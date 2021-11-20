Robert Freeman

Gordon's Robert Freeman had a kickoff return for a touchdown and a 40-yard run in the third quarter to propel the Longhorns to a playoff victory over Gold-Burg.

PEASTER — A poll taken earlier in the week favored the Gordon Longhorns over Gold-Burg in Friday's area match.

Those 88 percent were right on the money, as Gordon dominated the Bears at Greyhound Stadium in Peaster, 82-37.

The Longhorns held a slim lead at halftime, 44-29, but quickly got to work in the second half.

Senior Drake Dickehut rumbled into the end zone and the kick after made it 60-29 with six minutes to play in the third.

Gold-Burg returned the favor and put eight points on the board, but the Horns immediately responded on a 60-yard kickoff return by Robert Freeman. The kick after was good and made it 76-37 with 4:23 on the clock.

The score also put Gordon in position for the mercy rule, one of the many differences between six-man and 11-man football. In six-man football, at any time after halftime if the scoring difference exceeds 45 points, the game is over.

On the ropes, the Gold-Burg offense tried to move the ball past midfield, but Gordon stuffed them on fourth-and-four.

It was all the Longhorns needed, as a handoff to Freeman secured another touchdown and the area championship.

It sets up a highly-anticipated rivalry game between Gordon and the neighboring Strawn Greyhounds the week of Thanksgiving. The two schools are a mere 10 miles or less from each other. The Greyhounds bested the Longhorns in their district match 83-38 earlier this month.

Dewaine Lee

Dewaine Lee and the Strawn Greyhounds are rolling into a Thanksgiving-week match against familiar faces.

Strawn will be coming off its own mercy-rule victory, needing only two quarters to beat Throckmorton, 61-8.

Game time and location for the regional quarterfinals are to be determined.

The third and final dominating performance from an area school came in the form of a 57-14 Aledo Bearcat win over Frisco Liberty in Denton.

Ryan Williams had three scores and 135 yards in the first two quarters to give Aledo a 27-7 lead at halftime. Williams would leave the game in the second quarter with an apparent elbow injury.

The offense as a whole tallied more than 300 yards and eight scores, while the Bearcat defense held Frisco Liberty to under 300 yards, well below their 500-yard average coming into Friday.

Aledo defense

Aledo looks to continue its run in defending its state championship with a Class 5A-Region II regional match against South Oak Cliff. Kickoff it set for 2 p.m. Friday at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield.

The Springtown Porcupines were scheduled to play Andrew Friday night in Sweetwater. The game was postponed, and could possibly be rescheduled for Monday, after a bus carrying members of the Andrews band was hit by another vehicle on the way to the game.
Three adults died as a result of the accident, including the bus driver and the Andrews band director. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you