Baseball
Brock headed to state
After losing game one to Shallowater by a single run on Thursday, the Brock Eagles wasted little time crying. Instead, they pummeled Shallowater 7-0 in the second game on Friday and returned today seeking more blood still.
Cash Jones knocked a single to start today's regional finals game, and Jaxon Gleaton followed suit. A Camden Harris grounder caused an error that allowed both Jones and Gleaton to score.
The Eagles scored two more runs in the second inning, thanks to a Tyler Moody single and smart base running by Sawyer Strosnider.
The Eagles gave up a run in the third inning but bounced back in the fourth in a big way. Moody and Harris singled home RBIs again, and Shallowater’s pitcher walked two batters with the bases loaded to force in runs. Brock led 8-1.
Brock’s infield performed in spectacular fashion, turning three double plays at crucial times and preventing Shallowater from fueling rallies.
The Eagles added two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth, pushing the score to 12-1 and threatening to end the game early by the run-rule unless Shallowater could add a couple of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
They couldn’t. Dusty Baker was throwing mean pitches all afternoon.
The Eagles remain in the hunt for a state title.
Aledo falls in regional finals
The Bearcats dug a hole for themselves early in today’s third-game matchup to determine the 5A regional finals. Aledo had used three pitchers and given up five runs before the first inning ended.
Aledo pitcher Adrian Guzman struggled to find his aim, giving up three walks and three singles before being relieved by Luke Paulsen, who gave up a single. Jaxon Simmons relieved him to end the first inning.
Creed Willems took the mound in the second innings and gave up a walk, double, single and two runs before a heads-up double-play by the Bearcats ended the inning.
Down by seven runs early, Aledo batters struggled to generate any offense of their own. Goose-eggs adorned the Bearcat side of the scoreboard for three innings.
In the fourth, Max Belyeu doubled to left field. Parker Stegall reached base on a bunt, and a throwing error allowed Belyea to score to cut Amarillo’s lead to 1-7.
The score remained the same until the sixth inning, when Amarillo added another run. That put Aledo in the unenviable task of needing to claw back from a 1-8 deficit with three outs remaining. That was too much, and Aledo’s storied playoff run came to a close. The team won 30 games, beat Northwest, Mansfield Timberview and Wylie in playoff series and made it to the regional finals.
Softball
Aledo Ladycats’ state title game delayed by rain
Aledo (29-7) is scheduled to play Barbers Hill for the state championship today in Austin, but rain and lighting has delayed the start of the game. Stay tuned.
