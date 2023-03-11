SAN ANTONIO — Graford had struggled from the free throw line, but when it came down to crunch time in overtime, the Jackrabbits were solid as a rock.
Graford took full advantage of every charity stripe opportunity in the extra period to outscore Jayton, 8-3, to secure back-to-back 1A state titles Saturday morning at the Alamodome in a 49-44 victory.
"Even though we were ranked No. 1 in the state all season, nobody really thought we could [repeat]," Graford Head Coach Jeff Bell said in his post-game interview as his team lined up behind him to accept their medals. "These guys stepped up. We got down in the game and they didn't give up.
"They don't know how to quit."
Jayton, forced to take threes all morning thanks to a smothering Graford defense in the paint, had an opportunity to win the game with three seconds left in regulation, but McKennon Lemley came out of nowhere to block the three attempt, sending the game into overtime knotted up at 41.
Senior Colin Roberts, who had some key plays on defense as well as offense, posted up on his defender and scored, drawing the foul to open the overtime period. He made the free throw and the Jackrabbits led, 44-41.
Jayton, despite the advantage in offensive rebounding, couldn't hit on multiple attempts, and Connor Waters drew a foul on the other end to step to the stripe with 56 seconds remaining. He made both free throws to extend the lead to five.
The Jaybirds finally hit from behind the arc, cutting it a one-possession game, but Lemley came up big with two free throws to keep Jayton at bay.
A turnover following a missed Jaybird three gave the ball back to them, but Roberts had big block down low, and a full-court pass to an open Christian Shea led to his free throw opportunities.
He made his first, pumping his fist in the air as the Graford fans cheered, and then the second, with 2.7 seconds left.
"We have the greatest fans in the world," Bell said. "This is for our community, for our school, for our parents ... everybody."
The matchup of the No. 1 and No. 2 teams was an exciting one from start to finish, as Jayton (32-3) was playing in its third state appearance in the last five years. Graford (37-3) defeated Texline, 42-39, in last year's title game, bringing home the Jackrabbits' first trophy after seven previous appearances.
Both teams were tied at 10 after the first quarter, and the Jackrabbits gave themselves some breathing room to start the second with Shea's left hook and free-throw attempt to cap a three-point play, 13-10.
Lemley found Roberts, who converted down low, and Graford led 19-13 with three minutes to go.
Jayton hit a three, then made two free throws to cut the deficit to three at halftime.
The Jaybirds took their first second-half lead, 23-21 at the 6:14 mark, but Graford battled back. Roberts, who by now had been double-teamed, drew the foul but missed both free throws and Jayton scored again to go up by four.
Brad Lemley found Roberts in the paint for a bucket and Roberts drew another foul moments later, making one of two free throws to cut the gap to four.
Two possessions later, McKennon Lemley found Roberts down low again, and the center capitalized on the size mismatch to cut the gap to one.
With under a minute to go, Graford got the ball with a chance to tie, but Jess Lemley's three clanged off the rim. The Jackrabbits were gifted with the ball right back after an errant Jayton pass out of bounds, and this time, Lemley didn't miss. His swoosh tied it up at 31 to end the third.
A back-and-forth scoring affair ensued in the fourth, with Shea's bank shot tying it up at 37 with three minutes to go. A free throw on the other end put the Jaybirds ahead by a point, but a Brad Lemley bucket and Roberts free throw gave the Jackrabbits a three-point cushion for what looked like the quarter.
Jayton freshman Sean Stanaland hit a bomb from three-feet behind the arc to tie the game at 41, and Graford had a chance to regain the lead, but Roberts' basket was waived off on an offensive foul call.
Roberts was named MVP, finishing the day with a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds, as well as five blocks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.