Below is a list of superlative awards and a first-team roster composed of players from private high schools in Parker and Palo Pinto Counties.
The All-Private School volleyball team includes nominations from coaches, input from Weatherford Democrat staff and all-district lists.
MVP
Kelsey Beaman, sophomore, Weatherford Christian
Not often does a sophomore soar so high on a volleyball court or on this superlative list, but Beaman is a rare athlete. She slammed 111 kill shots in 15 games — averaging three kills a set — to help the Lady Lions go 8-1 in league play and 13-2 overall. When she wasn’t attacking the net, she was tallying more than 100 digs. Beaman’s big-time performances earned her the district MVP award and a TAPPS first-team All State selection.
Hitter of the Year
Tressie Windle, junior, Victory Baptist
Windle had what is best described as a blowout season. This all-around player has been contributing on varsity since the eighth grade and is a constant force at the net. Opponents know her and try to work around her, yet Windle led all hitters with 206 kills this season and a .325 hitting average. She was second on the team with 66 aces, third overall in the league’s hitting percentage, led the league in blocks and was academic All State.
Digger of the Year
Reagan Smith, junior, Trinity Christian
Smith came just shy of logging 100 digs for the season, cementing her place as the Lady Eagles’ most prolific scooper. The outside hitter received honorable-mention All State, academic All State and first-team All District. Along with her digs, she is credited with seven aces, 36 kills and a couple of blocks.
Blocker of the Year
Elaina Buchanan, senior, Community Christian
Blocking is Buchanan’s forte. She recorded 30 solo stuffs this season. Throw in 83 kills, 43 aces and a 93% serve rate, and it’s easy to see why Buchanan is a leader for the Lady Warriors. She is a four-year player on varsity. Her 32% kill rate will be missed.
Setter of the Year
Jenna Claire Feronti, sophomore, Weatherford Christian
This first-team All District selection was wicked at the service line. Her 65 aces — a whopping 1.4 aces per set — helped the Lady Lions to their best season in years. She topped 100 digs, as well. Her super power, however, was setting. She averaged more than four assists per set and recorded 218 for the season.
Libero of the Year
Abby Godi, junior, Victory Baptist
Godi, a two-time All State libero, is the heartbeat of the Patriots team that finished 18-2 overall and went undefeated in district to finish in first place. The only stat Godi doesn’t show up in is blocks. She was a co-captain this year, a returning captain from last year, an academic All State honoree and served as the back-row quarterback on a winning team. Godi notched 63 kills from the back line and led the team in aces with 68. Her 170 digs led her team and was second in the league.
Defensive Player of the Year
Tie between teammates: Kylie Maness and Hena Spahic, seniors, Community Christian
Maness’ 95 kill shots and a 35% kill rate left no doubt she was the top slammer jammer for the Warriors. Her strong play, which included 54 digs, 26 aces and 16 blocks, earned her second-team All District honors. Neck-and-neck with Maness was Spahic, another second-team All District selection. She led the Warriors in digs with 129 and contributed 34 kills and a 93.5% serve percentage.
Newcomer of the Year
Kylie Keis, freshman, Weatherford Christian
Just a frosh, Keis led the Lady Lions in digs with 149, averaging three a set. She slammed an ace per set on average and notched 85 kill shots to earn TAPPS second-team All State and first-team All District.
Coach of the Year
Jessica Morgan, Weatherford Christian
A pregnant Morgan coached her team into history, winning an area championship for the first time since the school was founded in 2001. She did all that with a super young team — only one senior on the roster.
First-team
Senior Stefanie Gabaldon, Trinity Christian; junior Isabel McKamey, Weatherford Christian; sophomore Kate Buchanan, Community Christian;senior Marlie Daniels, Trinity Christian; junior Emma Catuto, Victory Baptist; senior Brooke Barclay, Trinity Christian; sophomore Aubrey Pryor, Victory Baptist; sophomore Bailey Whitener, Trinity Christian; sophomore Madison Morris, Victory Baptist.
