Times and dates of games are subject to change.
Baseball
Weatherford 5, Chisholm Trail 0
It was Senior Night at Roo Field, and one of those upperclassmen — Landon Ellington — was golden. The pitcher threw his second no-hitter in two weeks to help the Kangaroos clinch a spot in the playoffs. Ellington went the distance, tossing 10 strikeouts.
Dawson Nelson sparked the offense with two hits and an RBI, and Trace Holcomb’s clutch single scored two runs. Ellington found time between mowing down the Rangers batters to hit a triple, and he scored on Luke Bagwell’s sacrifice fly. Preston Lunceford iced the game with a double in the sixth inning, setting up Kaben Skold’s RBI single to drive in pinch runner Max Adair to make the score 5-0.
The defense was stellar, highlighted by a diving play at first base by Dayton Tockey to preserve the no-hitter.
Head Coach Jason Lee thanked all 13 seniors for the positive impact they had on the team and program. The seniors are Adair, Bagwell, Bryce Billingsley, Bruce Collingsworth, Ellington, Reece Lawrence, Kaden Kerbow, Preston Lunceford, Coy McBride, Dawson Nelson, Kaben Skold, Mason Spikes and Hudson Stark.
The team and crowd gave a warm ovation and send-off to longtime announcer Clif Trammel, who is retiring from the microphone.
Weatherford (21-10) will take on Keller High School next week in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
Brock 8, Peaster 0
The Eagles used two arms to combine for a shutout in the final game of the regular season against the rival Peaster Greyhounds. Cash Jones opened up the scoring for Brock with a first-inning RBI. The scoring continued — a little here, a little there — for four of the first five innings.
Peaster couldn’t find a way onto the scoreboard after managing just one hit. Brock pitcher Carson “Strongarm” Lightfoot lived up to his nickname yet again, pitching 5 2/3 innings. Ian Fuchs threw 1 1/3 innings to close out the game.
Camden Harris scored a run and two RBIs for Brock, and Jaxon Gleaton went three-for-four and scored two runs. Josh Gleaton went one-for-one with an RBI.
Softball
Weatherford 9, Southlake Carroll 15
Weatherford 4, Southlake Carroll 5
The Lady Roos battled the Lady Dragons in a best-of-three series for the district championship and lost the first two games in heartbreaking fashion.
On Friday, the game began with both dugouts yelling and making noise and the stands on both sides hollering support, creating a championship flavor in the air. The Roos needed a win to force a third game, but things started off in a rocky manner.
Ace pitcher Lauren “Slay” Belles, only a sophomore, walked the first batter and then hit another to put both on bases. Then, a Dragons batter smashed a line drive into the outfield that would have scored a runner if not for an amazing throw to home plate by Grace Thompson. Catcher Addie Tidwell tagged out the runner to retire the side.
In the bottom of the first, Kaylee Embrey scored to put the Roos ahead 1-0. The elation was short-lived. The Dragons loaded the bases in the second inning and smashed a grand slam.
Gabby Montanez came in to pitch relief, but the score ballooned to 1-10 before the inning ended. Head Coach Jeff Lemons encouraged his team to stay upbeat and reminded them of other times they had come from behind to win games.
“This game is not over,” he told them. “We’re still in it.”
What he didn’t say — but what keen observers would glean — is that the Roos missed a prime opportunity on Thursday to win one. They lost the first game 4-5 after coming from behind to tie the score late in the game. It would be tough to come from behind two games in a row against a tough team like the Dragons.
In the fourth inning, the Roos were down 1-11 as they prepared to bat.
“A little at a time, a little at a time,” Lemons said.
The Roos responded with four runs to make it 5-11.
In the fifth inning, the Roos were down 5-12 but had two runners on base with no outs.
“This is it!” Lemons said. “How many times have we come back from five runs or seven runs? This is it!”
Unfortunately, it wasn’t it.
After the game, Belles expressed disappointment.
“I knew everybody was working as hard as they could, and it felt like we just let up at the end,” she said.
Still, the season was a success, she said.
“I’m so proud to be a part of this family that we’ve created. We’ve made our mark, and we can only go up from here. The disappointment that we’re feeling now will lead up to something even bigger and better next year and the year after that and after that.”
Brock 12, Henrietta 2
The Lady Eagles beat Henrietta in consecutive games to win the bi-district championship and plow deeper into the playoffs. Trinity Bradshaw went a perfect four-for-four at the plate, including two doubles and a home run. The team smacked 14 hits in all, with multiple whacks coming from Bradshaw, Maddie Bramblett and Sariah Ellestad. Melanie Middleton and Carson Presti notched two RBIs apiece. Middleton pitched the full game, allowing two runs on 10 hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.