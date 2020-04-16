Senior offensive tackle Aidan Hayes became the latest state champion Aledo Bearcat to secure his spot at the next level, having signed with Harding University to play football earlier this week.
Hayes, a 2019 first-team all-district selection (District 5-5A, D-II) and member of the 15-1 Bearcat squad which barreled its way to a UIL 11-man state record ninth championship after repeating against Missouri City Fort Bend Marshall, said this new chapter is one he has strived to reach since he was young.
“Having the opportunity to play at the next level feels like a dream come true,” Hayes said.
“All of my hard work playing for Aledo the last 12 years is finally coming to fruition.”
As for his choice of Harding, Hayes highlighted the approach of the Bison coaching staff as well as the involvement of current players with the team during his campus visit as major pulls.
“The Harding coaches really impressed me with their coaching techniques,” Hayes said.
“Their main priority is to make their players into all around good people and leaders in their community. If they can do that, then winning will take care of itself.
“The players at Harding also went out of their way to talk to me while I was on campus, which is something I hadn’t experienced at other schools.”
While school closures stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic may have kept the state champion Bearcat from holding a signing party at Aledo High School, Hayes stressed that current circumstances did not dampen the spirits of himself or those close to him.
“I actually signed [Wednesday] night,” Hayes said.
“We set up a little table on the patio at our house and a few of my friends came and watched me sign (six feet apart), took some pictures and then left.”
