Times and dates of games are subject to change.
Baseball
Brock eyes Littlefield after running through Wall
The Eagles fought back from Thursday’s loss to Wall in the second game of the best-of-three series to claim victory on Saturday and qualify for the regional semifinals.
Next up is Littlefield, home of the fighting Wildcats.
If you’re wondering what Littlefield is like, it’s all there in the name. Population 6,000, Littlefield is known for little fields of cotton and native son Waylon Jennings, the late country singer, and not much else.
In 1949, the 1A football team won a state title, but none of the school’s teams have nabbed the big prize since then.
This year, the Wildcats baseball team won District 3-3A with a 7-1 record, nudging out Lamesa and Denver City. In its first playoff game, Littlefield defeated Abernathy, 13-3. Then, the Wildcats topped Tomillo in a best-of-three series, coming back from a 1-10 drubbing in the second game to clinch the area championship.
Littlefield’s luck might run out against the Eagles, whose roster includes big bats, strong arms and a history of winning that includes a state title in 2006.
The Eagles began this season slowly, losing four of their first five games before coming alive in district competition. Brock went undefeated in district, winning 14 in a row. The Eagles have knocked off Jacksboro, Clyde and Wall so far in the playoffs.
Brock (25-9-1) plays the Littlefield Tigers (20-9) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Abilene Christian University. Game two is at 4 p.m. Friday at ACU, and a third game, if needed, will be played on Saturday afternoon.
Aledo prepares for Wylie
The Bearcats beat Mansfield Timberview 14-4 on Saturday after beating them 9-5 the day before, winning the regional quarterfinals championship. Now, Aledo heads to the regional semifinals to take on the Wylie Bulldogs of Abilene.
Wylie competes in District 5-5A and finished in second place behind Cooper this season with a 10-5 record.
The Bulldogs relied on tough pitching and solid defense to hammer Plainview in their first playoff series. Then, Wylie walloped Randall in two games, 9-1 and 17-7.
Wylie’s pitchers will have their hands full with Bearcat batters, who are as savvy as they are powerful. During Saturday’s game against Timberview, Aledo batters turned six hits and seven walks into 14 runs.
Aledo (16-7-1-) will face Wylie (25-8) in the regional finals at 5 p.m. Thursday at The Depot at Cleburne Station. Game two is at noon Friday at Abilene Christian University. A third game, if needed, will be played at 6 p.m. Saturday at The Depot.
Softball
Aledo to battle Northwest in regional final
The Ladycats open their best-of-three series with Northwest still giddy after knocking off Cooper. On Thursday, Aledo lost the opening game of the series with Cooper but came back on Friday to sweep a double-header.
The Ladycats face a powerful Northwest team that finished in second place in District 6-5A behind Colleyville Heritage despite winning more games overall.
How tough is Northwest? The team scored 273 runs while allowing just 92. Aledo would be shaking in their cleats except they did even better, finishing first in District 5-5A after scoring 299 runs and giving up 93.
Both teams know how to score and keep others from being lucky, and the series should be a hard-fought contest.
Aledo (27-7) plays Northwest (30-6-2) at 2 p.m. Friday at Boswell High School.
Graford completes record-setting season
The Ladyrabbits came up one game short of a title shot but went farther in the postseason than any previous Graford softball team. The Ladyrabbits won a regional semifinals championship before falling to Dodd City in the finals.
“Despite the season being cut a little shorter than we wanted, I can’t express how proud I am of my team,” said Head Coach Lexia Lemley. “They fought hard until the last inning and I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
Graford’s roster contains plenty of talented underclassmen, including ace pitcher Paige Ruddy, catcher Skyler Ruddy and infielder Cyla Carver. The future looks bright.
“This season has been been filled with a lot of great experiences and growth,” Lemley said. “We plan to to be right back here [at regional finals] again next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.