Playoff results
Several girls teams started playoff competition on Thursday with more games to come this weekend. Peaster came out on top while Brock and Aledo fell.
GIRLS
Aledo 35, Lake Dallas 64
The Ladycats went down shooting against a tough Lake Dallas squad in a bi-district playoff match on Thursday at Bridgeport High School.
Addyson Hebel was the high scorer for Aledo with 13 points. Claire Byars tallied 10, and Kylie Anderson, Sophie Smith, Kandle Boggus and Presley Hull also put points on the board.
Aledo’s season ends with an 8-16 overall record and 5-5 in district. Season highlights included the first win, a 50-45 nail-biter over Northwest, an 11-point win over a tough Granbury squad and a two-point victory over Azle.
Brock 34, Bowie 36
The Lady Eagles lost their playoff game in Chico on Thursday, falling to Bowie in a hard-fought match that came down to the wire. The game was tied after the first quarter, but Bowie took a three-point lead into the half. Brock returned to the court energized and reclaimed the lead, taking the game down to a final quarter of tough roundball. The score was 34-34 with less than 10 seconds remaining when Brock inbounded the ball with the chance to drain a basket and win the game. A blocked pass, though, gave Bowie the ball and the victory after sinking two shots from the free throw line as the seconds ticked off the clock.
Peaster 67, Jacksboro 31
Payton Hull enjoyed a big game sinking short- and long-range shots, and Landry Robertson and Brooklyn Bosher were among the Lady Greys hustling all over the court on Thursday night to secure a bi-district championship. Peaster grabbed 30 rebounds and 16 steals and shot 78% from the free-throw line to grab the first victory of the playoffs.
Peaster (24-4) advances to the area round next week.
Community Christian wins by forfeit
Community Christian (22-2) won Thursday’s regular season conference game after the Joshua Christian Knights forfeited.
Boys
Community Christian eyes final game of regular season
Community Christian (20-7) is undefeated in district play with a lofty lead over second place Nazarene (6-4) and third place Cornerstone (5-4) as the regular season nears an end. The Warriors won on Thursday and have one remaining regular season game.
Community Christian (20-7) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Abilene Christian (2-4).
