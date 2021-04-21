Times and dates of games are subject to change.
Baseball
Weatherford 5, North Crowley 4
The Boys of Summer felt like the Eskimos of Siberia on Tuesday, playing a home game in temperatures that dipped into the 40s. A stiff breeze made it feel colder and put added pressure on the athletes. The Kangaroos are fighting for a playoff spot, and every game is crucial from here on out, including this nail-biter with the Panthers.
North Crowley batted first and put runners on base quickly. Strong defense came to the rescue, aided when Roos catcher Trace Holcomb threw out a Panther attempting to steal second base. Dawson Nelson tagged the runner, and Weatherford doused the rally before any runs scored.
The Roos responded immediately, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first. A heads-up play by Bruce Collingsworth, who stole home after a wild pitch, put the first run on the board, and Dayton Tockey scored the second. Weatherford added two more runs in the second inning and held on to clinch the win.
Pitcher Hudson Stark was solid on the mound, allowing three hits and three runs in five innings, striking out seven. Kannon Kemp threw 1 2/3 innings in relief to earn a save.
Collingsworth, Trace Holcomb, Kaden Kerbow and Jake Williams logged hits for the Roos. Kerbow scored two runs and an RBI and stole two bases.
The win brings the Roos’ district record to 6-5.
Weatherford (18-10) plays at 7 p.m. Friday at North Crowley (7-14-1).
Brock 12, Comanche 2
The Eagles won again in convincing manner after scoring 10 runs in the first two innings. Carson “Strongarm” Lightfoot kept Comanche batters reeling, allowing no runs on two hits in three innings.
At the plate, Brock batters peeled off 11 hits, led by Camden Harris, Cash Jones and Sawyer Strosnider. Jones went three-for-three and scored two runs and two RBIs. Strosnider scored two runs and two RBIs, and Harris scored a couple of runs and three RBIs. Jaxon Gleaton, Tyler Moody, Tyler Riddle and Luke Stills banged hits, too.
Brock (15-8-1) plays at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Millsap (8-10-2).
Millsap 11, Dublin 1
The Bulldogs scored a run in the first inning, two more in the second and four more in the fourth with no answer from Dublin, whose batters were stymied by Millsap pitcher Beldon Cox.
Aldo Calvillo opened up the scoring by drawing a walk in the first inning and finding his way around the bases. In all, the Bulldogs punched a dozen hits on the night, with Calvillo, Cox, Basey Mitchell and Nathan Sykes earning two punches apiece.
Millsap (8-10-2) plays at 7 Friday at Brock (15-8-1).
Poolville 1, Muenster 7
A close game got out of hand for the Monarchs after district-leading Muenster roared to a five-run inning in the third. Monarchs pitcher Zane Shifflet allowed three hits and five runs before departing in the fourth inning. Kole Blaylock, Max Dickerson, Guz Frizzel, Eddy Lopez and Ty Smeal tallied hits for Poolville, with Smeal earning the sole RBI.
Poolville (9-15) is fighting for a playoff spot and plays at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Muenster (11-3).
Peaster 1, Bangs 10
Peaster led the game 1-0 heading into the bottom of the third. Things turned rocky afterward.
Peaster (9-10-2) plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, at Millsap.
Aledo 6, Azle 0
The Bearcats relied on clever pitching from two hurlers and timely hitting from the rest of the roster to win on Tuesday.
Carter Shands earned the win on the mound, allowing three hits and no runs in 5 1/3 innings. Adrian Guzman continued the shutout for another 1 2/3 innings.
Bearcats batters knocked nine hits, led by Creed Williams, who went two-for-four with three RBIs. Max Belyeu scored a run and knocked in two more.
Aledo (15-6-1) plays at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Rider (13-10-1).
Azle Christian 17, Victory Baptist 2
Azle Christian (11-4) plays at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Westlake Academy.
Weatherford Christian 21, Gorman 0
The Lions were led by Jacob Besancon on the mound, who allowed no hits or runs in three innings. Wyatt Smith tossed the bean for two hitless innings, and Aaron Greenfield finished the final inning by mowing down his three batters by strikeouts.
The Lions erupted at the plate, logging 18 hits. The team relied on its entire roster of 19, and 11 players logged hits. Rand Green went two-for-three and scored three runs and batted in three more. Logan Perkin knocked in three runs and scored another. Jaxson Fowler, Aaron Greenfield and Blake Haid earned two RBIs apiece.
Weatherford Christian (17-6) plays at 4 p.m. Friday at home against Texoma Christian.
Graford 12, Bluff Dale 0
Graford (9-0) plays at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Bluff Dale (7-5).
Gordon 31, Three Way 0
Don’t adjust your glasses, the score is correct. The Longhorns scored 11, five, seven, four and four runs in the game’s first five innings while relying on pitcher Robert Freeman to shut down opposing batters. Gordon recorded a remarkable 31 hits in the game. Gage Erwin and Whit Fuller went six-for-six at the plate. Morgan Mahan and Brody Srivner went five-for-six apiece. Srivner knocked home nine RBIs.
Gordon (7-2) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, at home against Three Way.
Softball
Weatherford 3, L.D. Bell 2
The Lady Roos found themselves in an odd position early in Tuesday’s game — behind on the scoreboard. L.D. Bell scored an unanswered run in the first inning, and the Lady Roos were down 0-1 in the bottom of the second.
It wasn’t what the Roos wanted to happen on Senior Night, when the team’s upperclassmen are honored for their careers. Senior Nights can be emotional and poignant as the girls inch closer toward graduating from high school and leaving home for work or college. Before the game began, pre-recorded statements from the team’s four seniors were played over the loudspeakers as each was escorted from the infield to home plate by their families.
This year’s seniors include Peyton Contreras, Bella Garcia, Shelby Humphrey and Addie Tidwell, and each has contributed to the district-leading team’s success.
The Lady Roos were behind when Hanna Bartels reached base on an error in the second inning, and Kaylee Embrey doubled her home. Peyton Contreras tripled to drive in Embrey.
Garcia enjoyed a fantastic 10-pitch at-bat in the bottom of the fifth, blasting that final pitch over the fence for a home run to break a 2-2 tie and give the Lady Roos a lead they would maintain for the duration.
Lauren “Slay” Belles kept Marcus batters confused and went the distance to earn her 19th win of the season, striking out five. The Lady Roos are 12-1 in district play and tied for first. They play their final district game on Friday before beginning playoffs next week. The date and opponent are still to be determined. Playoff shirts go on sale early next week.
Weatherford (23-1-1) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Haltom.
Mineral Wells 1, Burkburnett 12
The Lady Rams kept the game close until the final inning when Burkburnett unleashed eight runs, ending the Rams’ regular season with a loss.
Brock 3, Comanche 6
The Lady Eagles out-hit but couldn’t out-score Comanche on Tuesday. Pitcher Melanie Middleton allowed five hits and six runs in six innings for Brock. Middleton went two-for-four at bat to help her cause, but it wasn’t enough. Tessa Cowan went two-for-three and scored a run and an RBI. Sariah Ellestad and Cayden Stephens knocked in a run apiece.
Brock (17-7-1) plays at 5 p.m. Friday at Millsap (16-7).
Graford 3, Olney 1
Graford (12-7) closes its regular season at 5 p.m. Friday at Chico.
Aledo 4, Marcus 3
The game announcer introduced the Ladycats to the home crowd in Aledo and asked everyone to remove their hats for the playing of the national anthem. The Ladycats lined up with reverence, hands over their hearts, eyes looking intently at the American flag flapping in the distance.
And they looked. And they waited.
After a minute of silence, Jenna Austin and a couple of other Ladycats began singing, “Oh, say can you see by the dawn’s early light…” More teammates joined in, and so did fans, and it was almost a disappointment when the recorded version of the song kicked in a few moments later, interrupting what had been a sweet and impromptu a cappella version of the song.
That’s how the Ladycats roll. They adapt to their surroundings and find a way to overcome, whether it’s singing a song or figuring out how to topple a tough team. They accomplished both on Tuesday.
Marcus put several runners on base in the first inning, but the Ladycats managed to minimize the damage to one run. They gave up another run in the second inning before tying things up in the third when Madysen Boutwell and Marissa Powell creamed pitches for solo dingers.
The score was tied at 3-3 in the final inning when a clutch double by Macy Graf on a 1-2 count scored two runs and ended the game.
The Ladycats made the most of their four hits by Graf, Powell, Boutwell and Texas Ray and three walks, turning them into four runs, which were just enough.
Kayleigh Smith earned the win, allowing one hit and no runs in 1 2/3 innings. Nathalie Touchet pitched the final 5 1/3 innings.
