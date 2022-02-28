Several boys' basketball teams look to keep their postseason alive this week after big wins last week, while the Weatherford Christian Lady Lions are the lone area representatives in girls' basketball.
BOYS:
Peaster defeated Jim Ned, 48-46, Thursday in the area round to advance to Tuesday's game against City View.
Tipoff is 7 p.m. at Graham High School.
The Brock Eagles got 32 points and 18 rebounds from Nathan Jones to propel them to an 83-36 win in the Region I-3A area game in Cisco.
The Eagles take on Holliday Tuesday at Bridgeport High School at 6:30 p.m.
The Perrin-Whitt Pirates continue to cruise, beating Avinger Friday night 79-72.
The Pirates take on Dodd City at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a regional semifinal at Gainesville High School.
Graford plays tonight in Burleson against Miller Grove after a dominating 74-55 victory over Saltillo last week.
The Strawn Greyhounds also won last week in convincing fashion over Lometa, 75-60.
Their regional quarterfinal matchup begins at 7 p.m. at Weatherford High School.
GIRLS:
The Weatherford Christian girls are the TAPPS 2A regional champs after an exciting 56-54 win over Ovilla Christian Saturday.
The Lady Lions take on Bethesda Christian Thursday at University High School in Waco.
The Peaster Lady Greyhounds ended their season with an impressive 34-5 overall record, with a loss Friday to Idalou, 49-31.
