Aledo Ladycats senior Audrey Pearce received a top honor for a graduating senior in softball.
The Texas Girls Coaches Association picked Pearce for the 2020-2021 Softball Legacy All-Star Team.
Pearce was a member of the Ladycats team that finished as Class 5A state silver medalists on Saturday.
Pearce will depart Aledo High with honors aplenty. Standing 6 feet 3 inches, she excelled at volleyball, softball and basketball. Earlier this year, she was named to the TGCA All-State Team in volleyball and was the District 4-5A Offensive Player of the Year. In basketball, Pearce was Offensive Player of the Year in 2019.
In addition to those accolades, she is graduating cum laude as a member of the National Honor Society and an I-School student advocate.
The fans at Houston Baptist University will be seeing Pearce in action soon — she signed a national letter of intent to play volleyball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.