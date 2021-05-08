Times and dates of games are subject to change.
Baseball
Weatherford 2, Keller 8
Weatherford 1, Keller 5
The Kangaroos had trouble hitting the ball against Keller’s pitchers in the first two games of a best-of-three series and fell short of winning the bi-district championship.
In Saturday’s game, the Roos dropped into a five-run hole in the first inning after starting pitcher Landon Ellington struggled to find the right stuff. He’d tossed complete game shutouts in his last two starts and was expected to befuddle the Indians in similar fashion -- and he did by the second inning, but the damage had been inflicted. The Roos couldn’t pop enough aluminum to overcome.
Weatherford loaded up the bases in the sixth inning with no outs and pushed a couple of runs across but couldn’t ignite a come-from-behind rally as they'd done several times this season.
“Everybody hits!” Head Coach Jason Lee hollered to his team as they prepared to bat in the final inning, down 2-8 with the season on the line.
Jake Williams drew a walk and sauntered to first base. Bruce Collingsworth, a senior playing his final high school game, settled into the batter’s box. He ripped a mean line drive that scorched across the artificial turf and into the glove of Keller’s second baseman, who turned a double play.
It was that kind of game.
The season, though, was a success, as the Roos overcame adversity and a deep hole mid-season to win five straight games at season’s end to earn a trip to the playoffs.
After the final out, the Roos hugged and huddled in the pitching cage to talk as a team. About half the team’s 30 members are seniors and will leave high school this month to begin the rest of their lives. The other half will enjoy summer and prepare for spring ball.
Brock 11, Jacksboro 2
Brock 14, Jacksboro 2
The red-hot Eagles won the bi-district championship with ease and move on to the area championship.
Tyler Moody became the bat-wielding hero in the second game of the best-of-three series. He scattered four singles in five plate appearances, scoring three runs and two RBIs. Cash Jones and Jaxon Gleaton nailed three hits apiece, with Gleaton adding three RBIs.
Springtown 12, Carter-Riverside 0
Springtown 12, Carter-Riverside 0
You aren’t seeing double. The Pines skinned Carter-Riverside by a dozen points on Friday and again on Saturday to win a bi-district championship.
Weatherford Christian 16, Bethesda 4
The Lions continued their trek toward a state title, knocking off Bethesda on Friday. Blake Heid and “Smitty” Bryson Smith enjoyed big nights at the plate, hammering three hits apiece. Clay Dukes logged four RBIs, and Heid and Jaxon Foland had three each. Rand Green and Ethan Smith tossed the bean for the Lions.
Weatherford Christian, the defending state champs in the TAPPS league, are two wins away from another title.
Aledo 1, Northwest 4
The Bearcats grabbed an early 1-0 lead thanks to an RBI-single from Parker Stegall in the first inning on Friday Northwest tied things up in the second inning, and the two teams stayed neck-and-neck until the fifth, when Northwest uncorked three runs.
Aledo (20-8-2) plays against this afternoon. Game three, if necessary, is at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Brewer High.
Gordon 6, Jonesboro 7
Gordon 4, Jonesboro 18
The Longhorns battled Jonesboro in a best-of-three series and lost games on Thursday and Friday.
Friday’s game was tied at six apiece in the bottom of the seventh inning with Jonesboro at the plate. An RBI walk-off single ended Gordon’s season.
Softball
Brock 15, Jim Ned 1
Brock 5, Jim Ned 6
Brock is playing the final game of a three-game series tonight to determine the area champion. In the early game on Saturday, Maddie Bramblett, Tessa Cowan and Melanie Middleton were warriors at the plate, compiling nine hits, six runs and eight RBIs between them. Middleton did double duty on the mound, pitching all five innings and giving up just two hits and a run.
Aledo 6, Centennial 7
The Ladycats battled for 13 innings before losing a tearjerker to Centennial on Friday.
Aledo pitcher Kayleigh Smith started the game but had no idea she would be making 13 trips to the mound and throwing 178 pitches over the next three-plus hours. Smith would surrender a mere four earned runs during that span. Three resulted from fielding errors.
Aledo batter Macy Graf fired up the offense in the first inning, drawing a walk, stealing second and scoring on a sacrifice fly to make the score 1-0.
The Spartans returned fire in the second inning, drawing a walk that led to an RBI triple, tying the game. They would score two more before the inning was done.
Both dugouts were loud throughout the game, with the girls beating on buckets and cow bells with sticks, blowing noisemakers and yelling cheers and chants. The Spartans brought a large blue flag and took turns hauling it alongside the infield fence to rile up its fans. The Ladycats didn’t have a flag but responded by running and waving their hands or gloves, prompting the hometown fans to yell louder.
Morgan Brown knocked a triple for Aledo in the second inning. After her triple, she looked at her teammates in the dugout and yelled, “Yeah! Yeah!” They cheered right back.
The next batter, Caitlyn Beaty, smashed a grounder, forcing a Spartans infielder to decide in an instant whether to toss out Beaty at first or prevent Brown from scoring. The Spartan infielder slung the ball to the catcher, but Brown beat the tag and the crowd erupted.
Aledo took the 5-3 lead in the third inning, lost the lead in the fourth and took it back in the fifth before watching the game end in a tie after seven innings.
Morgan went three-for-four at the plate, earned a walk, scored a run and knocked in two runs to lead the Ladycats. Others with hits and/or RBIs included Beaty, Macy Graf, Presley Hull, Audrey Pearce, Madysen Boutwell, Claire Byars and Marissa Powell.
