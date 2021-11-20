PEASTER — A poll taken earlier in the week favored the Gordon Longhorns over Gold-Burg in Friday's area match.
Those 88 percent were right on the money, as Gordon dominated the Bears at Greyhound Stadium in Peaster, 82-37.
The Longhorns held a slim lead at halftime, 44-29, but quickly got to work in the second half.
Senior Drake Dickehut rumbled into the end zone and the kick after made it 60-29 with six minutes to play in the third.
Gold-Burg returned the favor and put eight points on the board, but the Horns immediately responded on a 60-yard kickoff return by Robert Freeman. The kick after was good and made it 76-37 with 4:23 on the clock.
The score also put Gordon in position for the mercy rule, one of the many differences between six-man and 11-man football. In six-man football, at any time after halftime if the scoring difference exceeds 45 points, the game is over.
On the ropes, the Gold-Burg offense tried to move the ball past midfield, but Gordon stuffed them on fourth-and-four.
It was all the Longhorns needed, as a handoff to Freeman secured another touchdown and the area championship.
It sets up a highly-anticipated rivalry game between Gordon and the neighboring Strawn Greyhounds the week of Thanksgiving. The two schools are a mere 10 miles or less from each other. The Greyhounds bested the Longhorns in their district match 83-38 earlier this month.
Strawn will be coming off its own mercy-rule victory, needing only two quarters to beat Throckmorton, 61-8.
Game time and location for the regional quarterfinals are to be determined.
The third and final dominating performance from an area school came in the form of a 57-14 Aledo Bearcat win over Frisco Liberty in Denton.
Ryan Williams had three scores and 135 yards in the first two quarters to give Aledo a 27-7 lead at halftime. Williams would leave the game in the second quarter with an apparent elbow injury.
The offense as a whole tallied more than 300 yards and eight scores, while the Bearcat defense held Frisco Liberty to under 300 yards, well below their 500-yard average coming into Friday.
Aledo looks to continue its run in defending its state championship with a Class 5A-Region II regional match against South Oak Cliff. Kickoff it set for 2 p.m. Friday at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield.
