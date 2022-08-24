The Aledo Ladycats opened their home portion of their season Tuesday when they took on the Lamar Vikings.
The Ladycats swept their game with the Vikings 3-0, taking the sets 25-11, 25-13 and 25-23.
"This was our first match on our home floor in front of a crowd, and I thought the kids handled that well," Ladycat Head Coach Claire Gay said. "We missed a lot of serves, which is a problem, but overall I thought we did well placing the ball and spreading it around our offense. Everyone stepped up and did their role, it was a good win at home, and now we head to a tough tournament in Leander."
In a commonality between each of the sets during the game, both teams were evenly scoring, but when it came to the first two sets, Aledo pulled away for the easy wins.
In the third set, Lamar woke up and fought hard, even holding a lead for much of the set. In the end, Aledo rebounded quickly and managed to hold on to a narrow set victory to win the game.
"There were a lot of errors on our side of the net during the final set," Gay said. "Those are things we have to learn and grow from, but again we can't force those errors."
With the win over Lamar, the Ladycats improve their record to 15-5 on the season.
The Ladycats now travel to Leander to participate in the Volleypalooza Tournament.
