Editor’s Note: Game times and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19 issues.
BOYS
Weatherford 21, North Crowley 90
The Weatherford boys, who missed games due to COVID-19 quarantines, and experienced difficulty when returning to the court on Friday against North Crowley.
Weatherford (4-7) plays at 8 p.m. Friday at home against Bell (3-10).
Mineral Wells 40, Burkburnett 95
Mineral Wells (5-7) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Graham (5-3).
Aledo 57, Rider 43
The Bearcats fought back from a halftime deficit and outscored Rider 35-15 in the second half to take the win.
Aledo (16-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Wichita Falls (2-11).
Community Christian 70, Hill 26
Community Christian Head Coach Brian Rodricks recently won his 500th victory as a head coach at Texas private schools. After Friday’s game, make it 501. Joshua Guzman and Jackson Horton led the way in scoring for the Warriors, and Jesse Rodriguez led in rebounds with six.
Community Christian (11-6) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Victory Baptist (4-10).
Brock 93, Dublin 46
Next up for Brock will be a tough battle with another team off to a strong start, the Peaster Greyhounds.
Brock (16-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Peaster (15-2).
Millsap 33, Peaster 103
Peaster out-rebounded Millsap 44-15 and shot 63% from the field and 81% from the free throw line.
Millsap (6-9) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Eastland (2-6).
Peaster (15-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Brock (16-2).
Trinity Christian 51, Trinity Christian-Lubbock 61
Trinity Christian (9-8) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Lake Country (7-9).
Perrin-Whitt 59, Bryson 56
The Pirates were down 3-14 after the first quarter and went into halftime losing 13-34. That must have been one heck of a halftime pep talk!
Perrin-Whitt (15-1) plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Newcastle (2-7).
Other upcoming games:
Springtown (8-5) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Castleberry (5-7).
Graford (12-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Throckmorton (0-2).
Gordon (6-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Lingleville (10-5).
Poolville (6-6) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lipan (11-3).
GIRLS
Millsap 33, Peaster 84
Millsap (6-12) plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Eastland (7-10).
Peaster (17-4) plays at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Brock (9-8).
Mineral Wells 25, Burkburnett 62
Mineral Wells (3-14) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Graham (11-9).
Aledo 38, Rider 58
Aledo (5-12) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wichita Falls (0-8).
Springtown enjoyed a bye on Friday
Springtown (6-11) plays at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at home against Castleberry (0-14).
Community Christian 53, Founders Classical 54
Hena Spahic scored 22 points — including going six for six at the free throw line — to lead the Lady Warriors. Elaina Buchanan contributed 14 points and led the way in rebounding with 11. The strong effort fell just short, and Community Christian dropped its first game of the year by a heartbreaking one-point.
Community Christian (15-1) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Victory Baptist (2-7).
Other scheduled games:
Perrin-Whitt (0-5) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Newcastle (4-2).
Weatherford (3-13) plays at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Bell (4-9).
Brock (9-8) plays at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Peaster (16-4).
Poolville (13-2) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Lipan (9-3).
Gordon (4-9) has been dealing with COVID issues but is tentatively scheduled to play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lingleville (4-7).
Strawn (5-5) has been dealing with COVID issues but is tentatively set to play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Huckabay (11-2).
Graford (10-7) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Throckmorton (3-3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.