Editor’s Note: Game times and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19 issues.
BOYS
Weatherford 65, Bell 57
The Kangaroos played on Saturday but fell just short of knocking off Bell. The Roos are trying to nab another district win before the regular season ends. The final game is up next, and it won’t be easy. The Roos will be visitors on the district leader’s home turf.
Weatherford (5-14) plays at 8 p.m. Tuesday at North Crowley (24-1).
Mineral Wells 42, Graham 69
The Rams won five games overall but experienced tough going in conference match-ups. An 0-7 district record with two games remaining will make it tough to climb into the playoffs. The Rams take on the district leader next.
Mineral Wells (5-12) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Hirschi (19-5). The Rams will celebrate Senior Night.
Springtown 30, Argyle 78
In a pandemic season where anything goes, the Porcupines would like to win the final game of the season against district cellar-dweller Castleberry and stay within miracle distance of sneaking into the playoffs.
Springtown (9-11) plays at 8 p.m. Friday at Castleberry (6-13).
Aledo 67, Wichita Falls 51
The final game of the regular season will be a doozy. District leader Brewer wants to win an outright championship. The second-place Bearcats, though, would love to stake claim to half the trophy and become co-champs. They can do that by beating Brewer on Friday. The last time these two teams met a month ago, Aledo pummeled them in the first half and led 30-12. Brewer fought back and dominated the second half to win the game. The Bearcats will looking to wash away that lingering bad taste in their mouths.
Aledo (20-4) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Brewer (11-9).
Brock 86, Millsap 24
The Eagles were flying high on a 13-game win streak when facing the Bulldogs on Friday.
They were sailing higher still by the final buzzer.
Brock took an early lead and kept up the pressure for four quarters on a tough but ultimately overwhelmed Bulldogs team.
Brock’s boys celebrated Senior Night on Friday at their home gymnasium, and Head Coach Zach Boxell gave his veterans a workout in front of an enthusiastic crowd.
“We wanted to honor our seniors and get them some playing time tonight,” he said. “They did a good job as far as one of the last games on their home court and coming and out and doing some good things for us and helping us get the win.”
Brock controlled the boards, and Millsap shooters didn’t receive many second chances on shots.
Brock’s shooters and rebounders fared better.
“We were able to move the ball around on their zone and find their soft spots,” Boxell said. “We were able to get some good looks.”
Nathan Jones was a big scorer and rebounder for the Eagles, who are sitting atop 3A District 8 with a 12-0 record.
Peaster is in second place. The two teams meet Friday. If Brock wins, the Eagles are district champs. If they lose, though, they might have to share the trophy with Peaster, depending on what happens during Tuesday’s games.
Brock (22-2) plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dublin (16-8).
Millsap (8-11) plays at 6 p.m. tonight at home against Comanche (5-7).
Peaster enjoys an open weekend
The Greyhounds didn’t play over the weekend but battle the Bulldogs next and then prepare for a long-awaited rematch with Brock on Friday to end the regular season.
Peaster (19-3) plays at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at home against Millsap (8-12).
Graford 87, Throckmorton 29
The Jackrabbits are the undefeated, undisputed kings of 1A District 21 no matter what happens on Tuesday. But the Rabbits would like to beat second-place Bryson just to remove any doubt who has the most swagger heading into the playoffs.
Graford (19-2) ends its regular season at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bryson (9-7).
Community Christian 62, Highlands 22
Community Christian 55, Weatherford Express HomeSchool 50
The Warriors took on Highlands of Irving on Thursday and dominated with the help of Jackson Horton’s hot shooting hand. He scored 27 points. Joshua Guzman scored 18. Other players to sink baskets included Haden Scarbrough, Price Horton, Bryce Haralson, Jesse Rodriguez and Riggin Parker. Haralson, Rodriguez and Parker led in rebounds.
On Friday, the Warriors came out on top again while playing a non-district contest at Weatherford Express. Horton and Guzman lit up the scoreboard with 22 and 20 points respectively. Scarbrough, Haralson, Rodriguez and Braden Maness tallied points, as well. Parker was the top rebounder, followed closely by Scarbrough and Christian Crawford.
Community Christian (18-6) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Hill (1-10).
Santo 36, De Leon 52
Santo (6-9) plays it final regular season game at 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Tolar (12-7).
Other upcoming games:
Trinity Christian (9-9) plays at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, at Rosehill Christian (11-12).
Perrin-Whitt (20-4) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Throckmorton (0-6).
Poolville (11-8) finishes its regular season at 6 p.m. against Ranger (4-15).
GIRLS
Weatherford 28, Trinity 46
The Lady Roos won’t be continuing in the postseason but played a fun brand of action-packed basketball this season and won a handful of games, including two district contests. The team’s seniors, led by spunky Hannah Kness, enjoyed an action-packed final season. Kness, McCenzie Wells, Kilie Cummings and Madison Buckley will be missed.
The girls leading the Lady Roos into the future include juniors Abby Arwood and Shay Stambulic and sophomores Brailey Bezio, Aubree Cash and Lauren Lee.
Peaster 85, Comanche 37
Peaster out-rebounded Comanche 42-22 and stole four times as many balls while also shooting 50 percent from the field.
The Lady Greys locked down 3A District 8 weeks ago with their undefeated run through the conference.
Peaster (23-4) begins the playoffs at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Graham (16-10).
Mineral Wells 31, Graham 72
The Lady Rams ended their regular season and won’t be making a trip to the playoffs but won three games, including knocking off a decent Western Hills squad.
Aledo 28, Azle 48
The Ladycats fell behind early and couldn’t topple Azle in the final regular season game on Friday. Kylie Anderson led Aledo in scoring with seven points, with Reagan Davis, Sophie Smith and Addyson Hebel close behind.
Despite the loss, Aledo enjoyed a solid season with a 5-5 district record and earned a spot in the playoffs.
Aledo (8-15) plays at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Lake Dallas (22-4).
Brock 51, Millsap 31
The Lady Eagles closed out their regular season by defeating rival Millsap on Friday at home. Millsap played a strong defensive game and stole more balls than Brock, but the Lady Eagles dominated the board, out-rebounding their opponent 32-18.
The most telling statistic, though, was shooting percentage. Brock shot 61% from the field. Millsap shot 21%.
Brock’s Abbi Mathis and Tanna Hatchett showed good ball control, and Marifer Davila and Claire Lewis fought hard for rebounds.
The win put Brock alone in second place, looking up only at Peaster in the standings.
That looking up stuff changes once the playoffs begin.
“Going into the postseason, we always say everybody is 0-0 at this point,” Brock Head Coach Shawna Lavender said. “What happened before doesn’t really matter. That’s our focus right now, just the next step and one game at a time from here.”
Lavender likes how her team is playing at a crucial time of the season.
“We’ve played well and are kind of peaking at the right time right now and figuring out who we are,” she said. “We are in a good mental state moving forward.”
Poolville 54, Hico 46
The Monarchs are ready for a playoff run after finishing 18-3 overall and coming in second to Lipan in 2A District 11.
Springtown 41, Argyle 84
Springtown finished the regular season in fifth place in 4A District 7 with a 3-7 record and went 7-15 overall.
Community Christian 32, Southwest Christian 55
The Lady Warriors lost a rare game on Thursday, although it was a non-district match against Southwest.
Hena Spahic led the way in scoring for the Warriors, and Elaina Buchanan dominated in rebounds.
Community Christian (20-2) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Newman International (7-4).
Graford eager for playoffs
The Lady Rabbits owned 1A District 21 this season and will find out soon how far they can go in the postseason.
Other scheduled games:
Perrin-Whitt (0-6) plays at 5:30 p.m. tonight at Woodson (0-11).
Strawn (9-6) plays at 6 p.m. tonight against Lingleville (14-10).
