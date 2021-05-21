Times and dates of games are subject to change.
Baseball
Brock and Wall to determine fates on Saturday
The Eagles won handily in the first game but were shut out in the second on Thursday. Game three on Saturday will decide which team goes to the semifinals.
The Eagles have beaten Jacksboro and Clyde already to make it this far in the playoffs. Wall came to the tournament with a near-identical record as the Eagles, and the two games on Thursday mirrored that parity.
Brock won the first game 6-1 and lost the second 0-6.
Carson “Strongarm” Lightfoot pitched a gem in the first game, allowing a run on six hits in 6 1/3 innings.
Peyton Shaffer slammed a home run. Shaffer, Cash Jones and Sawyer Strosnider collected multiple hits to lead the offense.
In the second game, Strosnider ran into trouble on the pitcher’s mound. The left-hander threw for 1 1/3 innings and gave up three runs on three hits. Ian Fuchs and Dusty Baker pitched in relief.
Tyler Moody and Luke Stills notched multiple hits but couldn’t punch in any runs.
Brock (24-9-1) plays the Wall Hawks (24-10) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Christensen Field in Midland.
Aledo 6, Mansfield Timberview 8
The Bearcats fell behind in the first inning, came roaring back in the second and fell behind again in the third. Neither team scored after that, and Aledo dropped the first game of three at the regional quarterfinals. The winner advances to the semifinals.
Timberview scored three runs to start the game, but Aledo took advantage of an error to respond with a run of their own. Aledo batters, led by Max Belyeu, Nolan Garcia, Adrian Guzman and Parker Stegall, sparked a 5-run rally in in the second inning, but the lead didn't last.
Aledo plays Timberview at 6 tonight at Cleburne. Game three, if needed, will be played at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Softball
Aledo 6, Cooper 8
The Ladycats were leading 5-4 in the fifth inning when Cooper erupted for three runs in the fifth and another in the sixth. Aledo tried to fight back in the final inning, scoring a run but falling short in the first game in this best-of-three regional semifinals series. The winner heads to the regional final.
Presley Hull wielded the big bat for Aledo, going two-for-three and scoring three runs and knocking in three more.
Aledo plays Cooper at 1 today at Stephenville. Game three, if needed, will be played after Friday’s game.
Dodd City stands between Graford and shot at state title
The Ladyrabbits will vie for the state softball title if they can pummel their way past the Dodd City Hornets.
Graford plays Dodd City at 6:30 tonight at Era High School. Game two is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Era, and game three will be played immediately afterward if necessary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.