drive, but that was all Aledo could do as the Longview defense came away with the interception inside Aledo's territory after a bobbled pass.
The Lobos moved fast as they got into the end zone in eight plays to go up 7-3.
On the ensuing Bearcat drive, Hejny connected with Pope for a 22-yard gain, but after two incompletions and a short run, Aledo punted back to the Lobos.
Longview quickly struck as they walked into the end zone with a 55-yard score to extend their lead to 14-3.
On the Lobo kickoff, Aledo almost got hit with disaster as the return man nearly coughed the ball up.
Hejny gained 11 yards on the ground before connecting with Pope again, this time for 23 yards.
On the next play, Hejny gave the ball back to the Lobos as he overthrew the receiver into the defender's hands.
Not much was going for the Lobos on their next drive as the Aledo defense held them in check to end the half with a nine-yard sack.
The Bearcat defense forced the Lobos to punt on their next drive.
Aledo lined up in punt formation after being sacked and not moving the ball. With the rain falling, Clay Murador could not get a good handle on the ball and decided to get as many yards as he gained 25 yards on 4th down to end the third quarter.
The fourth quarter had both defenses controlling the line of scrimmage, as neither team moved the ball well and punted multiple times.
With 56 seconds left in the game, a storm system forced the game to stop for a while. Once play could resume after the 90-minute delay, Longview at the ball at midfield and second and 16.
The Aledo defense was ready to clinch their ticket as they dialed up the pressure and forced the Lobo QB into three straight incompletions to turn the ball over on downs.
After losing to South Oak Cliff in the regional finals a year ago, Aledo returns to the title game for the first time since 2020, where they will face College Station at AT&T Stadium on Saturday.
