Softball
Aledo Ladycats to play for state title
The Ladycats and Eagles were evenly matched heading into today’s state semifinal matchup, and the scoreboard reflected that fact early on. Both teams scored in the first inning to tie the score at 1-1. For Aledo, Marissa Powell nailed a pitch for a double and scored on a hit by Madysen Boutwell.
Junior pitcher Kayleigh Smith took the mound for Aledo and gave up a triple to the leadoff batter. Smith, though, is calm and self-contained and soon tapped into her power and precision.
In the top of the third, Powell smashed a ball that bounced off the right field wall and tried to stretch a single into a double but was thrown out at second. With two outs, Boutwell hit a single, and Texas Ray and Presley Hull drew walks to load the bases. Morgan Brown, always a dangerous batter, strode to the plate with a prime opportunity to give Aledo a lead. She smashed a hard worm-burner, but it was scooped up by Georgetown’s shortstop and tossed to second base to end the inning.
Georgetown put two runners on base in the third inning, one by walk and the other via a fielding error. Smith pitched her way out of trouble to end the inning with the tie score intact.
Audrey Pearce led off the fourth inning with a walk. Macy Graf singled her to third and then stole second to put runners on second and third. Reagan Davis knocked in Pearce for the go-ahead run on a fielder’s choice. Powell followed with a three-run homer over the right-centerfield wall to push the score to 5-1.
In the fifth inning, Claire Byars and Audrey Pearce reached base on walks to put two runners aboard with two outs. Graf knocked a ball out of the park for a three-run shot to make the score 8-1.
Georgetown replaced its pitcher after Graf’s homer. Davis hammered a double off the new arm immediately, but Powell flied out afterward to end the inning.
In the bottom of the fifth, Georgetown loaded the bases, scored a run, and then relied on a triple and a throwing error to score three more and cut Aledo’s lead to 8-5.
Ladycat batters missed an opportunity to pad their lead after stranding two baserunners in the sixth inning and couldn’t score in the seventh, either. That gave the Eagles a final chance to make a comeback, down by three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Smith continued pitching — and continued dominating — to put down the Eagles’ batters in order, ending the game and earning the Ladycats a shot at a state title.
Final score: Aledo 8, Georgetown 5.
Aledo (29-7) plays Barbers Hill for the state championship at 2 p.m. Saturday at McCombs Field in Austin.
Baseball
Aledo falls to Amarillo in game two
Aledo grabbed a two-run lead in the first inning after an RBI hit by Nolan Garcia and a sacrifice fly by Zach Harrison. Amarillo came roaring back with a big half-inning of its own to put Aledo behind 2-5.
Beginning in the second inning, both pitchers began to find their aim, and both teams’ bats began to cool. Three scoreless innings followed until Aledo punched in a run in the fifth to make the score 3-5.
Aledo pitcher Ethan Jaques rebounded after that first-inning and began to tie Amarillo batters in knots. He tossed four scoreless innings to keep Aledo in the game before allowing a run to score in the sixth.
Aledo was behind 3-6 when the final inning began. They would need a productive inning for their batting lineup or be forced to play a third game on Saturday to determine the series winner.
Max Belyeu opened the inning with a single, and in a matter of minutes, Gabe Baker and Nolan Garcia were on base as well. That put one of Aledo’s most powerful batters, Zach Harrison, at the plate with the bases loaded. A home run would put the Bearcats in the lead.
It didn’t happen.
The Bearcats (30-10-2) play Amarillo at noon on Saturday in Midland to determine the winner of the three-game series and the regional semifinals champion.
Brock needs win to stay alive
The Eagles lost the first game in their series with Shallowater by a single run on Thursday, 4-5. Brock needs a victory tonight to remain in the playoffs.
Brock (27-10-1) plays Shallowater (34-6) at 7 tonight at Abilene Christian University. Game three, if needed, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday.
