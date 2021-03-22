Some teams, including the district-leading Weatherford Lady Roos, took a few days off for spring break and didn’t play on Friday or over the weekend. Other teams, including the Kangaroos, remained active.
Baseball
Weatherford 0, Bell 1
Weatherford lost a close pitching duel after Roo batters were unable to overcome an early one-run deficit on Friday. In the bottom of the fifth, down by one, Head Coach Jason Lee gathered his team around him in the dugout and expressed with both volume and conviction the dire need for them to get their tails in gear and play with a competitive fire in their bellies. If the team won, he reminded them, they’d improve their district record to 2-0 and remain in first place.
“Roo ball!” the players responded in unison.
The batters gave it their all but couldn’t push a run across the plate that inning or in the sixth. They found themselves with three outs remaining in the final inning to make a comeback.
“One hit!” the players yelled in the dugout, reminding themselves that a rally begins with one hit.
The hit came. The rally didn’t.
Luke Bagwell led off the inning by lining a shot to centerfield for a single. Dawson Nelson tried to move Bagwell to second with a bunt but flied the ball, which was caught by the catcher.
Out One.
Catcher Trace Holcomb fouled a ball that was caught by the Bell first baseman.
Out Two.
Third baseman Kannon Kemp approached the plate with the weight of the game on his shoulders. He swung and missed. Strike one. Swung and missed. Strike two. Kemp kept his kool and resisted swinging at a low pitch for ball one. He’d earned a walk earlier in the game by remaining patient. Could he do it again?
He fouled the next pitch and then flied out to right field. Game over.
Pitcher Landon Ellington had an impressive complete game on the mound that included six strikeouts.
Weatherford (12-5-1) plays at 8 p.m. Tuesday at home against Haltom (5-8-1).
Mineral Wells 2, Rider 8
The Rams saw a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning fade away after Rider’s batters came alive on Friday.
Ryan Bell pitched for six and a third innings and struck out five batters while surrendering seven runs on eight hits. Cameron Michels finished the game on the mound for the Rams.
Rams batters were able to hit the ball but struggled to punch runs across the plate. Bell, Michels, Blake Blue, Luke Bullock, Tristan Gray, Cambren Morrison and Isaiah Santibanez tallied a hit apiece.
Mineral Wells (5-8-1) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Iowa Park (8-4-2).
Millsap 7, Bangs 10
The Dogs scored five runs in the final three innings, but it wasn’t enough to overcome an early deficit. Aldo Calvillo belted three hits and three RBIs. Basey Mitchell logged a couple of hits, and Landon Huffman punched in two RBIs.
Nathan Sykes allowed five runs on two hits in three innings pitching. Belden Cox, Aldo Calvillo and Landon Huffman threw relief innings for Millsap.
Millsap (3-6-2) plays at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Bangs (6-6-1).
Peaster 17, Eastland 10
The Greyhounds improved their district record to 2-0 by sending Eastland packing in a high-scoring affair on Friday night. The Hounds showed “great team effort” and “great heart” while coming back from an eight-run deficit, said Head Coach Lynn Grimes.
“All members of the team contributed to the win,” the coach said.
Pitcher Carter McCullogh notched the win — and an RBI as a batter — for Peaster, and Danial Gomez earned a save.
JoJo Grimes was two for four at the plate with five RBIs. Joining him in the five-RBI club for the night were Aeddan Stewart and Jacob McGloughlin. Parker McCullogh tallied a hit and scored three runs. Danial Gomez punched in a couple of RBIs.
Peaster (7-5) plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Early (4-6).
Brock 11, Early 1
Peyton Shaffer’s three hits, four RBIs and two stolen bases helped fuel the Eagles to a big win over Early on Friday. Carson Lightfoot threw nine strikeouts in five innings to dominate from the mound.
Shaffer, Jaxon Gleaton and Camden Harris collected multiple hits for the Eagles, who banged 10 hits in all.
Brock (6-8-1) plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bangs (7-6-1).
Aledo 10, Joshua 4
The Bearcats enjoyed a five-fun outburst in the second inning to take an early lead that they never relinquished. Adrian Guzman notched the win on the mound, giving up three hits and three runs in three innings. Elliot Flaherty and Tristan Thurman pitched in relief.
Parker Stegall went two-for-three at the plate, punching in a couple of RBIs.
Aledo (10-5-1) plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Brewer.
Springtown 3, Lake Worth 5
The Porcupines led by a run after three innings and were tied after four but saw the game slip away in the final inning after the Bullfrogs scored two runs on Friday. The loss dropped the Pines to 1-1 in district play.
Springtown (12-5) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Krum (1-7).
Other games scheduled:
Poolville (7-8) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Lindsay (13-2).
Perrin-Whitt (2-6) plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Chico (3-3).
Weatherford Christian (6-6) plays at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Bethesda Christian (2-2).
Softball
Weatherford takes spring break
The dynamic Lady Roos enjoyed a few well-earned days of rest and relaxation last week after beating Chisholm Trail on Tuesday and dominating their district competition this month.
The Texas Girls Coaches Association has ranked the Lady Roos as No. 2 in the state in 6A UIL competition.
Weatherford (15-0-1) plays a district game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Trinity (4-9-1).
Brock 14, Early 0
The Lady Eagles won by the run-rule after a steady shellacking of Early’s pitchers on Friday. The win puts Brock at 4-0 in district, which Head Coach Ryan Starnes deemed a “great start” to the season.
Melanie Middleton pitched a complete game no-hitter for Brock, striking out seven. Sariah Ellestad knocked in four RBIs on two hits to lead Brock. Her single in the first inning scored two runs to put the Eagles on the scoreboard, and the runs kept on coming. Brock recorded 11 hits in all, with Ellestad, Maddie Bramblett, Ashlen VanMeter and Cayden Stephens enjoying multiple-hit games.
The Eagles are a young team, with four freshmen in the starting lineup.
“We’ve got some young kids, but we are getting there,” Starnes said. “We put together good at-bats. We executed today. It was a good team effort and good win.”
Brock (7-3) plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Bangs (7-6-1).
Peaster 4, Eastland 6
Peaster (10-5) plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Early (3-1-1).
Graford 26, Bryson 1
The Lady Rabbits ended the game by run-rule after three innings on Friday. Paige Ruddy was the winning pitcher, allowing a lone run on three hits and striking out four batters. On offense, Harley Blakely, Cyla Carver, BreeAnna Hunt, Sharon Lopez, Haylie Slater and Skylar Ruddy all drove in runs.
Graford (6-4) plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday at home against Perrin-Whitt (0-2).
Springtown 22, Lake Worth 1
The Lady Pines won in a big way on Thursday and evened their district record to 2-2.
Springtown (14-4) plays at 6:45 tonight at Krum (11-4-1). The two teams play again at 1 p.m. Friday at Springtown.
Santo 15, Seymour 19
Emma Johnson’s big day wasn’t enough to topple Seymour on Friday. Johnson hit three singles and a double while going four-for-five at the plage. Others to clobber the ball for the Lady Cats include Natalee Finley, Chessalee Tanner and Cassidy Walker.
Santo (1-7) plays at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Lipan (5-6).
Other games scheduled:
Aledo (10-3) plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Rider (11-4-1) in Wichita Falls.
Mineral Wells (8-10) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday Graham (12-8).
Millsap (6-4) plays at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Comanche (5-2).
Gordon (0-2) plays at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Baird (0-3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.