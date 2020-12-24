Mixing up flour, baking soda and sugar is a recipe for Christmas cookies.
Giving up a big lead to the Aledo Bearcats early in a game is a recipe for disaster.
Many teams begin games against the Bearcats with energy and passion before wearing down by the second half. Aledo and Frisco were tied 7-7 at tonight's regional championship when the first quarter ended.
The close game wouldn't last. The Bearcats are the defending state champs for a reason. Or, more accurately, multiple reasons -- two of them being running back DeMarco Roberts and wildcat JoJo Earle.
Early in the second quarter, the Bearcats began to overwhelm the Raccoons defense. DeMarco scored from 11 yards out, breaking tackles and showing why he and Earle are the most exciting backfield duo in 5A football.
The Bearcat defense took control, as well, when Jack Tregellas blocked a punt and Matt Bell recovered the ball.
A few plays later, Roberts bulled his way into the paint again for a 10-yard touchdown. He scored a 30-yard TD a short time later to pad the lead to 28-7.
Frisco fought back, driving the length of the field in a dozen plays to cut the lead to 28-14 before the half ended, burning six minutes off the clock. This meant the Raccoons would receive the kickoff to begin the second half. They’d have an opportunity to cut the lead to one score.
Would Santa Claus deliver a Christmas miracle to the Raccoons in front of their home crowd in Frisco?
No. Santa isn’t real, but Aledo is.
Final score: Aledo 45, Frisco 27.
The Bearcats advance to the state quarterfinals next week to battle Lovejoy.
