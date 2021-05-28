Times and dates of games are subject to change.
Baseball
Aledo 6, Wylie 1
The Bearcats whacked Wylie today in game two to earn a regional semifinals championship. The game’s score was tight for five innings, but the Bearcats pulled away at the end, scoring five runs in the final two innings.
Carter Shands tossed a sterling game from the mound, giving up one run on four hits in five innings. Creed Willems stepped in to throw two innings of relief and secured the last six outs.
Zach Harrison, whose walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth won the first game of the series, came on strong again in the second game. He was two-for-three at the plate with a run and an RBI. Max Belyeu and Parker Stegall scored two runs apiece. Nolan Garcia tallied an RBI, and Kevin Taylor went one-for-two and knocked in a couple of runs.
Next up for Aledo (18-7-1) is the regional finals game. The Bearcats will play the winner of the Amarillo and Birdville series.
Brock 11, Littlefield 1
Eagles batters busted open a 0-0 tie score in the bottom of the fourth inning and continued pouring gas on the fire for two more innings to end this game early on the run-rule.
Carson “Strongarm” Lightfoot pitched a beauty, allowing two hits and one run in six innings. He made Littlefield resemble Little League, striking out 11 batters.
The Eagles were far more prolific with their metal cylinders. Cash Jones scored two runs and knocked in another. Peyton Shaffer scored three times and earned an RBI. Jaxon Gleaton earned a run and an RBI with one hit. Luke Stills knocked in a run and scored another. Sawyer Strosnider went two-for-four and notched a run and RBI.
Brock (26-9-1) plays the Littlefield Tigers (20-10) at 4 p.m. Friday at Abilene Christian University. Game three, if needed, will be played Saturday afternoon.
Aledo 6, Wylie 5
Game one of the regional semifinal series ended with a sonic boom. Zach Harrison’s walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth shattered a 5-5 tie that had stood for five innings, clinching a victory for the Bearcats over the Bulldogs.
Aledo scored two runs in the first inning and one in the second. In the third inning, Creed Willems blasted a two-run homer to build a commanding five-run lead.
In the fourth inning, Wylie exploded for five runs with the help of a questionable call by an umpire. Harrison made what appeared to be a spectacular diving catch in right field, but an umpire called it a no-catch, allowing Wylie to tie the score.
Solid pitching by Hunter Rudel and Ethan Jaques shut down the Bulldogs the rest of the way, and Harrison’s clutch hit saved the day.
Other Bearcats with timely hits: Willems, who went two-for-three with a run and two RBIs; Nolan Garcia, who scored a run on three hits; and Max Belyeau, who notched an RBI.
Aledo (17-7-1-) will face Wylie (25-9) at noon Friday at Abilene Christian University. A third game, if needed, will be played at 6 p.m. Saturday at The Depot in Cleburne.
Softball
Aledo gearing up for regional final
Aledo girls enjoyed a night off on Thursday while their Bearcat brethren were whupping up on Littlefield. The Ladycats open their best-of-three series with Northwest tonight.
Northwest is a tough team that finished in second place in District 6-5A behind Colleyville Heritage despite winning more games overall.
Aledo (27-7) plays Northwest (30-6-2) at 2 p.m. Friday at Boswell High School.
