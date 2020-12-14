Braden Carter

Braden Carter, No. 33, and the Weatherford Kangaroos will return to the basketball court on Tuesday after their last two opponents cancelled due to COVID-19 quarantines.

 Jeff Prince / Weatherford Democrat

BOYS 

Weatherford scratched again

Weatherford’s two most recent games on the schedule — Granbury on Dec. 8 and Brewer on Dec. 11 — were canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the opposing teams.

Weatherford (2-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cleburne (0-3).

 

Mineral Wells 41, Stephenville 67

The Rams started out cold, scoring just 10 points in in the first half. They were unable to climb out of that hole and fell to the first-place Yellow Jackets.

Mineral Wells (5-4) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against North Side (3-3). 

 

Springtown 58, Boyd 40

Springtown (6-0) plays at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Alvarado (6-1).

 

Aledo 59, Joshua 46

The Bearcats beat Joshua at home on Saturday after going on the road to defeat Glen Rose, 57-52, the day before. 

Aledo (10-1) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Ennis (0-3).

 

Brock 87, Benbrook 47

Brock (5-1) plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Azle (3-1).

 

Millsap 42, Hamilton 57

Millsap lost to Hamilton on Saturday but beat the Santo Wildcats on Friday by a score of 61-47.

Millsap (4-4) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Glen Rose (10-1).

 

Peaster 62, Eaton 54

Steele Pennington passes

Steele Pennington, shown passing the ball to Braxton Bosher, helped 3A Peaster beat the much larger 6A Eaton on Friday. 

The 3A Greyhounds matched their skills against the 6A Eaton Eagles in a non-conference match on Friday and prevailed. The Hounds, under coach Bubba Jennings, are on a mission to go far in the playoffs this season.

Peaster (6-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Grandview (3-4).

 

Perrin-Whitt 70, Wichita Falls Christ Academy 59 

Perrin-Whitt (8-0) plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Three Way (0-4).

 

Graford 63, Paradise 52

Graford (7-1) plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lipan (5-1).

 

Weatherford Christian 53, Newman International 52 

 

Community Christian 48, Burton Adventist 58

Community Christian plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cornerstone Christian (0-3).

 

Other upcoming games:

Poolville (4-2) plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Era (1-3).

Gordon (2-1) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Gustine (5-1).

 

 

GIRLS

 

Weatherford 32, Keller Central 44

Weatherford (1-9) plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Crowley (3-4).

 

Mineral Wells 7, Jacksboro 59 

Mineral Wells (3-7) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at home against Windthorst (1-2). 

 

Aledo 45, Cooper 47

Aledo (3-7) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Liberty Christian (5-1).

 

Community Christian 68, Ovilla Christian 42

The Warriors grabbed an early lead and never let go. Hena Spahic led the way in scoring with 21 points. Elaine Buchanan scored 15, and Krystin England notched nine.  Buchanan grabbed 16 rebounds.

Community Christian (11-0) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Cornerstone Christian (3-1).

 

Graford 21, Hawley 40

Graford (6-5) plays at 5 p.m. Friday at home against Moran (0-3).

 

Strawn 57, Rochelle 41

Strawn (3-2) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Three Way (2-0).

 

Springtown 34, Sanger 57

Springtown (4-5) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Iowa Park (7-3).

 

Peaster 56, Rider 61

Peaster (9-3) plays at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at home against Millsap (1-9).

 

Trinity Christian 30, Newman International 68

 

Millsap 58, Santo 62

Millsap (1-9) plays at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Peaster (9-3).

 

Perrin-Whitt 35, Prairie Valley 54 

Perrin-Whitt (0-2) plays at 1 p.m. Saturday at home against Johnson County Sports Association (1-4).

 

Other upcoming games:

 

Brock (3-4) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at home against Liberty Christian (5-1).

Gordon (1-5) begins district play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Bluff Dale (1-1).

