Editor’s Note: Game times and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19 issues.
BOYS
Brock ready to rock the playoffs
The district champion Brock Eagles are fresh off their title win against rival Peaster in a 64-63 instant classic from last weekend and are ready to begin a playoff run.
Brock (24-3) takes on Nocona (10-13) at 3 p.m. Saturday in a bi-district contest at Chico High School.
Aledo eyes bi-district contest
Aledo (20-5) plays a bi-district game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Kennedale High School.
Peaster begins playoffs on Saturday
Peaster (21-3) plays Bowie (13-11) at noon on Saturday at Chico High School.
Community Christian schedules warm-up game before playoffs
The Warriors are undefeated in district play with a lofty lead over second-place Nazarene (6-4) and third-place Cornerstone (5-4) as the regular nears a close. Playoffs were supposed to begin today but were pushed to early next week. The Warriors will keep themselves tuned up by playing a warm-up game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Abilene Christian.
Community Christian (20-7) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mineral Wells City Gym, 734 Warren Road. The Warriors will battle the loser of the Providence Prep (Georgetown) vs. Grace Christian (Belton) game being played on Monday.
Graford bound for playoffs
The district champion Jackrabbits were 20-2 this season and unbeaten in conference play. They finished the regular season by thrashing the second-place Bryson 87-29 and are eager to flex their Rabbit muscles in the playoffs once a schedule is set.
Poolville prepares for playoff quest
Poolville (12-8) finishes its regular season in second place behind Lipan and is headed to the playoffs. Details to come.
GIRLS
Poolville aims to avenge loss to Haskell
After winning its first-round playoff game on Feb. 12, Poolville was set to take on Haskell on Monday, Feb. 15.
Snowmageddon nixed that.
Icy conditions forced the game to be postponed to Saturday. Now, the Lady Monarchs are ready to avenge a regular season loss to Haskell and beat them for an area championship.
Poolville (19-4) plays Haskell (19-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Graham High School. Both are ranked in the Top 20 among 2A teams in the state.
Graford to battle Sulphur Bluff in first playoff game
Graford went 8-2 in conference contests and owned 1A District 21 this season. The Lady Rabbits were set to take on Sulphur Bluff in their first playoff game on Monday, but the game was postponed due to ice.
Graford (16-7) plays against Sulphur Bluff (13-7) at 6 p.m. Friday at Tioga.
Strawn to face Richland Springs
Last week, Strawn began its playoff run by besting Blum. Then, the playoffs ground to a snowy stop. Strawn’s second game, originally set for Feb. 15, was delayed.
Strawn (10-7) will play Richland Springs (14-7) in its next playoff game at 6 p.m. Monday at Gorman.
Peaster advances to the area round
The Lady Greys won a bi-district championship before the Arctic storm settled over the area and have been on hold ever since.
Peaster (24-4) advances to the area round next week and is waiting to see who they will play.
Community Christian to start playoffs next week
Community Christian won Thursday’s final regular season conference game after the Joshua Christian Knights forfeited.
The Lady Warriors (22-2) will play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Mineral Wells City Gym against the loser between Waco Methodist and Killeen Memorial, who play on Monday.
