Baseball
Brock crushes Littlefield for semifinals title
The Eagles scored 11 runs — again — to sweep the Littlefield Tigers in a best-of-three series. Brock won 11-4 on Friday after knocking off Littlefield 11-1 on Thursday.
Pitcher Ian Fuchs overcame a shaky first inning to clamp down on Littlefield batters, giving up four hits and three runs in five innings. Tristan Boedeker took over for the final two innings.
Brock tallied a dozen hits, with Camden Harris and Luke Stills leading the way with three RBIs apiece. Peyton Shaffer went three-for-five at the plate and scored a run and an RBI. Cash Jones scored two runs and an RBI. Tyler Moody milked three walks out of Littlefield pitchers and turned them into two runs.
Aledo Bearcats readying for regional finals
Knocking off Wylie on Friday to earn a regional semifinals title puts Aledo in an envious position. Defeat their next opponent, and the Bearcats qualify for a title shot.
The Bearcats aren't the only diamond dwellers in Aledo racking up wins. Their Ladycat counterparts are enjoying a special season, as well.
Softball
Aledo Ladycats state tourney-bound
Aledo sent Northwest packing with an 8-1 drubbing on Saturday to clinch a trip to the state tournament next weekend in Austin.
Friday’s rains canceled the game that day, and the two teams met again on Saturday for a one-game series to determine who would advance to state.
The Ladycats face a stout Barbers Hill. The team went undefeated in district and 40-2 overall, making them near unbeatable. They scored 314 runs this season — far more than any other team in District 21-5A — and allowed a mere 21, far fewer than any other team. That means they can hit, field and pitch. And win.
Barbers Hill was a top-ranked team all season and sits currently at No. 2 in the MaxPreps rankings. Aledo is No. 16.
Aledo might be considered the underdog, but the Ladycats have proven time again this season that they can’t be counted out. Ever. They knocked off Northwest -- a team that had won 30 games this season against just six losses.
