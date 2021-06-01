Game times are subject to change.
Baseball
Brock hopes to plow through Shallowater
The Eagles have been playing near-perfect baseball in the playoffs and hope to continue the trend at this week’s best-of-three series with Shallowater.
The Mustangs won district 2-3A with ease and have notched a 33-6 overall record. Most recently, they won two of three games against Jim Ned.
MaxPreps ranks Shallowater at No. 53 in Texas, compared to Brock at No. 69.
Brock (27-9-1) plays Shallowater (33-6) at 3 p.m. Thursday and at 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene Christian University. Game three, if needed, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Aledo Bearcats face Amarillo Sandies at regional finals
All the teams are talented at this stage of the playoffs, and the Sandies are no exception. They prevailed in District 3-5A with a 14-1 record and have won more than 30 games this season. They scored 189 runs in district competition, almost three times more than their closest competitor. They demolished a favored Cooper in two games during the quarterfinals.
MaxPreps ranks Amarillo at No. 30 in Texas, compared to No. 62 for Aledo.
Some observers might consider the Bearcats as the underdog, but Aledo had played with confidence all season. They have beaten Northwest, Burleson, Mansfield Timberview and Wylie so far in convincing fashion.
The first game with Wylie was won after Zach Harrison’s walk-off double. The big batter led the way in the second game, as well, going two-for-three and scoring a run and an RBI.
The Bearcats play Amarillo at 7 p.m. Thursday. Game two is at 2 p.m. Friday, and game three, if needed, will be at noon on Saturday. All games will be played at Christenson Stadium in Midland.
Softball
Aledo Ladycats to tackle Georgetown Eagles at state semifinal
The Ladycats have a slightly better record but face a formidable Georgetown in the state semifinal on Friday. The Eagles finished in second place in District 25-5A with 13-5 conference record. They finished two games behind Leander, who would go on to win 37 games overall and earn a Top 5 state ranking.
On Friday, Georgetown and Leander met again at the regional finals for a memorable three-game series. The teams split the first two games, and Georgetown prevailed 4-3 in the crucial third game.
The Ladycats won District 5-5A with a 9-1 record and have prevailed in several tough series so far in the playoffs. Aledo beat Lake Dallas in two games to starts the postseason. Their next three opponents — Centennial, Colleyville Heritage and Cooper — pushed Aledo to three games apiece.
On Saturday, after dealing with rains and postponed games, Aledo knocked out Northwest in a one-game win-or-lose contest to earn a ticket to the state tournament in Austin.
Georgetown appears to be a slight favorite on paper. MaxPreps rankings put Georgetown at No. 8 in Texas, compared to Aledo at No. 13.
Aledo (28-7) plays Georgetown (27-6-1) at 1 p.m. Friday at McCombs Field in Austin. The victor will face the winner of the Barbers Hill vs. Hallsville game to determine the state champion on Saturday.
The game will be broadcast online at nfhsnetwork.com/associations/uil
