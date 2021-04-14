Times and dates of games are subject to change.
Baseball
Weatherford 2, Trinity 1
The Kangaroos killed a three-game skid by toppling the Trinity Trojans on Tuesday. Why all the alliteration? Because Kannon Kemp and Kaden Kerbow clinched crucial plate appearances.
Jake Williams, Trace Holcomb and Landon Ellington made hits, too, but the guy with the biggest hit of all didn’t record a hit on the stat sheet technically but knocked in the game-winning RBI.
Grady Moore, take a bow.
Kerbow singled home the Roos’ first run in the second inning. It came after an impressive display of baseball strategy from Head Coach Jason Lee. After Kemp earned a walk, Moore bunted him over to second base. Kerbow scored Kemp on a two-out hit. The second run came in the sixth inning when Moore drove in Tockey from third base on a ground ball.
As the score indicates, the game was a pitcher’s duel, and Hudson Stark out-battled Trinity’s guy by striking out 12 batters in seven innings.
Lee characterized the victory as “huge” and Stark’s performance as “great.” The victory puts the Roos at 5-4 in district and sets up the important second game of the series on Friday. It’s Teacher Appreciation Night, and the Roos encourage folks to come out and support their favorite instructors and the team.
Weatherford (17-8) plays at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Trinity (10-14-1).
Millsap 2, Bangs 12
The Bulldogs could squeeze two runs only out of nine hits by Aldo Calvillo, Beldon Cox, Landon Huffman, Basey Mitchell, Weston Moore, Dawson Swindle, and Nathan Sykes.
Millsap (6-10-2) plays at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Comanche (11-7).
Trinity Christian 2, Colleyville Covenant 10
Colton St. Peters went two-for-three at the plate for the Eagles, and Luke Byrne, Tyler Hollingshead and Jake Povero had a hit apiece.
Trinity Christian (9-7) plays at 7 p.m. Friday at Colleyville Covenant.
Brock 12, Early 1
Jaxon Gleaton lit the fireworks early on Tuesday, scoring a run on a triple in the first inning. Eagles’ batters kept on punching the pill, notching 10 hits, including three from Tyler Moody.
Gleaton, Camden Harris and Luke Stills made two hits apiece, and Cash Jones and Sawyer Strosnider had one each.
Carson “Strongarm” Lightfoot allowed one run on two hits in three innings and struck out four batters. Dusty Baker tossed two perfect innings to close out the game, striking out five of the six batters he faced.
Brock (13-8-1) plays at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Bangs (11-9-1).
Mineral Wells 0, Graham 19
It was a night of learning at the ballpark. Tykes by the dozens showed up at Mineral Wells High School on Tuesday for UIL Youth Night. They wore their baseball uniforms and were introduced and invited onto the field for the national anthem before the Rams battled Graham.
During the anthem, first baseman Ryan Bell leaned over and spoke to a squirming kid who was still wearing his hat. The boy removed his hat immediately and smiled up at his new hero.
After the game began, the teaching and learning continued.
Rams pitcher Isaiah Santibanez smashed a line drive single and tried to stretch it into a double but was thrown out at second base. After he returned to the dugout, Head Coach Brett Ray was waiting. Why had he tried to run to second? Santibanez said he couldn’t see where the baseball had gone but thought he had punched it far enough to make it to second base. The coach advised him to locate the ball and listen to the base coach before making a decision to bolt for second.
The Rams enjoy a quick chance at redemption when the two teams meet again in two days.
Mineral Wells (5-15-1) plays at 7 p.m. Friday at Graham (20-5).
Springtown 7, Bridgeport 5
Springtown (17-6) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bridgeport (11-12).
Gordon 11, Bryson 8
Gordon plays at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Bryson.
Graford 18, Three Way 0
Graford (7-0) plays at 5 p.m. Friday at home against Three Way.
Perrin-Whitt 9, Poolville 3
Landon Draper banged a triple early to put Perrin-Whitt on the scoreboard first. Poolville responded when Eddy Lopez batted in a run. Perrin-Whitt pulled ahead in the third inning and added to the lead in the final inning to secure a district win.
The Pirates outhit the Monarchs 11 to four. Landon Draper went three-for-four with an RBI, and Michael Goodman, Wyatt Keeney, Tyce Lambert, Evan Thompson and Tyler Welch recorded hits for the Pirates.
For Poolville, Max Dickerson went one-for-two with an RBI, and Gus Frizzel, Cooper Gammill and Ty Smeal had a hit apiece. Zane Shifflett scored a run and batted in another.
Welch gave up four hits and three runs in seven innings on the mound to grab the win.
Perrin-Whitt (4-13) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Poolville (9-14).
Aledo 10, Azle 1
The Bearcats’ 14 hits overwhelmed Azle on Tuesday, beginning in the first inning when Creed Willems doubled to score two runs. Williams went three-for-four with three RBIs. Parker Stegall hit four-for-four and scored three runs. Max Belyeu and Hunter Redel had two hits apiece.
Aledo pitcher Tristan Thurman earned the win after allowing no hits and striking out six.
Aledo (14-6-1) plays at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Azle (7-3-3).
Santo 1, Tolar 16
Santo plays at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Tolar.
Weatherford Christian 13, Covenant Classical 0
The Lions won by the run-rule on Tuesday and continue their powerful push through TAPPS District 1.
Weatherford Christian (15-6) plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Coram Deo.
Victory Baptist 3, Burton Adventist 13
Victory Baptist plays at 4 p.m. Monday at home against Chisholm Trail.
Azle Christian 13, Nazarene Christian 1
Azle Christian plays at 4 p.m. Friday at home against Westlake.
Community Christian 3, Parker-Tarrant HomeSchool 16
Take away those 12 runs that Parker-Tarrant scored in the first inning, and this would have been a 3-4 nail biter. Brendan Hennech, Adam Moon, Riggin Parker and Canton Wise hit the ball for the Warriors.
Other games scheduled:
Peaster (9-9-2) plays at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Early.
Softball
Weatherford 9, Chisholm Trail 0
Lauren “Slay” Belles slung another shutout, striking out 11 batters, allowing just one hit and being her masterful self on the mound on Tuesday. Her team's batters provided plenty of support, with the Lady Roos notching 13 hits. Hannah Bartels went four-for-four and drove in a run. Hannah Reed was big at the plate, going two-for-two with two RBIs. Morgan Skold banged in a couple of runs, and Kaylee Embrey knocked in another.
Weatherford (21-1-1) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Trinity (8-13-1).
Mineral Wells 11, Hirschi 1
The Lady Rams loaded the bases in the second inning and threatened to start a big rally against the Huskies on Tuesday. The rally stalled after the Rams could squeeze one run only out that situation.
No worries.
The next inning, Minerals Wells knocked in nine runs with the help of home runs by Marlee Lawhon and Katie Coker. The team notched 16 hits in all, with Lawhon, Cadence Colwell, Zaniya Pruitt, Nicole Savage and Abbey Tincher recording multiple hits. Coker led the way with three RBIs.
Cadence Colwell dominated on the rubber, throwing a no-hitter, and did just as well at the plate, slamming three hits and scoring two runs.
After the game, Rams Head Coach Matt Antwine praised his team’s discipline.
“They all stayed focused,” he said. “We keep playing hard and keep getting better each game.”
The season is winding town with two games remaining on the schedule. The Rams’ overall record of 10-16 won't make anyone do cartwheels, but the coach is pleased by how his young team remained competitive and eager to learn as the season progressed. The Rams’ roster includes mostly freshman and sophomores and just one senior, Zaniya Pruitt, who has been a four-year varsity starter.
One of the youngest players, Lawhon, hit an inside-the-park home run on Tuesday.
“She’s got some good speed and runs well,” the coach said.
Coker followed with a blast that sent that ball over the fence.
“That was exciting,” the coach said. “She got a hold of one on a 3-0 pitch and gave it a ride. She has been showing a lot of promise in practice.”
It was the first over-the-fence homerun in a district contest for the Rams this season.
“There are a lot of good things happening here,” Antwine said.
Mineral Wells (10-16) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Iowa Park (1-12).
Brock 12, Early 3
The Eagles offense perked up in the fifth inning, scoring four runs on RBIs by Trinity Bradshaw, Bri Mann and Carson Presti on Tuesday. Melanie Middleton worked her magic on the mound, allowing three runs on eight hits spread out over seven innings.
Brock (16-6-1) plays at 5 p.m. Friday at home against Bangs (3-9).
Peaster 0, Eastland 4
Peaster (14-8) plays at 5 p.m. Friday at home against Early (4-4-1).
Springtown 1, Bridgeport 3
Springtown (16-7) plays at 6:45 p.m. Friday at Bridgeport (9-11-2).
Graford 16, Bryson 1
Paige Ruddy smacked two hits for two RBIs and pitched three innings of strong ball on Tuesday to give Graford the edge. The Lady Rabbits recorded nine hits for the day.
Graford (10-7) plays at 5 p.m. Friday at Perrin-Whitt (1-10).
Aledo 12, Rider 1
Presley Hull and Audrey Pearce knocked in five runs between them to fuel the Ladycats to another district win on Tuesday. Aledo’s bats were busy, logging 14 hits for the game. Aledo pitcher Nathalie Touchet wasn’t nearly as giving on the mound, limiting Rider bats to just three hits and one run.
Aledo (17-3) plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday at home against Rider (12-8-1).
Millsap 9, Bangs 19
The Bulldogs fell in the hole early, fought their way back to take a 9-8 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning and then saw Bangs score 11 unanswered runs to snatch the win. Ashlin Buchannan went three-for-three and scored two runs, and Ashton Pepper went two-for-three, scored a run and knocked in two more.
Millsap (6-12) plays at 5 p.m. Friday at home against Comanche.
Santo 9, Lipan 16
Santo (2-11) plays at 5 p.m. Friday at home against Tolar.
Other games scheduled:
Perrin-Whitt (1-10) plays at 5 p.m. Friday at home against Graford (10-7).
Gordon plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Three Way.
Weatherford Christian plays at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Temple Christian.
