BOYS
Weatherford 43, Decatur 83
The Roos have cooled off a bit from their dominating preseason play and the 2-0 start to the season but continue to fight hard every time they step on the court. The varsity boys are determined to make the playoffs this season after a long drought.
Weatherford (3-3) plays at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Granbury (1-4).
Mineral Wells 52, Boyd 29
The Mineral Wells Rams played two games over the weekend. On Friday, the Rams took on the Godley Wildcats and lost in the final moments of the game, 46-48. They hit their home court on Saturday to play the Boyd Yellowjackets and won handily, 52-29. Rams are now 4-3 for the pre-season.
Mineral Wells (4-3) play at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Castleberry (4-1).
Springtown 53, Paradise 41
Springtown (4-0) plays at 8 p.m. Tuesday at home against Henrietta (1-4).
Aledo 43, Chisholm Trail 37
Aledo (7-1) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Dallas (5-3).
Brock 73, Kennedale 52
Brock (3-1) plays Tuesday at home against Martins Mill (7-0).
Peaster 91, Clyde 41
Peaster played two games over the weekend, losing to Abilene on Friday night in a close one: 50-57. The Greyhounds fared better on Saturday, beating Clyde with ease.
Peaster (4-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Hirschi (3-3).
Gordon 67, Iredell 51
Gordon (1-1) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Walnut Springs (0-1).
Perrin-Whitt 63, Sidney 56
The Pirates won a Friday night game against Prairie Valley, 55-50, then returned to the court the next morning and whipped Sidney to keep its perfect record perfect.
Perrin-Whitt (6-0) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Forestburg (0-0).
Graford 57, Celeste 52
Graford enjoyed a productive weekend, destroying Notre Dame Catholic 92-20 on Friday and winning a close one the next morning against Celeste.
Graford (5-1) plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Saint Jo (3-1).
Weatherford Christian 55, Calvary Christian 36
Weatherford Christian (4-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Pantego Christian (0-1).
Community Christian 53, Stephenville FAITH 44
The Warriors have been busy, playing three games between Thursday and Saturday and winning two of them. On Thursday, the Warriors beat Victory Christian in overtime, 55-47. On Friday, they lost to Ovilla, 43-48, but returned to the court the next afternoon to conquer Stephenville.
In the final game, Joshua Guzman led the Warriors in scoring with 22, followed by Jackson Horton with 20. Bryce Haralson and Jesse Rodriguez led the team in rebounds with nine apiece.
Community Christian (3-3) plays at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Victory Baptist (3-3).
Other scheduled games
Poolville (2-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Olney (0-4).
GIRLS
Weatherford 41, Abilene 43
The Lady Roos played two games over the weekend and came out on the short end of the scoreboard both times. On Friday, they battled Ponder to a 32-61 final score. On Saturday, the Roos dropped a close one to Abilene.
Weatherford (0-8) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Keller Central (7-3).
Mineral Wells 32, All Saints 71
Mineral Wells (3-5) plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Burleson (6-1).
Millsap 49, Huckabay 52
The Lady Bulldogs came just short of beating Huckabay in a nailbiter. Kelsey Ground led the Dogs in scoring with 21, including a couple of three-pointers. Taylor Cotton led in rebounds with nine, and Ground and Berkli Sims added five apiece.
Millsap (1-7) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Holliday (1-4).
Aledo 51, Argyle 73
Aledo (2-6) plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Nolan Catholic (2-2).
Community Christian 49, Cornerstone 34
The Lady Warriors came out on top in a hard-fought game against Cornerstone on Saturday. Hena Spahic led Community Christian in points with 29, went five for five at the free throw line, nabbed four rebounds and added a block for a fantastic night on the court. Krystin England scored eight points and grabbed three rebounds. The day before, the Warriors beat New Way Christian 38-33. Spahic was the high scorer in that game as well, logging 16 points and followed closely by Elaina Buchanan with 15.
Community Christian (7-0) plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Victory Baptist (0-3).
Perrin-Whitt 35, Prairie Valley 54
Perrin-Whitt (0-2) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Forestburg (0-0).
Graford 39, Castleberry 27
The Lady Rabbits went two for two over the weekend, beating Notre Dame Catholic on Friday, 50-21, and Castleberry the following day.
Graford (5-4) plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Saint Jo (0-1).
Strawn forfeits game against Abilene Christian
The Lady Hounds were forced to forfeit their non-district game against Abilene Christian over the weekend but are scheduled to return to the court this week.
Strawn (1-2) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Woodson (0-4).
Springtown 32, Santo 17
Springtown (4-3) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bowie (1-5).
Brock 20, Granbury 36
Brock (2-4) plays at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Jacksboro (3-2).
Peaster 71, Nocona 78
The Lady Greys won a close one and lost a close one over the weekend. On Friday, they beat Bowie 69-62, then returned to the court on Saturday and fell to Nocona.
Peaster (8-2) plays at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Lipan (4-1).
Gordon 46, Iredell 63
The Lady Longhorns were up 28-24 at halftime but let the game get away in the second half despite a strong effort.
Gordon (1-5) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Walnut Springs.
Trinity Christian 29, Fellowship Academy 31
