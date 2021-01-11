MW Gerald McGowan

Gerald McGowan, right, and the Mineral Wells Rams return to the basketball court on Tuesday after enjoying an open schedule over the weekend.

 Jeff Prince / Weatherford Democrat

Editor’s Note: Game times and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19 issues.

BOYS 

Kangaroos quarantined

The Weatherford boys remain on hiatus due to COVID-19 but are set to resume play this week.

Weatherford (4-6) plays at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Trinity (6-5).

Rams take a bye

Mineral Wells (5-5) didn’t play over the weekend but return to the court at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Iowa Park (5-10).

PST Steele Pennington

Steele Pennington and the Peaster Greyhounds scored more than 100 points against Bangs.

Peaster 102, Bangs 20

The Greyhounds outran the Dragons — and out-dribbled, out-defended and out-shot them — in a scorcher on Peaster’s home court. Graford made 24 steals in the game and shot 55% from the field and a whopping 78% from the free-throw line.

Peaster (12-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Millsap (6-7).

Aledo 41, Granbury 38

Aledo (14-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Azle (6-5).

PV Tyler Tunnell

Tyler Tunnell and the Poolville Monarchs came from behind to topple Tolar.

Poolville 48, Tolar 45

Poolville was down by four points when the fourth quarter began. The Monarchs fought their way back to the win column by out-rebounding Tolar 21-16 and shooting better from the field and free-throw line.

Poolville (6-6) plays at 8 p.m. Tuesday at home against Hico (1-4).

Graford 90, Newcastle 15

Considering the Jackrabbits led 44-2 at halftime, this one could have been worse for Newcastle. Graford is playing lights-out ball this year.

Graford (11-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Woodson (0-2).

Community Christian 60, Azle Christian 51

Joshua Guzman led the scoring for the Warriors with 26, and Jackson Horton added 16. Jesse Rodriguez grabbed 10 rebounds, and Haden Scarbrough was right behind with eight. 

Community Christian plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Highlands (1-1).

Millsap 43, Dublin 79

Millsap (6-7) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Brock (12-2).

Other upcoming games:

Brock (12-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Millsap (6-7).

Springtown (8-3) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Argyle (13-0).

Gordon (6-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Strawn (0-2).

Perrin-Whitt (15-1) plays at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Bryson (4-5).

Trinity Christian (9-6) plays at 4 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Christian-Lubbock (12-5).

 

GIRLS

Peaster 86, Bangs 21

Peaster (15-4) plays at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Comanche (12-4).

PST Brooklyn Bosher

Brooklyn Bosher's eagle eye helped the Peaster Lady Eagles defeat Bangs.

Mineral Wells 20, Vernon 70 

Mineral Wells (3-12) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Iowa Park (11-6).

Millsap 61, Dublin 45

Kelsey Ground led the scoring for Millsap with 21 points. Haylee Herring sank 13.

Millsap (5-11) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Brock (8-6).

Aledo 41, Granbury 30

Addyson Hebel and Audrey Pearce led the way in scoring for the Lady Cats with 21 points between them.

Aledo (4-9) plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Azle (8-6).

Community Christian 45, Stephenville FAITH 23

Hena Spahic led the Lady Warriors in scoring while Elaina Buchanan sank five of six free throws and nabbed 14 rebounds.  

Community Christian (14-0) plays at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Joshua Christian (1-2).

Poolville 61, Tolar 35

Poolville (12-2) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Hico (6-5).

Graford 23, Newcastle 33

Graford (9-7) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Perrin-Whitt (0-4).

Weatherford Christian 21, Weatherford Express HomeSchool 44

WCS Madison Fowler

Madison Fowler lets fly a free throw for the Weatherford Christian Lady Lions.

Other upcoming games:

Weatherford (2-11) plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity (9-4).

Brock (8-6) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Millsap (5-11).

Springtown (6-9) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Argyle (11-6).

Gordon (4-9) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Strawn (4-4).

Strawn (4-4) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Gordon (4-9).

