Big send-off planned for state-bound Brock
Family, friends and fans will send off the Brock Eagles in exuberant style at 9 a.m. Thursday at the high school. The baseball team is headed for the state tournament to face the London Pirates of Corpus Christi in the semi-finals match.
Brock fought its way to the dance by beating Shallowater in a best-of-three series over the weekend. Prior to the series, MaxPreps had ranked Shallowater at No. 53 in Texas, with Brock at No. 69.
The Eagles could be considered an underdog yet again. London is ranked No. 22. Brock, though, hasn’t let rankings or underdog status curb its bark and bite.
Brock will be the visitors and bat first at the semifinals, and Eagles fans will sit on the 1B side. The baseball complex enforces a clear-bag policy and allows only homemade handheld noisemakers.
Brock (31-10-1) plays London (32-5-1) at 9 a.m. Friday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
Aledo ends season as regional finalists
The Bearcats fought like warriors to make it to the 5A regional finals before seeing their exciting season come to a close this weekend. Aledo powered its way through Northwest, Mansfield Timberview and Wylie before coming up short against Amarillo.
Aledo Head Coach Chad Berry expressed pride and admiration for his young team afterward.
“The season as a whole was great,” he said. “I couldn’t be more proud of a group of guys. Only one of them had ever played in a playoff game before this season. Only a couple of them had any varsity experience at all going into the season.”
Add to that inexperience the fact that most of last season was lost to COVID.
“Going in, we had a lot of growing up and maturing to do,” Berry said. “These guys really bought in to our philosophy, and, more so than that, they bought in for each other.”
The coach described the senior class as “phenomenal” and said they “exceeded all expectations.”
The seniors were talented players and effective leaders who set examples for the younger players, the coach said.
“Can’t say enough about this group of seniors,” he said. “They had a lot on their plate during this bizarre year. They met every obstacle head-on and worked through it together.
“To the departing seniors, I would like them to know how much I have enjoyed watching them grow throughout the last four years, not just as a player but from a kid into a young man," he said. "They are a poster child for what hard work and commitment can do for you as a team.”
Filling those senior’s shoes will be a challenge for the younger players, but “we have a good group of kids coming back that gained so much valuable experience throughout the season,” he said. “We are looking for them to keep the bar raised.”
Aledo Ladycats are state runners up
Aledo finished the season as state runners up with a 29-8 record after falling to Barbers Hill in the rain-delayed 5A state championship on Saturday in Austin. Final score: Aledo 1, Barbers Hill 4.
The Ladycats had beaten Lake Dallas, Centennial, Colleyville Heritage, Cooper, Northwest and Georgetown in the playoffs to power its way to the state title game. Aledo was vying for its fourth state softball championship but came up short against the top-ranked Barbers Hill.
The Ladycats made the game interesting. Barbers Hill knocked in two runs in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead that held for five innings. Reagan Davis’ RBI single put Aledo on the scoreboard, and she made her way to third base with no outs. Aledo, though, struggled against MVP pitcher Sophia Simpson and couldn’t ring up any more runs.
Many of Aledo's top players are returning next season, so watch for the Ladycats to make another serious run at a state title soon.
