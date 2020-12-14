BOYS
Weatherford scratched again
Weatherford’s two most recent games on the schedule — Granbury on Dec. 8 and Brewer on Dec. 11 — were canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the opposing teams.
Weatherford (2-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cleburne (0-3).
Mineral Wells 41, Stephenville 67
The Rams started out cold, scoring just 10 points in in the first half. They were unable to climb out of that hole and fell to the first-place Yellow Jackets.
Mineral Wells (5-4) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against North Side (3-3).
Springtown 58, Boyd 40
Springtown (6-0) plays at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Alvarado (6-1).
Aledo 59, Joshua 46
The Bearcats beat Joshua at home on Saturday after going on the road to defeat Glen Rose, 57-52, the day before.
Aledo (10-1) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Ennis (0-3).
Brock 87, Benbrook 47
Brock (5-1) plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Azle (3-1).
Millsap 42, Hamilton 57
Millsap lost to Hamilton on Saturday but beat the Santo Wildcats on Friday by a score of 61-47.
Millsap (4-4) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Glen Rose (10-1).
Peaster 62, Eaton 54
The 3A Greyhounds matched their skills against the 6A Eaton Eagles in a non-conference match on Friday and prevailed. The Hounds, under coach Bubba Jennings, are on a mission to go far in the playoffs this season.
Peaster (6-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Grandview (3-4).
Perrin-Whitt 70, Wichita Falls Christ Academy 59
Perrin-Whitt (8-0) plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Three Way (0-4).
Graford 63, Paradise 52
Graford (7-1) plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lipan (5-1).
Weatherford Christian 53, Newman International 52
Community Christian 48, Burton Adventist 58
Community Christian plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cornerstone Christian (0-3).
Other upcoming games:
Poolville (4-2) plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Era (1-3).
Gordon (2-1) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Gustine (5-1).
GIRLS
Weatherford 32, Keller Central 44
Weatherford (1-9) plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Crowley (3-4).
Mineral Wells 7, Jacksboro 59
Mineral Wells (3-7) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at home against Windthorst (1-2).
Aledo 45, Cooper 47
Aledo (3-7) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Liberty Christian (5-1).
Community Christian 68, Ovilla Christian 42
The Warriors grabbed an early lead and never let go. Hena Spahic led the way in scoring with 21 points. Elaine Buchanan scored 15, and Krystin England notched nine. Buchanan grabbed 16 rebounds.
Community Christian (11-0) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Cornerstone Christian (3-1).
Graford 21, Hawley 40
Graford (6-5) plays at 5 p.m. Friday at home against Moran (0-3).
Strawn 57, Rochelle 41
Strawn (3-2) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Three Way (2-0).
Springtown 34, Sanger 57
Springtown (4-5) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Iowa Park (7-3).
Peaster 56, Rider 61
Peaster (9-3) plays at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at home against Millsap (1-9).
Trinity Christian 30, Newman International 68
Millsap 58, Santo 62
Millsap (1-9) plays at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Peaster (9-3).
Perrin-Whitt 35, Prairie Valley 54
Perrin-Whitt (0-2) plays at 1 p.m. Saturday at home against Johnson County Sports Association (1-4).
Other upcoming games:
Brock (3-4) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at home against Liberty Christian (5-1).
Gordon (1-5) begins district play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Bluff Dale (1-1).
