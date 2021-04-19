Times and dates of games are subject to change.
Baseball
Weatherford 3, Granbury 5
Weatherford 1, Trinity 2
The Kangaroos gave the folks entertainment on Friday and Saturday, competing in two tough battles. The squad came up short in both games and hopes to scramble back into the win column this week.
On Saturday, the Roos led Granbury after three innings but saw the lead slip away in the final two innings. Weatherford’s RBIs came from Preston Lunceford, Ryan Whisenhunt and Kaden Kerbow.
Friday’s loss to Trinity was a heartbreaker since the Roos were trying to even the series with the team they are currently in a battle with for the fourth playoff spot in District 3-6A.
The Roos might be happy to see who’s next on the schedule — last-place North Crowley, which hasn’t won a district game this year.
Weatherford (17-10-1) plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against North Crowley (7-13-1).
Brock 13, Bangs 3
Cash Jones banged home four runners on three hits as the Eagles won another district game to solidify their hold on District 8-3A. Jones’ bat wasn’t the only one powdering the horsehide. The Eagles nailed 17 hits on the day, with multiple whacks coming from Jones, Camden Harris, Gleaton Shaffer, Luke Stills and Sawyer Strosnider. Harris went four-for-four.
Peyton Shaffer picked up the win on the mound, and Dusty Baker and Ian Fuchs provided an inning of relief apiece.
Brock (14-8-1) plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Comanche (11-7).
Graford 17, Three Way 2
Graford (8-0) plays at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bluff Dale (7-4).
Perrin-Whitt 9, Poolville 3
The Pirates have struggled this season but put two runs on the board on Friday night and kept adding to the tally as the game progressed. Landon Draper’s first-inning triple started things rolling for Perrin-Whitt. He would go two-for-four and score three runs and an RBI. Other Pirates bashing multiple hits included Michael Goodman, Wyatt Keeney and Evan Thompson.
Tyler Welch pitched for the win, and Poolville’s Kole Blaylock took the loss.
Poolville garnered four hits by Max Dickerson, Cooper Gammill, Gus Frizzel and Ty Smeal.
Poolville (9-14) plays at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Muenster (11-2).
Springtown 7, Bridgeport 6
The Porcupines scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to nab the lead and earn an important district win, putting them at 7-1 in district play. The only team higher in the standings is Argyle — and that could change this week. The two teams butt heads twice this week.
Springtown (20-6) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Argyle (12-4).
Other games scheduled:
Millsap (6-10-2) plays at 7 tonight at home against Comanche (11-7).
Gordon (6-2) plays at 4:30 today at Bryson.
Aledo (14-6-1) plays at 5 today at Azle (7-3-3).
Community Christian plays at 4:30 today at Stephenville FAITH.
Azle Christian plays at 4 today at home against Nazarene.
Victory Baptist plays at 4 today at home against Chisholm Trail.
Weatherford Christian (15-6) plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Coram Deo.
Santo plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lipan.
Mineral Wells (5-15-1) plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hirschi (3-14).
Peaster (9-9-2) plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bangs.
Softball
Weatherford 10, Trinity 7
The Lady Roos enjoyed another big win on Friday, improving their district-leading record to 11-1. Sophomore outfielder Hanna Bartels was on fire last week, going seven-for-seven in two games and scoring four runs and an RBI. Also, she made a diving catch in the outfield against Euless Trinity.
Weatherford (21-1-1) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against L.D. Bell (10-6).
Mineral Wells 1, Iowa Park 11
Makayla Higgins went two-for-two at the plate, but the Lady Rams’ batters were quiet in general on Friday. River Pugh took the loss on the rubber. The Lady Rams will celebrate Senior Night at their upcoming game.
Mineral Wells (10-18) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Burkburnett (3-13).
Brock 10, Bangs 0
Pitcher Melanie Middleton has dominated from the rubber all season, and nothing changed on Friday as she shut out Bangs. She got by with a little help from her friends. Maddie Bramblett hit a grand slam home run, and Carson Presti went two-for-three with a run and two RBIs.
Brock (17-6-1) plays at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Comanche (16-7).
Graford 21, Perrin-Whitt 3
The Lady Rabbits scored nine in the first inning and 10 more in the third to end the game early on the run-rule. Paige Ruddy went three-for-four and scored three runs and drove in four more for a mammoth night at the plate. If that weren’t enough, she pitched three solid innings to pick up the win.
Graford (11-7) plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Olney (2-4-1).
Aledo 13, Wichita Falls 0
Pitcher Kayleigh Smith hurled a shutout, and Madysen Boutwell hammered in six runs on three hits to seal a victory for the Ladycats on Friday. Aledo batters were eagle-eyed, recording 15 hits. Multiple hits came from Boutwell, Morgan Brown, Claire Byars, Reagan Davis, Audrey Pearce and Texas Ray.
Aledo (18-3) plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday at home against Rider (12-8-1).
Other games scheduled:
Millsap (6-12) plays at 5 tonight at home against Comanche.
Santo plays at 4:30 today at Ranger.
Gordon plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Three Way.
Weatherford Christian plays at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Temple Christian.
Springtown plays at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at home against Argyle.
Peaster (14-8) plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Bangs (1-9).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.