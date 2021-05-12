Times and dates of games are subject to change.
Baseball
Bearcat baseball ready to face Burleson
Aledo (23-5) plays Burleson (23-8) at 7 p.m. Thursday and 7 p.m. Friday at Boswell High School. Game three, if needed, is at noon Saturday at Boswell.
Perrin-Whitt to duel Dodd City
The Pirates have powered their way to the regional quarterfinals and will battle Dodd City at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Henrietta.
Softball
Aledo Ladycats head to regional quarterfinals
The Ladycats walloped Centennial in the do-or-die third game in the area championship round on Monday. Aledo lost the opening game in an exhausting 13-inning, one-point loss on Friday before bouncing back to beat Centennial on Saturday and Monday.
Next up is the Class 5A regional quarterfinals that will pit the Ladycats against Colleyville Heritage, with all games being played at Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club. The first game is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Game two is at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Game three, if needed, is at 4 on Saturday.
Graford moves deeper into postseason
Graford (14-7) won a district championship by beating Jonesboro and takes on Blum at 5 p.m. Thursday at Weatherford High.
Baseball
Kangaroos see bright horizons post-playoffs
The Kangaroos fell to Keller in a bi-district series on Saturday. Now, prom is over. Summer looms. The seniors will be gone soon.
“The kids worked hard all year long,” said baseball Head Coach Jason Lee. “They gave it everything they had. I’m definitely proud of the guys and the way they competed.”
Almost half of the baseball team’s 30 members are upperclassmen headed out the door. The rest will return for spring ball after summer break.
Lee, speaking immediately after his team had lost its final game against Keller, choked up a bit when speaking about seeing his seniors leave.
“We have some good players coming back,” he said. “I don’t think the cupboard is bare or anything. We will come back and compete well next year. I hate to see those seniors go. There are a lot of good guys in that group, but that happens every year. We’ve got to come back and get after it next fall and go into the spring season.”
Coaches and players spend hundreds of hours a season in close proximity, honing their skills, planning strategies, battling wars together, experiencing elation and dejection. The adversity bonds them like brothers.
“We’re going to have some guys back, but this team will never be the same,” Lee said. “Each team is different with different characters, and it’s never going to be the same from year to year. It’s always hard to have the season end, but it happens. These seniors are going to be fine young men and great husbands and good businessmen in the world.”
Nearby, his players were gathered in a pitching cage to lament their loss while waiting on Lee to come give them his typical post-game talk.
What was the coach going to tell them?
Lee, still showing emotion, said, “Keep your head up. You’ve got nothing to be ashamed of. It’s part of life.”
Brock hopes to de-fang Bulldogs
The Eagles, fresh from winning a bi-district championship without breaking much of a sweat, take on a tougher Clyde team in the area round. Clyde won its district championship by sweeping Crane.
The Eagles would be scared if they weren’t so good. They went undefeated in district, have a better record and higher state ranking than Clyde and haven’t lost a game in two months.
Brock (21-8) takes on Clyde (19-8) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home in the 3A Region 1 area round playoffs. Game two is at 1 p.m. Saturday at Abilene Christian University.
Porcupines to tussle with Graham
Springtown spanked Carter-Riverside by a combined score of 24-0 in two bi-district games to qualify for the area round. The Steers should put up stiffer competition since they won their district in convincing fashion before sweeping Gatesville at bi-district.
Springtown (23-9) plays at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Graham (26-8). Games two and three, if needed, will be played Saturday at Graham.
Aledo comes from behind to nail Northwest
The Bearcats fell in the first game of the bi-district championship on Friday but came back to beat Northwest twice on Saturday to take the title.
Next up for the Bearcats is Burleson, a strong team that finished one game behind Mansfield Legacy in the tough District 8-5A. Aledo, though, is a proven winner with a powerful batting order.
Game details to come.
Weatherford Christian headed to state tourney
After beating Bethesda at regionals on Friday, the Lions find themselves two victories shy of winning another state title. They won all the marbles in 2019, and the season was lost to COVID in 2020, so that makes them the defending champs until another team proves otherwise.
Weatherford Christian plays Ovilla Christian in the state semi-final match at noon on Friday at the Waco ISD sports complex.
Peaster falls to Holliday
The Greyhounds lost on Friday and Saturday to Holliday in the bi-district championship. The Greyhounds will return next year with a new head coach since longtime leader Lynn Grimes is retiring.
Perrin-Whitt 11, Electra 0
Perrin-Whitt 20, Electra 0
The Pirates shocked Electra, sweeping them in two games by a combined score of 31-zip.
Next up? Dodge City. Details to come.
Softball
Brock prevails in a nail-biter
The Lady Eagles came back from an opening game loss against Jim Ned to remove any doubt about which was the better team. They beat Jim Ned twice on Saturday by a combined score of 30-2.
Now, it’s on to the regional quarterfinals.
Brock (27-7-1) will take on Holliday (32-1) at 5 p.m. Friday at Graham High School. Games two and three, if necessary, will be played on Saturday at Graham.
Aledo 20, Centennial 7
Aledo 6, Centennial 7
The Ladycats came back from an exhausting 13-inning, one-point loss on Friday to trounce Centennial on Saturday.
The area championship will be determined at tonight’s game.
Aledo (22-5) plays Centennial (23-8) at 3 p.m. today at Cleburne.
Springtown 1, Vernon 4
Springtown 0, Vernon 2
The Lady Pines lost in two close games on Friday and Saturday to see their season end. Springtown finished with a 21-11 record and a bi-district championship.
Graford 17, Jonesboro 2
Graford (14-7) won a district championship and will face Blum on Saturday at the area championship. Details to come.
