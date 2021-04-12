Times and dates of games are subject to change.
Baseball
Weatherford 3, Boswell 4
The Kangaroos lost a tough district game to the district-leading Boswell Pioneers in 12 innings on Friday. Landon Ellington pitched six innings, allowing three runs on four hits with nine strikeouts. Dayton Tockey threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up no runs with four strikeouts. Luke Bagwell threw the final inning.
Bagwell, Jake Williams, Dawson Nelson and Kannon Kemp banged hits for the Roos, and Tockey and Kemp batted in runs.
The loss sets up a crucial series with Trinity this week. The Roos play away on Tuesday and at home on Friday.
Weatherford (15-7) plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity (10-13-1).
Millsap 5, Early 4
A clutch single in the bottom of the seventh inning secured a big win for the Bulldogs on Friday. Millsap was leading 4-1 when the final inning began, and Early drove in three runs to tie the game. The Dogs avoided extra innings when Belden Cox singled to drive home the winning run.
The Dogs were busy at the plate, earning a dozen hits. Weston Moore hit three, and Cox, Aldo Calvillo and Dawson Swindle had two apiece. Landon Huffman, Lawson Nairn and Basey Mitchell banged a hit apiece.
Pitcher Nathan Sykes gave up two runs in 6 2/3 innings and struck out four.
Millsap (6-9-2) plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bangs (10-9-1).
Trinity Christian 5, Lake Country 16
Trinity Christian (9-6) plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Colleyville Covenant.
Brock 13, Eastland 7
First-place Brock showed second-place Eastland why the Eagles are perched atop the standings in District 8-3A. The Eagles punched nine hits, with Jaxon Gleaton and Camden Harris earning multiple hits and Luke Stills notching three RBIs.
Brock (12-8-1) plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Early (11-7).
Mineral Wells 1, Burkburnett 9
Mineral Wells (5-14-1) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Graham (19-5).
Springtown 15, Castleberry 1
Springtown (16-6) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bridgeport (11-11).
Gordon 18, Bluff Dale 8
Gordon plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Bryson.
Graford 28, Huckabay 0
Graford (6-0) plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Three Way.
Other games scheduled:
Poolville (9-13) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Perrin-Whitt (3-12).
Aledo (13-6-1) plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Azle (7-2-3).
Peaster (9-9-2) plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eastland.
Santo plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Tolar.
Weatherford Christian (14-6) plays at 4 p.m. today at home against Covenant Classical.
Victory Baptist plays at 4:30 p.m. today at Cornerstone Christian.
Azle Christian plays at 4:30 p.m. today at home against Christian Life Prep.
Softball
Weatherford 11, Paschal 0
The Lady Roos are back in control of District 3-6A. After losing their first district contest on Tuesday, Weatherford bounced back on Friday, sending Paschal packing on the strength of another shutout by pitcher Lauren “Slay” Belles. She threw nine strikeouts and gave up two hits.
Morgan Skold, Hannah Reed, Addie Tidwell, Landry Fonseca, Grace Thompson and Shelby Humphrey picked up hits for the Roos. Skold hammered three hits, and Tidwell knocked in three runs. Fonseca and Humphrey batted in two runs apiece. The Roos notched a run-rule victory in the fifth inning.
Weatherford (20-1-1) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Chisholm Trail.
Mineral Wells 2, Graham 8
The Rams were winning early in the game and were down by just two runs heading into the final inning. Graham knocked in four more, and Mineral Wells couldn’t respond. Cadence Colwell and River Pugh were productive at the plate, earning a couple hits each.
Mineral Wells (9-16) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Hirschi 91-12).
Brock 3, Eastland 5
Both teams scored three runs in the first inning and remained tied in the fourth. Eastland took a one-run lead after smashing a line drive with the bases loaded and two outs. Brock second baseman Carson Presti scooped up the ball, and the Eagles turned a double play to kill the rally.
Eastland hit a solo home run in the fifth inning and was up by two runs when Brock took its turn at the plate in the bottom of the sixth. The wind was blowing fiercely, and the game announcer played Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “They Call Me the Breeze” as pinch hitter Emmy Windle made her way to the plate with bat in hand, two outs and runners on second and third. Windle represented the go-ahead run at the plate and was hoping for a timely hit. She took a fierce cut at a pitch but popped the ball high into the air, and the Eastland catcher caught it on the way down to end the inning. Neither team scored in the seventh, meaning the Eagles lost their first district game. They remain in first place, a game ahead of Eastland with the regular season winding down.
Brock (15-6-1) plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Early.
Peaster 9, Dublin 2
Peaster (14-7) plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Eastland (9-4).
Springtown 9, Sanger 8
Springtown (16-6) plays at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at home against Bridgeport (8-11-2).
Graford 2, Petrolia 6
Graford (9-7) plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday at home against Bryson.
Aledo 15, Azle 5
Macy Graf smashed four hits to push the Ladycats past Azle on Friday. Graf tallied a home run and three singles and scored four runs and an RBI during her exciting evening. Presley Hull notched four RBIs on two hits, including a home run. Other batters knocking in runs included Claire Byars (4), Marissa Powell (2), Madysen Boutwell (1) and Texas Ray (1).
Kayleigh Smith was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs on three hits in 5 1/3 innings. Nathalie Touchet closed out the final two outs by tossing relief.
Aledo (16-3) plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday at home against Rider (12-8-1).
Santo 1, Seymour 20
Santo (2-10) plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday at home against Lipan.
Other games scheduled:
Millsap (6-10) plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Bangs (9-3).
Perrin-Whitt plays at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Petrolia.
Gordon plays at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Three Way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.