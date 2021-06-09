AO Audrey Pearce

Aledo Ladycats senior Audrey Pearce received a top honor for a graduating senior in softball.

The Texas Girls Coaches Association picked Pearce for the 2020-2021 Softball Legacy All-Star Team.

Pearce was a member of the Ladycats team that finished as Class 5A state silver medalists on Saturday.

Pearce will depart Aledo High with honors aplenty. Standing 6 feet 3 inches, she excelled at volleyball, softball and basketball. Earlier this year, she was named to the TGCA All-State Team in volleyball and was the District 4-5A Offensive Player of the Year. In basketball, Pearce was Offensive Player of the Year in 2019.

Audrey Pearce plans to play volleyball at Houston Baptist University.
Hailey Huddleston celebrates with Audrey Pearce during a volleyball game earlier this year.

In addition to those accolades, she is graduating cum laude as a member of the National Honor Society and an I-School student advocate.

The fans at Houston Baptist University will be seeing Pearce in action soon — she signed a national letter of intent to play volleyball.

Audrey Pearce will be playing volleyball at Houston Baptist University.
Audrey Pearce's 6-foot 3-inch frame and willingness to attack the net helps make her a force in volleyball.

 

 

