Editor’s Note: Game times and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19 issues.
BOYS
Kangaroos quarantined
The Weatherford boys remain on hiatus due to COVID-19 but are set to resume play this week.
Weatherford (4-6) plays at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Trinity (6-5).
Rams take a bye
Mineral Wells (5-5) didn’t play over the weekend but return to the court at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Iowa Park (5-10).
Peaster 102, Bangs 20
The Greyhounds outran the Dragons — and out-dribbled, out-defended and out-shot them — in a scorcher on Peaster’s home court. Graford made 24 steals in the game and shot 55% from the field and a whopping 78% from the free-throw line.
Peaster (12-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Millsap (6-7).
Aledo 41, Granbury 38
Aledo (14-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Azle (6-5).
Poolville 48, Tolar 45
Poolville was down by four points when the fourth quarter began. The Monarchs fought their way back to the win column by out-rebounding Tolar 21-16 and shooting better from the field and free-throw line.
Poolville (6-6) plays at 8 p.m. Tuesday at home against Hico (1-4).
Graford 90, Newcastle 15
Considering the Jackrabbits led 44-2 at halftime, this one could have been worse for Newcastle. Graford is playing lights-out ball this year.
Graford (11-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Woodson (0-2).
Community Christian 60, Azle Christian 51
Joshua Guzman led the scoring for the Warriors with 26, and Jackson Horton added 16. Jesse Rodriguez grabbed 10 rebounds, and Haden Scarbrough was right behind with eight.
Community Christian plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Highlands (1-1).
Millsap 43, Dublin 79
Millsap (6-7) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Brock (12-2).
Other upcoming games:
Brock (12-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Millsap (6-7).
Springtown (8-3) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Argyle (13-0).
Gordon (6-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Strawn (0-2).
Perrin-Whitt (15-1) plays at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Bryson (4-5).
Trinity Christian (9-6) plays at 4 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Christian-Lubbock (12-5).
GIRLS
Peaster 86, Bangs 21
Peaster (15-4) plays at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Comanche (12-4).
Mineral Wells 20, Vernon 70
Mineral Wells (3-12) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Iowa Park (11-6).
Millsap 61, Dublin 45
Kelsey Ground led the scoring for Millsap with 21 points. Haylee Herring sank 13.
Millsap (5-11) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Brock (8-6).
Aledo 41, Granbury 30
Addyson Hebel and Audrey Pearce led the way in scoring for the Lady Cats with 21 points between them.
Aledo (4-9) plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Azle (8-6).
Community Christian 45, Stephenville FAITH 23
Hena Spahic led the Lady Warriors in scoring while Elaina Buchanan sank five of six free throws and nabbed 14 rebounds.
Community Christian (14-0) plays at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Joshua Christian (1-2).
Poolville 61, Tolar 35
Poolville (12-2) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Hico (6-5).
Graford 23, Newcastle 33
Graford (9-7) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Perrin-Whitt (0-4).
Weatherford Christian 21, Weatherford Express HomeSchool 44
Other upcoming games:
Weatherford (2-11) plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity (9-4).
Brock (8-6) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Millsap (5-11).
Springtown (6-9) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Argyle (11-6).
Gordon (4-9) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Strawn (4-4).
Strawn (4-4) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Gordon (4-9).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.