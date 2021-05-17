Times and dates of games are subject to change.
Baseball
Weatherford Christian wins state title
There’s a new state champ in town, and they go by the name Lions.
Weatherford Christian beat Sacred Heart 15-2 on Saturday to win the state championship it has held since 2019. (The 2020 season was lost to COVID, so the Lions were never de-throned.)
The team won the title in 2019 with a roster comprised of freshmen mostly. Now, those boys are juniors, meaning this championship team will remain intact for another year. The only player departing is senior “Smitty” Bryson Smith, the team’s centerfielder.
“He will be missed,” said Head Coach Clegg Smith. “He was a great leader and our lead-off man.”
That description pretty much fits the underclassmen, as well. Smith stacked the schedule with tough teams to challenge his players, and they responded like warriors.
“Playing tough competition outside of our district schedule definitely prepared the boys for the state tournament,” he said. “Our boys are competitors and just don’t accept defeat. The scoreboard may run out of innings on occasion, but they literally never think they are out of a game or can’t come back, no matter the score. They are so fun to coach because they literally don’t think any challenge is too big.”
The Lions earned a shot at a state title by beating Ovilla Christian in the state semi-final match on Friday at the Waco ISD sports complex. The Lions had to fight back from a deficit early in the game after pitcher Rand Green gave up a couple of runs. The Lions roared back with five runs in the third inning when Green singled on a 1-2 count and scored a run. Logan Perkin and Aaron Greenfield drew walks to score a run apiece, and Blake Heid hit a single to knock in two more.
Ethan Smith pitched for the win, relieving Green in the top of the third. Smith struck out 10 batters and allowed no runs.
The Lions came back the next day to pummel Sacred Heart by the 15-run rule in the title game. Lions batters connected for 13 hits in 23 at-bats.
Green tossed the bean for 4 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on three hits and striking out seven. Smith closed out the game.
Brock 3, Clyde 2
Clyde didn’t make it easy on Friday, but the Eagles weren’t going to be denied an area championship. Brock fell behind by two runs in the first inning and scrambled to catch up the rest of the way.
They had won Thursday’s opener by a lopsided score of 12-2. Clyde roared back in the second game. The Eagles scored a run in the sixth inning to cut into Clyde’s lead, 1-2, but trailed still heading into the final inning. Jaxon Gleaton knocked in a run in the top of the seventh to take the lead, and the Eagles’ pitching and defense held strong in the bottom of the seventh to cap the victory and prevent a third game.
Tristan Boedeker pitched the first inning, walking three batters and relinquishing two runs on two hits. Ian Fuchs pitched the rest of the way, allowing no runs on one hit.
Brock batters weren’t prolific, managing six hits total, but the hits came at opportune times. Tyler Moody and Peyton Shaffer went two-for-four and scored a run apiece. Gleaton and Camden Harris earned RBIs. Jaxon Cooke scored a run .
The Eagles advance to the regional quarterfinals.
Brock (23-8-1) takes on the Wall Hawks (23-9) at 5 p.m. Thursday at Hardin Simmons University. Game two will be played 30 minutes afterward. Game three, if needed, will be played at 7 p.m. Saturday at Abilene Christian University.
Aledo knocks off Burleson for area title
The Bearcats moved past Burleson in the area round over the weekend after skinning the Elks on Thursday in a 2-1 nail-biter. Next, Aledo heads to the regional quarterfinals to face Mansfield Timberview of Arlington.
Game details to come.
Springtown falls in second round of playoffs
The Porcupines made the second game much closer — 3-6 — but couldn’t crunch Graham in the area championship game on Saturday. The Pines lost the first game 2-12.
Springtown players dyed their hair blond for good luck and momentum heading into the playoffs and knocked off Carter-Riverside in the first round. Graham, though, had won the tough District 5-4A and trounced Gatesville in the first round. The Porcupines battled valiantly, taking the lead early on Saturday. Their 2-0 lead held until the fourth inning, when Graham scored three runs and never trailed again.
Springtown ends its season at 23-11 overall after finishing in third place in District 7-4A with an 8-4 record.
Graford’s playoff hopes extinguished
What a season for the Graford Jackrabbits. The team was a perfect 10-0 in district competition. Winning the district championship earned the Jackrabbits a first-round bye in bi-district, and the team ended up going three weeks without a game. Then, Graford lost the first game of the regional quarterfinals against Abbott in heartbreaking fashion — by a single run — 3-4.
On Saturday, the Jacks lost the second game, 6-12, to see their season end.
Perrin-Whitt can’t overcome Dodd City
The Pirates were blown out on Friday afternoon in a lopsided scored and hoped to reclaim their footing in the second game. Instead, they lost 2-12 and finished their season as bi-district champs.
Softball
Ladycats prevail in regional quarterfinals
Aledo’s magical season remained alive after the Ladycats kept clawing their way back against Colleyville Heritage. In Thursday’s game, Aledo was losing in the final inning before staging a comeback. On Friday, the Ladycats were hammered 4-8.
The season came down to a third game on Saturday, and the two teams continued their fight to the finish. The score was tied 1-1 in the first inning and stayed that way until the fourth, when Aledo took the lead and held on for the duration.
Kayleigh Smith pitched a jewel of a game, tossing four strikeouts in seven innings and giving up one run on five hits.
Texas Ray went three-for-three at the plate, including knocking a home run. Macy Graf, Audrey Pearce, Morgan Brown and Reagan Davis collected a hit apiece.
Next up for Aledo is a best-of-three series with Cooper of Abilene.
Game details to come.
Brock comes up short against Holliday
The Lady Eagles couldn’t make it past Holliday in the regional quarterfinals. Brock lost 1-8 on Saturday after falling 1-3 on Friday against a team they knew would be difficult to beat. Holliday won District 7-3A after going 13-1 in district and 34-1 overall.
The Lady Eagles enjoyed a successful season under Head Coach Ryan Starnes. Seniors and are loaded with underclassmen ready to continue improving. Freshman pitcher Melanie Middleton earned District 8-3A’s Defensive MVP award. Freshman Sariah Ellestad earned first-team all district, and freshmen Carson Presti and Ashlen VanMeter earned second-team all district.
The departing seniors who earned district hardware include Maddie Bramblett, first-team all-district, and Trinity Bradshaw and Cayden Stephens, second-team all district.
Junior Tessa Cowan earned first-team all district, and junior Brianna Mann earned honorable mention.
Academic all district awards went to the aforementioned plus Emmy Windle, Ashlynn Welch and Zoie Bell.
Graford eyes state tournament
Last week, the Ladyrabbits set a school record by beating Blum to win the regional semi-finals title. It’s the farthest the softball team has ever ventured in the playoffs and just two wins shy of a state title.
This week, Graford hopes to create more school history by knocking off Dodd City in the regional finals. The winner will go on play for the state title.
Much of Graford’s success is owed to ace pitcher Paige Ruddy, a junior. She spread the credit to her teammates, who decided collectively to make this season one to remember.
“We really stepped it up this year,” she said. “A lot of girls are really committed. We wanted to put our name out there — the Graford girls are here. We wanted to make a name for ourselves this year. Training harder. Spending more time outside. Spending more time together doing the things we needed to work on.”
She pitches to her sister, catcher Skyler Ruddy. Both grew up in Graford and have watched Ladyrabbits softball games their whole lives. Now, they are the star attractions.
Graford plays Dodd City at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Era High School. Game two is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Era, and game three, if needed, will be played immediately afterward.
