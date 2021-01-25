Editor’s Note: Game times and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19 issues.
BOYS
Weatherford staying the course despite myriad obstacles
The Roo boys started the season with such promise and success, winning two of their first three games under new Head Coach Jon Wagner and Assistant Coach Jonathan Horton. Wagner has led other teams deep into the playoffs during his career and planned to do the same at Weatherford. The Roos were tired of losing and hoped to win a few district match-up and maybe earn a playoff berth finally.
That was November.
Flash forward two months. The Roos are struggling in last place in 6A District 3. Wagner and Horton have been MIA for more than two weeks due to COVID issues. The team was quarantined for two weeks in early January, and then returned to the court feeling rusty and without their regular coaches and dropped two tough district games to Bell and Haltom. Then, district favorite and state-ranked North Crowley stormed into the Roo gym on Jan. 18 and decimated Weatherford 90-21.
Things aren’t as bleak as they sound.
The ninth grade and junior varsity coaches have stepped up to lead the varsity team while the other coaches are out. The Roos won a big game on Jan. 19 against second-place Chisholm Trail. Wagner and Horton are expected back soon.
Today, the boys see the possibility of winning a few district games before the season ends and making the playoffs despite all the obstacles.
“The varsity boys have been practicing hard every day,” said Derrick Jones, head coach of the freshman basketball team. “We’re just waiting on Coach Wagner and Coach Horton to get back out here and be a part of what’s going on. They are obviously not far away. We’re seeing a lot of positive stuff going on.”
After trailing by 12 points at the half, the Roos battled with fervor in the second half to topple Chisholm Trail in what could be the most pivotal point of the season.
“They played hard,” Jones said. “They were just phenomenal in the second half. We’ve got to try to build upon that.”
Numerous coaches have been stepping up to carry additional responsibilities while the regular coaches are out on leave, Jones said.
“We’re sticking together like a family, trying to stay positive and move forward and get better every day, and I think we’ve done that,” he said. “There has been no slack. No drop-off. The kids work hard every day, and we’ve gotten better every single game, and that’s the one thing we have always asked for.”
A half-dozen games remain on the schedule and another game or two might be made up, meaning Weatherford’s playoff chances remain alive and well.
“We did that first thing, which is to get that first district win,” Jones said. “Now that we’ve got that one, we’re going to see if we can move on and get the next one and two or three or whatever we need to do, but we are going to play them one game at a time.”
Friday’s district game was cancelled by the opponent, Bell, for COVID reasons and will be rescheduled for later this month.
Another district foe is waiting on Tuesday, and the Roos will want to come away with a win to remain on track for a playoff run.
Weatherford (4-8) plays at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Haltom (11-9).
Springtown 57, Decatur 91
Springtown (9-6) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Worth (5-12).
Aledo 42, Brewer 57
The previously undefeated Aledo lost its first district game against the second-place team nipping at its heels, meaning the two teams are tied for first place in 5A District 5 with identical 4-1 district records.
Aledo (17-3) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Granbury (5-9).
Community Christian 63, Christian Life 61
What a game! The teams were neck-and-neck for four quarters, and the Warrior outscored their opponent in the crucial fourth quarter to win by two points. Joshua Guzman led the Warriors in scoring with 26 points, and Jackson Horton contributed 20.
Community Christian (13-6) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Cornerstone Christian (2-7).
Brock 88, Eastland 19
Brock (17-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Early (7-10).
Peaster 90, Dublin 62
Peaster (16-3) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Eastland (2-8).
Millsap 39, Early 41
Millsap (7-10) plays at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bangs (0-10).
Perrin-Whitt 86, Throckmorton 46
Perrin-Whitt (18-2) plays at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at home against Woodson (0-3).
Graford 87, Bryson 22
Graford (14-2) plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Newcastle (2-8).
Other upcoming games:
Mineral Wells (5-8) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Iowa Park (6-12).
Santo (4-6) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Ranger (4-10).
Poolville (6-6) plays at 8 p.m. Tuesday at De Leon (8-7).
Trinity Christian (9-9) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Temple Christian (1-14).
GIRLS
Weatherford 33, Bell 53
Weatherford (4-15) plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Haltom (3-9).
Aledo 35, Brewer 30
The Ladycats started strong, outscoring Brewer 9-2 in the first quarter. Aledo remained out front during a close game that saw strong defense from both teams, but the Ladycats in particular.
Claire Byars led the Cats in scoring with 12, followed by Addy Hebel with eight, Kylie Anderson with six, Presley Hull and Presley Hull with four. Sophie Smith and Kenzie Grau scored, as well.
Aledo (6-12) plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Granbury (14-9).
Peaster 78, Dublin 6
Peaster (19-4) plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Eastland (8-10).
Mineral Wells 17, Hirschi 53
Mineral Wells (3-15) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Vernon (8-8).
Community Christian 61, Westlake 25
The Lady Warriors are near-unbeatable this season, and Westlake was the latest team to feel the pain. Hena Spahic scored 29 points for the Warriors, followed by Elaina Buchanan with 12, Jersey Davila with nine and Kate Buchanan with six. Elaina Buchanan nabbed 11 rebounds and added two blocks.
Community Christian (17-1) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Cornerstone Christian (6-3).
Strawn 60, Gorman 39
Strawn (9-5) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Bowie (6-8).
Graford 45, Bryson 26
Graford (12-7) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Newcastle (4-2).
Millsap 65, Early 42
Millsap (7-13) plays at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday against Bangs (8-12).
Other scheduled games:
Brock (9-9) plays 6:15 p.m. Friday at home against Bangs (8-11).
Springtown (6-12) plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Worth (9-12).
Perrin-Whitt (0-5) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Woodson (0-8).
Poolville (14-2) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against De Leon (4-5).
Santo (3-4) plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Ranger (0-7).
