Editor’s Note: Game times and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19 issues.
The Weatherford High School gym was loud and happy on Friday as both varsity teams won district games. The Roos and Lady Roos are fighting tough odds to make the playoffs this season, but the key word is “fighting” – neither team is backing off or giving up.
BOYS
Weatherford 77, Paschal 64
Weatherford 33, Paschal 45
Strong shooting by Kane Chandler and plenty of hustle by everyone pushed the Roos past Paschal on Friday. Weatherford hit big shots at crucial moments and made stops when Paschal threatened a comeback.
Chandler scored 19 points. Others to light up the scoreboard included Braden Carter (15 points), Hayden Hansen (14), Beau Morrison (13) and Tyson Smith (11).
“I’m proud of the guys,” Head Coach Jon Wagner said after the game. “They played really hard. We came out strong. I’m happy the way they finished the game, as well. I’m happy about the confidence they played with.”
Friday was Wagner’s first game on the sidelines in three weeks. He was out fighting COVID-19 and pneumonia and made two trips to the emergency room.
“I was fighting to survive,” he said. “It was a tough time.”
He praised the other coaches for taking on extra duties and covering for him during his absence.
“They stepped up big time,” he said. “They kept the ship going in the right direction and worked hard.”
On Saturday, the Roos were set to play Paschal again in a makeup game.
“It’s another game we need to win,” Wagner said. “We still have a chance for the playoffs if we win a few more games. We’re going to keep chugging away and try to win a couple more.”
The Roos, however, dropped that game 33-45.
Weatherford (5-12) plays at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Boswell (7-12).
Mineral Wells 49, Iowa Park 61
Mineral Wells (5-10) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Burkburnett (12-8).
Springtown 49, Bridgeport 50
The Porcupines started strong, leading by as many as 11 points early in the game. They out-rebounded the Bulls and shot better from the field but let this district game slip away after Bridgeport found a hot hand from the three-point range.
Springtown (9-8) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Krum (10-9).
Aledo 53, Azle 63
Aledo (18-4) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rider (9-14).
Brock 92, Bangs 27
Brock (20-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Comanche (5-6).
Peaster 77, Early 24
Peaster (18-3) plays at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bangs (0-13).
Perrin-Whitt 41, Graford 93
Graford remains alone atop 1A District 21 after toppling Perrin-Whitt on Friday.
Perrin-Whitt (19-3) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bryson (7-7).
Graford (16-2) plays at 7:15 p.m. Monday at home against Woodson and at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Woodson (0-4) to make up for a game postponed in January.
Community Christian 66, Nazarene Christian 56
Jackson Horton led in scoring for the Warriors with 24 points. Joshua Guzman and Bryce Haralson weren’t far behind, and three other players scored single-digit totals: Christian Crawford, Haden Scarbrough and Riggin Parker. Haralson led the way in rebounds.
Community Christian (15-6) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Azle Christian (3-8).
Other upcoming games:
Poolville (6-6) plays at 8 p.m. Friday at Santo (5-6).
Santo (6-7) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lipan (15-3).
Trinity Christian (9-9) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Temple Christian (1-14).
Millsap (8-10) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Dublin (14-8).
GIRLS
Weatherford 54, Paschal 8
Weatherford 34, Chisholm Trail 30
Hannah Kness led the Lady Roos in a convincing thumping of Paschal on Friday night. Kness tallied 16 points, McCenzie Wells scored 13, and Shay Stambulic and Madison Buckley each had five.
The Panthers were missing a couple of key players on a night when Kness was having one of her best games. She isn’t tall, but she is fast and fearless and spent much of her court time stealing balls and driving hard to the basket.
Kness “played great,” said Head Coach Darryn Shearmire. “She did some really good stuff.”
Abby Arwood was another factor.
“She is starting to come out of her shell,” Shearmire said of the junior. “When she shoots well and does some things, we really play well.”
Power forward Madison Buckley is a speedy blur on the hardwood, and she created havoc on Paschal’s offense.
“She is our defensive, you know, back of the zone,” the coach said. “She can cause a lot of problems.”
The Lady Roos were excited by the win that keeps them within sniffing distance of the playoffs. They were in a tie for fifth place with Chisholm Trail, and the two teams squared off on Saturday. The Lady Roos came out on top in what could be a pivotal game.
The district’s top four teams have separated themselves already and snatched up the playoff spots. In a pandemic year, however, any team can be waylaid at any moment, meaning the fifth place team might have an opportunity to move up and into the playoffs if another forfeits.
Weatherford (4-16) plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Boswell (12-5).
Peaster 69, Early 13
Peaster (21-4) plays at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday against Bangs (8-13).
Mineral Wells 35, Iowa Park 52
Mineral Wells (3-17) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Burkburnett (9-11).
Aledo 46, Azle 44
Azle took the lead in the first quarter, but the Ladycats stole it back and fought off a hard charge in the final quarter to seal the victory. The Ladycats maintained their second place standing.
Addyson Hebel scored 15, followed by Audrey Pearce (14 points), Claire Byars (10), Presley Hull (5) and Kylie Anderson (2).
Aledo (8-13) plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rider (21-2).
Community Christian 82, Nazarene Christian 10
The Lady Warriors were led by Hena Spahic, who scored 29 points. Elaina Buchanan scored 14 and Kate Buchanan hit 10. Single-digit scorers included Kylie Maness, Halee Petric, Jersey Davila, Kendal Gil, Anna Brown and Olivia Buchanan. Elaina Buchanan led the way with 11 rebounds.
Community Christian (20-1) plays at 5 p.m. Thursday at home against Founders Classical (7-2).
Perrin-Whitt 23, Graford 50
Graford (14-7) plays at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Woodson (0-9).
Perrin-Whitt (0-6) plays at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at Woodson (0-9).
Strawn 68, Bluff Dale 17
Strawn (10-5) plays at 7 p.m. tonight at home against Gordon (4-10).
Millsap 38, Comanche 40
The Lady Dogs made a strong comeback attempt, outscoring Comanche in the final quarter, but fell just short.
Millsap (8-14) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Dublin (1-13).
Other scheduled games:
Poolville (14-2) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Tolar (11-11).
Brock (9-9) plays 6:15 p.m. Friday at home against Millsap (8-13).
Santo (4-4) plays at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Lipan (10-3).
Springtown (7-12) plays at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Krum (9-10).
