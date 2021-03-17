Baseball
Weatherford 6, Bell 1
The Kangaroos are in first place. OK — technically, they are tied for first with Paschal. They’ve played one district game, and the Roos are sitting atop Region I District 3 after beating Bell. Better yet, they have what appears to be a solid team that might stay there awhile.
Landon Ellington nailed three hits, earned a walk and score two RBIs against Bell. Juan Mascorro and Dayton Tockey slammed two hits apiece, and Mascorro batted in three runs. Tockey and Luke Bagwell notched RBIs. Trace Holcomb added a triple and scored a run, Jake Williams added a hit and scored a run. Hudson Stark pitched well, going six innings allowing one run on two hits. He struck out 12 Bell hitters. Kannon Kemp came on to pitch a scoreless seventh inning to close out the victory.
Weatherford (12-4) plays at 7 p.m. Friday, visiting the team they just finished beating, Bell (2-4).
Trinity Christian 2, Mineral Wells 1
Ryan Bell tried to steal second but slid feet first into the waiting glove of of Trinity Christian’s second baseman for an out in Tuesday’s afternoon game. The sun was out, and the day was beautiful despite a strong breeze.
As Bell trotted back to the dugout, Rams Head Coach Brett Ray was waiting with arms spread out.
“What are you doing?” the coach said.
“You said if the ball went in the dirt, to go for it,” Bell said.
“Yeah, but you got to have a jump,” Ray said.
Ray and his assistant spoke to Bell about the intricacies of when and how to steal a base, which is what non-conference games such as Tuesday’s are all about — preparing for district games.
Jake Povero earned two hits and an RBI for the Eagles, and Brayden Smalley and Jack Smith logged a hit apiece. Smalley tallied the other RBI for Trinity Christian. Pitcher Tyler Hollingshead earned the win for the Eagles.
The Rams’ Cambren Morrison batted a run in for the Rams, and Isaiah Santibanez pitched seven innings and struck out six.
Mineral Wells (1-4) opens district play in a week against Graham.
Brock 12, Eastland 0
The Eagles relied on strong pitching from two players and mammoth bats from the rest of the roster to shut out Eastland on Tuesday. Sophomore Tyler Moody smashed four hits and two RBIs for Brock. Jaxon Gleaton picked up a couple of RBIs, and Tyler Riddle earned one.
Pitchers Dusty Baker and Ian Fuchs combined to shut down Eastland’s batters.
Brock plays at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Early (4-4).
Millsap 0, Early 11
Millsap (4-3-1) plays at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Bangs (6-6-1).
Peaster 8, Dublin 0
The Greyhounds won their first district game against Dublin and improved their overall record to 6-5.
Perrin-Whitt 3, Alvord 16
After losing to Alvord on Friday, the Pirates hoped to return the favor on Tuesday. Instead, the Pirates lost again.
Perrin-Whitt (2-6) plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Chico (3-2).
Poolville 8, Chico 6
The Monarchs grabbed a five-run lead and held on for the win. Zane Shifflett earned the win on the mound, striking out seven batters.
Poolville batters who found the bases included Max Dickerson, Kole Blaylock and Gus Frizzel.
Other games scheduled:
The Porcupines (11-4) play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Lake Worth (4-7).
Aledo (2-3-1) plays at 5 p.m. Friday at Abilene (0-6).
Softball
Weatherford 13, Chisholm Trail 0
The Lady Roos scored a run in the first inning and six in the second, building a seven-run lead before the Lady Rangers knew what hit them.
Then, Hannah Reed and Addie Tidwell hit back-to-back home runs. That’s the way the Roos have rolled this season — hard and fast.
Pitcher Lauren Belles earned the shutout win just one day after pitching a perfect game against Paschal. Belles has earned each of the Lady Roos’ district wins so far — four wins in two weeks, including three shutouts.
“That’s obviously where you want to be after the first four — 4-0,” said Head Coach Jeff Lemons. “We’ve done what we needed to do. You can’t pitch any better than that. You can’t play defense any better than that.”
Still, he is never complacent as a coach, always looking for ways to improve.
“I’m happy where we are at now but not satisfied because we’ve got 10 more district games,” he said.
The Lady Roos have beaten tough opponents such as Boswell, a Top 5 team in the area, while also remaining intent against less competitive teams.
“We’ve stayed focused, and that’s what we need to do so we can keep improving all the way through the end of the season,” he said.
The Lady Roos will take off the rest of the week for spring break before taking on a district rival. The Trinity Trojans have dealt with injuries this season and lost a handful of non-conference games but are right behind the Roos in the standings.
Lemons has coached for 25 years but been astounded by some of the things he’s seen from this year’s squad. Back-to-back walk-off wins. Back-to-back home runs — two games in a row. A lineup that produces hits from top to bottom.
“Everybody is driving runs in and contributing,” he said. “That’s the mark of a good team. You don’t have to depend on just three or four people.”
The Roos haven’t played a full district game yet — they’ve prevailed in all four district contests by the run-rule, which grants a win when a team goes up by 15 runs after three innings or 10 runs after five innings.
“It’s hard to continuously run-rule people,” the coach said. “You tend to let down. So far, we haven’t done that.”
Weatherford (15-0-1) plays another district game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Trinity (4-9-1).
Brock 7, Eastland 2
Brock (7-3) plays at 5 p.m. Friday at home against Early (2-1-1).
Peaster 10, Dublin 4
Peaster (10-4) plays at 5 p.m. Friday at home against Eastland (4-3).
Aledo 4, Azle 0
Nathalie Touchet pitched seven innings of shutout ball, including four strikeouts. Madysen Boutwell notched a couple of hits and three RBIs.
Aledo (10-3) plays at 5 p.m. Friday at Rider (11-3-1) in Wichita Falls.
Graford 3, Petrolia 8
Graford (5-4) plays at 5 p.m. Friday at Bryson.
