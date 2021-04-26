Times and dates of games are subject to change.
Baseball
Weatherford 10, North Crowley 0
Weatherford 7, Arlington Heights 5
The Kangaroos swept North Crowley on Tuesday and Friday in crucial district games and then beat up on Arlington Heights on Saturday in a non-district contest. That three-game win streak leaves Weatherford sitting comfortably in fourth place with the playoffs in their periscope heading into the final two games of the regular season.
Head Coach Jason Lee doesn’t want his team looking farther ahead than one day, one game.
“We are taking the approach of let’s worry about ourselves and the game at hand,” he said. “We are striving to win every inning. We cannot control what the other teams are doing. Our kids are still working hard in practice and have a desire to be successful. They are competing hard and believe they can get it done.”
Landon Ellington got it done while toeing the rubber on Friday, hurling a no-hit gem to put down the Panthers. At the plate, the Roos relied on big bats by Luke Bagwell, Trace Holcomb, Dawson Nelson, Dayton Tockey, Jake Williams and the man himself, Ellington, to plaster 10 runs on the board.
Against Arlington Heights, the Roos came from behind to tie the game and force an extra inning, where they prevailed. Bruce Collingsworth went three-for-four at the plate with a run and RBI. Trace Holcomb, Kannon Kemp and Kyle Sauvage also earned RBIs.
Weatherford (20-10-1) plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Chisholm Trail (10-14).
Brock 5, Graham 1
Brock 7, Millsap 2
The Eagles dominated the diamond this weekend, beating Millsap on Friday and Graham on Saturday.
Peyton Shaffer tossed a solid game on the mound for Brock on Saturday, giving up one run in 5 2/3 innings and striking out seven. Jaxon Gleaton and Camden Harris earned multiple hits, runs and RBIs to lead the way.
Local kids were invited onto the field for the national anthem prior to Friday’s game. They were quite the patriots judging by the way dozens of them sprinted onto the field with big smiles.
Once the game began, Millsap players were smiling, too. They put runners on first and second base and were hungry to score. Brock pitcher Ian Fuchs pitched his way out of the mess, however, and prevented any runs from scoring.
In the bottom of the first, Tyler Moody punched a single, made it to second base on a throwing error, stole third on another throwing error and scored on Tyler Riddle’s sacrifice fly to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead.
Millsap pitcher Colby Hicks struggled in the second inning, walking the bases loaded with no outs and throwing a wild pitch that allowed a run to score. Brock added two more runs to go up 4-0 and kept the Bulldogs at bay the rest of the way.
Brock (17-8-1) plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Dublin (6-19).
Millsap (8-11-2) plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Peaster (15-8-1).
Peaster to celebrate seniors
Better bring plenty of tissues to Tuesday’s game at Peaster. It’s Senior Night, and Head Coach Lynn Grimes goes all out to let his players know how much he cares about them. Count on extra waterworks this year, as Grimes is retiring from coaching after this season ends. The Greyhounds are inviting former players, co-workers, parents and other interested fans to come celebrate the team and Grimes on another great year of baseball. The ceremony will take place after the varsity game finishes around 9:15 p.m. or so.
Poolville 2, Muenster 3
Poolville (9-16) lost to district-leading Muenster while struggling to nab a spot in the playoffs. Zane Shifflett pitched well for the Monarchs, but Muenster’s pitcher was spot-on, as well. Poolville batters managed five hits but no RBIs.
Poolville (9-16) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Alvord (8-2).
Aledo 4, Rider 3
The Bearcats clawed their way back from two-point deficit in the fifth inning to take the lead and win another game. Parker Stegall smashed a single on a 2-2 count to knock in a run in the game-altering fifth inning. The game’s biggest offensive difference-maker was Max Belyeu, who went two-for-four at the plate with two runs and two RBIs.
The Bearcats relied on three arms — Adrian Guzman for 4 1/3 innings, Elliot Glaherty for an inning and Creed Williams for 1 2/3.
Aledo (17-7-1) plays at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Wichita Falls.
Graford 11, Bluff Dale 1
The Jackrabbits continued their undefeated streak, blowing out Bluff Dale in five innings on Friday to close out the regular season as district champions.
Coy Ishmael picked up the win on the mound, and the Rabbits banged 11 hits, led by Ishmael, who went three-for-four with three RBIs and a run.
Springtown 0, Argyle 3
The Porcupines dropped another game to the district leader on Friday but have clinched a playoff spot heading into the final two games of the season. The Pines will take on second-place Decatur twice this week with a possibility to improve their seeding heading into the postseason.
Springtown (20-9) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Decatur (13-9-2).
Other games scheduled:
Mineral Wells (5-15-1) plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hirschi (3-14).
Community Christian plays at 4:30 Tuesday at home against Nazarene.
Gordon (7-2) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Three Way.
Perrin-Whitt (3-10) plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Muenster (13-2).
Santo plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lipan.
Softball
Weatherford 2, Haltom 6
The Lady Roos don’t lose often but came up short on Friday despite scoring two runs in the fourth inning. Lauren “Slay” Belles took the loss on the mound, and Hannah Reed stood out at the plate, going three-for-four and scoring a run. Kaylee Embrey and Grace Thompson earned RBIs.
Weatherford will compete in the bi-district playoff with Southlake this week.
Weatherford (23-2-1) plays at 7 p.m. Thursday at Southlake (14-12) and 7 p.m. Friday at home. A third game, if needed, will be played at 2 p.m. Saturday at Southlake.
Brock 9, Eastland 4
Brock 15, Millsap 0
The Lady Eagles enter the postseason feeling pretty good about things. They spanked Eastland on Saturday behind the pitching of Melanie Middleton and productive plate appearances by Maddie Bramblett, Tessa Cowan, Sariah Ellestad, Carson Presti, Cayden Stephens and Middleton.
Prior to Friday’s game, Brock’s three upperclassmen — Trinity Bradshaw, Bramblett and Stephens — were honored at Senior Day. Though rains that had been expected never arrived, the tears flowed freely on the field and in the bleachers. The three seniors experienced highs and lows at high school, including trips to the state softball tournament and a missed season due to COVID. That shared history is bonding, and the three girls are tight.
The players were escorted to the field by their families while announcer Jeff Cowan read their pre-written sentiments over the loudspeaker. Stephens told her dad she “will always remember our long batting practices with the bownet in the backyard.” To her siblings, she added, “I am so appreciative of how if y’all missed a game, you never forgot to ask me how I did.”
Bramblett, who plans to play softball for Murray State College, told her siblings she “probably wouldn’t be a softball player today if it wasn’t for y’all constantly wanting to play Wiffle ball in the front yard, even when sometimes I didn’t really want to. Thank you so much for that.”
Bradshaw said her favorite part of this season was playing under sister, Sierra, an assistant coach. She thanked her parents for believing in her “even when I didn’t believe in myself” and her siblings for “being my built-in best friends and being the people I always look up to.”
Bradshaw advised her younger teammates to “have fun, seize every opportunity and try not to give Coach Starnes as many gray hairs as we have this year.”
Head Coach Ryan Starnes led this bunch through plenty of battles, and he was teary-eyed talking about the three players who would be moving on to new worlds.
“Those three are great kids,” he said. “They’ve been a big part of this program for a long time, and they are going to be missed, for sure. They set the example of doing things the right way and working hard. They came up with our motto this year — be resilient — and that’s a great one for them because that is who they are. They are a resilient bunch.”
On the other side of the diamond, Millsap Head Coach Gerri Lawyer was just as proud of her team, even though the Lady Bulldogs finished out of the playoffs this season. Her roster is young and talented with better days ahead, she said.
“We’ve got talent and heart and soul,” she said. “The season didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but they never gave up, and that’s all I can ask for. No matter what the score was, they never gave up. I couldn’t ask for a better team. I’m already making plans for next season and moving forward.”
Brock (19-7-1) plays at 5 p.m. Thursday in a non-conference game at Henrietta (7-10).
Aledo 0, Guyer 3
Kayleigh Smith showed savvy and power on the mound, but the Ladycats were stymied at the plate in Saturday’s non-district game. Aledo is preparing for a playoff run.
Aledo (19-4) plays a doubleheader — 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. — at home on Wednesday against Lake Dallas. Game Three, if needed, will be played at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Springtown 1, Argyle 0
The Lady Pines won the final game of the regular season to even the series with Argyle and end on a positive note after missing the playoffs.
Graford readying for playoff run
The Lady Rabbits (12-7) nabbed the District 9-1A district championship after an exciting regular season and earned a bye to secure the bi-district title and are waiting to see who they will play in the regional quarterfinal game.
Other games scheduled:
Peaster (14-8) plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Bangs (1-9).
