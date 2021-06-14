Baseball
Season a wrap for boys of summer
Brock’s loss at the state semifinals on Friday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock put an end to the baseball season around here. All the teams in Parker and Palo Pinto counties have hung up their gloves and shelved their bats for a break before cranking everything back up again to prepare for 2022.
The Eagles had beaten Jacksboro, Clyde, Wall, Littlefield and Shallowater in the playoffs and were determined to plow past London to earn a title shot. Brock grabbed a 2-0 lead to start the game but didn’t score again. Head Coach Hart Hering credited the savvy pitching of London’s Kade Budd.
“He did a great job of mixing all three of his pitches in for a strike and keeping our lineup off balance,” Hering said. “He kept the ball down in the zone and was getting that called for a strike, and we just weren't able to make that adjustment as quickly as we needed to.”
The final game of the season means the end of the high school line for team seniors Cash Jones, Jaxon Gleaton, Carson Lightfoot, Tyler Riddle, Andrew Gossett and Cayden Brzozowski.
“These seniors mean a tremendous amount to our program,” the coach said. “All six of these guys have poured in and invested a great deal into the Brock baseball program. I have no doubt that they will be successful in whatever they decide to do. They will be missed and very tough to replace.”
In 2018, those seniors made it to Round Rock as freshmen when the Eagles qualified for the state tournament.
“It is pretty awesome for them to start and end their high school careers with trips to Dell Diamond,” Hering said.
Losing seniors means more spots opening up for younger players, and the Eagles field a deep roster.
“We have a good young nucleus returning and will have more opportunities to make deep playoff runs in the near future,” Hering said.
Still, Lightfoot was the team’s most prolific inning-burner on the mound, and Gleaton, Jones and Riddle were long entrenched as starters. All will be tough to replace.
“They all play premium positions defensively, and Lightfoot has logged a lot of innings on the mound,” he said. “They have provided great leadership for the underclassmen and have left a legacy that they should be very proud of.”
The Eagles will survive. They started three freshmen and a handful of other underclassmen in the state semifinal game.
“We have a ton of young talent that not only got some experience as varsity players but a ton of other great young players on our sub-varsity teams,” the coach said. “Cam Harris and Sawyer Strosnider were everyday guys as freshmen, and we got some postseason experience for some other freshmen and sophomores.”
Count on Brock being in the thick of battle again soon.
Looking back on the 2021 season, several teams stand out for their valiant efforts in the playoffs.
The Kangaroos played amazing baseball in the final weeks of the season to claw their way into the playoffs. Although they fell to Keller in a bi-district series, the team will see some of its best young players returning next year with more experience.
Aledo made it to the 5A regional finals after blasting past Northwest, Mansfield Timberview and Wylie.
The Springtown Porcupines dyed their hair blond and knocked off Carter-Riverside in the first round of the playoffs before falling to Graham.
Graford compiled a perfect 10-0 record in district play to win a district championship before a combination of events meant a three-week delay before their first playoff game. The rust showed, and Graford lost its first series.
Among the private schools, Weatherford Christian stood tallest, defending its state championship by toppling Sacred Heart 15-2 in the title game. The Lions roster remains intact for next season, meaning a three-peat is in the making — not counting 2020, which was lost to COVID.
Softball
Weatherford’s Hannah Reed, Brock’s Tessa Cowan named All Stars
The Texas Girls Coaches Association announced its coveted list of softball All Stars, and two local athletes made the cut.
Weatherford’s Hannah Reed was selected to the TGCA Softball 5A-6A All-Star Team.
Brock’s Tessa Cowan earned selection to the TGCA Softball 1A-4A All-Star Team.
They join Aledo’s Audrey Pearce, who was named a TGCA Softball Legacy All-Star, awarded to the best senior athletes.
Among local teams, the Aledo Ladycats went the farthest in UIL softball competition, finishing as state runners up. Aledo beat Lake Dallas, Centennial, Colleyville Heritage, Cooper, Northwest and Georgetown in the playoffs and was vying for its fourth state softball championship.
Graford went the farthest it has ever gone in the playoffs. The Ladyrabbits won a regional semifinals championship before falling to Dodd City in the finals. Most of the team’s top players will be returning next season.
Brock, with Cowan anchoring first base, made it to the regional quarterfinals. That team returns next season mostly intact, including freshman pitcher Melanie Middleton, who earned District 8-3A’s Defensive MVP award. Freshmen starters Sariah Ellestad, Carson Presti and Ashlen VanMeter will be back, as well.
The Weatherford Lady Roos enjoyed a stellar season and district championship, winning more than 20 games for the first time in years. Still, most players would express disappointment about their early exit from the playoffs. The team maintains the bulk of its district championship team and will be looking for redemption next year. Ace pitcher Lauren “Slay” Bells is among the returning starters ready to resume the battle for 6A softball supremacy.
