Boys
Weatherford 11, Keller Fossil Ridge 4
The Kangaroos won in a team effort on Tuesday — every starter recorded a hit. The Roos traveled to Keller and defeated the Panthers to improve their season record to 7- 4. Landon Ellington, Juan Mascorro and Kaden Kerbow nailed two hits apiece. Ellington and Jake Williams recorded two RBIs. Four pitchers combined for the win. Reece Lawrence started and pitched 2 2/3 innings, striking out three and allowing three hits. Max Adair pitched 2 1/3 innings, striking out five and giving up two hits. Kaben Skold pitched an inning and allowed one hit. Chase Akins pitched a shutout inning to close it out for the Roos.
Weatherford (7-4) plays at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Mansfield Legacy (4-5).
Mineral Wells 6, Weatherford Christian 5
Mineral Wells (1-1) plays at 7 p.m. Thursday at Ponder (4-3).
Brock 9, Krum 6
Brock (2-6-1) plays at 11:15 a.m. Thursday at home against Grandview.
Perrin-Whitt 12, Seymour 4
Perrin-Whitt (2-4) plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Alvord (2-0).
Poolville 9, Chico 12
Poolville (0-3) plays at 8 a.m. Thursday at Millsap (3-2-1).
Millsap 3, Jim Ned 13
Millsap (3-2-1) plays at 8 a.m. Thursday against Poolville (2-3), and plays again at 10 a.m. against Hillsboro (2-3).
Aledo 4, Rockwall 2
Aledo (2-1-1) plays at 4 p.m. Thursday at home against Lake Ridge (2-2).
Girls
Weatherford 16, North Crowley 0
The Lady Roo softball team decimated North Crowley on Tuesday to remain unbeaten for the season. Lauren Belles threw a no-hitter, while the Roo batters struck early and often, including a 10-run second inning. Hannah Bartels, Peyton Contreras, Landry Fonseca, Morgan Skold, Addison Tidwell and Kaylee Embrey drove in run during the big inning.
The victory came on the heels of a fruitful experience at the Granbury tournament this past weekend. The Roos went 6-0 in those games and remain undefeated at 12-0-1 on the season.
At the tournament, the Lady Roos beat Lubbock 8-4, with Morgan Skold, Addie Tidwell, Hanna Bartels, and Landry Fonseca each contributing two hits. Hanna Bartels and Bella Garcia hit home runs, and Kaylee Embrey, Peyton Contreras, and Grace Thompson notched hits of their own. Gabby Montanez picked up the win on the mound.
In the second game, the Lady Roos came from behind for the seventh time this season, overcoming a 3-0 deficit by scoring two runs in the fourth inning, one in the fifth, and one in the sixth to beat the Burleson Lady Elks 4-3. Bella Garcia, Hannah Reed, Addie Tidwell, and Kaylee Embrey recorded hits, with Hanna Bartels scoring the winning run in the last at bat. Lauren Belles went the distance, striking out four batters and allowing five hits in winning her sixth game.
In Saturday’s games, Hanna Bartels, Peyton Contreras, and Landry Fonseca tallied two hits apiece in a 15-2 win over Joshua. Bartels led the Lady Roos with three runs scored, and Garcia, Reed and Fonseca scored twice apiece. Belles was the winning pitcher, striking out five while allowing two hits.
In the final game, Weatherford outscored Benbrook 12-5. Garcia had a monster game with three hits, including her third home run of the year and seventh RBI. Reed had three hits, with Tidwell and Olivia Cantu each getting two hits in the game. Kendall Markum and Shelby Humphrey had base hits. Montanez was the winning pitcher.
Brock 11, Dublin 1
The Lady Eagles demolished Dublin on Tuesday, taking an advantage of an error to score a run in the first inning and adding more throughout the game. Pitcher Melanie Middleton allowed a hit and a run in five innings, striking out 11 batters and walking none. At the plate, she made two hits herself.
Brock (5-2) plays at 5 p.m. Friday at home against Peaster (9-3).
Peaster 10, Millsap 0
The Lady Greys poured on the heat from the start, scoring five runs in the first and two in the second to topple Millsap on Tuesday.
Peaster (9-3) plays at 5 p.m. Friday at Brock (5-2).
Millsap (2-5-1) plays at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Eastland (3-2).
