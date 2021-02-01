Playing basketball on Poolville’s varsity team this year helped to pull 17-year-old Allen Howell out of his autistic shell. Being part of a team and overcoming his trepidation about fast-moving objects and loud noises has made him more confident than ever, his parents said.
Now, they’re eager to see how bottle-feeding calves, fishing in ponds and singing songs around a campfire will lift his spirits.
This summer, Erica and Ricky Howell plan to send Allen to the Down Home Ranch summer camp in Elgin near Austin. The nonprofit 410-acre working farm offers social, educational, residential and vocational opportunities for people with disabilities. The ranch employs 80 full- and part-time employees, including more than 30 who have Down syndrome, autism or other conditions.
The Howells expect this next adventure to help Allen continue his journey toward self-esteem.
“Seeing Allen at the high school games and the progress he’s made just feeling like a part of the team and feeling like everybody else and getting that normal kid experience that we all take for granted … made me want to do more for him and kids like him,” Erica Howell said.
The Howells started the nonprofit AUsome Allen Foundation to raise money to send 10 kids to Down Home Ranch for a five-day stay in July. (Erica Howell, enthusiastic by nature, uses the word “awesome” a lot in everyday conversation and said, “That’s how I came up with AUsome.”)
The Howells hope to expand the nonprofit’s services as it becomes better established.
The first event is a benefit softball tournament at Holland Lake Park on Saturday. Twenty teams have signed up to compete, and sponsors are helping to cover the overhead costs, which will run about $8,000, Ricky Howell said. Expenses include renting the softball fields, insuring the event and setting up tents and a PA system. Some items, such as the PA system, will be purchased and used for future events to raise more money.
Much of the overhead cost is being footed by Cyberhorse Construction of Weatherford and the Howell’s own business, Hartin Tree Service, along with smaller donations from area businesses and residents. About $7,000 has been raised so far, Ricky Howell said.
“Every dollar that is donated and doesn’t have to come out of our pocket is amazing and helps and is greatly appreciated,” he said.
With the expenses mostly covered, that means money raised from a silent auction, raffle, home run derby and future sponsorships can be used to pay for summer camp costs. A weeklong summer camp stay for a special needs child can cost about $1,000 or more based on their needs.
Application forms to receive assistance from the AUsome Allen Foundation will be available at the softball tourney.
Over the years, Ricky Howell has organized several events, including a soccer tournament and concert, to raise money for local families in need. This is the couple’s first time to create a nonprofit, he said.
“What we’re taking on now is an actual foundation where it’s going to be a continuous thing that we want to grow and to become a helpful thing,” he said. “As this foundations gets bigger, our hope is to help special needs kids in other areas. it’s going to kick off with sending them to camp, and then we’ll let it expand.”
Erica and Ricky Howell have five children. Allen, the oldest, is Ricky’s son by a previous relationship.
“Allen, my blessing in disguise, just fell into my lap as my bonus son,” Erica Howell said.
The couple’s family includes a 6-year-old daughter who plays soccer and basketball, a 4-year-old daughter in T-ball and gymnastics, a toddler son and a baby daughter.
“Family is definitely the most important thing to us, and if you ever see us out and about around town, you believe that,” she said.
Ricky Howell manages the business while his wife oversees the kids, and they cover each others’ backs and fill in for each other as needed, the couple said.
“Our company has grown significantly over the last four or five years, and it’s continuing to grow,” Ricky Howell said. “It keeps me very busy, but because I’m so busy, it had made us where we are financially able to be able to take on a project like this.”
Why does the couple do it?
“It blesses us more than it blesses the people we’re helping out,” Ricky Howell said. “It takes a village. We have companies that have jumped in and helped sponsor this, so it’s not such a financial burden on us.”
The AUsome Allen Foundation Benefit Softball Tournament begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at the fields at Holland Lake Park and will last all day as 20 teams compete. Concessions and vendors will be on site. Free admission.
