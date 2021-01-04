MW Tristan Gray, Aidan Crawford Gerald McGowan
Jeff Prince / Weatherford Democrat

Editor’s Note: Game times and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19 issues.

 

BOYS 

Weatherford 57, Haltom 73

Weatherford lost its district opener against a tough Haltom on Saturday. The Kangaroos out-rebounded Haltom and were shooting hot from the field and the foul line but turned the ball over too many times.

Weatherford (4-6) plays at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday at Paschal (4-6).

Brock 79, Early 43

Brock (11-2) plays at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bangs (0-4).

Gordon 65, Three Way 14

Gordon (6-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Huckabay (2-8).

Springtown 65, Lake Worth 57

Springtown (8-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bridgeport (10-6).

Aledo 55, South Garland 61

Aledo (13-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Granbury (3-7).

Peaster 102, Eastland 15

Peaster (10-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Early (5-4).

Poolville 39, De Leon 49

Poolville (4-6) plays at 8 p.m. Tuesday at home against Santo (4-3).

Perrin-Whitt 64, Community Christian 62

Perrin-Whitt (14-1) plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Moran (0-2).

Community Christian plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Nazarene Christian (5-2).

MS Dawson Swindle Weston Moore

Millsap's Dawson Swindle and Weston Moore helped the Bulldogs topple Bangs.

Millsap 53, Bangs 26

Millsap (5-6) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Comanche (3-2).

Other upcoming games:

Mineral Wells (5-4) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Graford  (9-2).

Graford (9-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mineral Wells (5-4).

 

PST Payton Hull

Peaster's Payton Hull prepares to shoot a free throw.

GIRLS

Weatherford 43, Bell 65

Weatherford (2-11) plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Paschal (2-7).

Mineral Wells 23, Abilene 73 

Mineral Wells (3-10) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Hirschi (1-5).

Springtown 47, Lake Worth 38

Springtown (6-8) plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bridgeport  (7-6).

Peaster 87, Eastland 29

Peaster (13-4) plays at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Early (2-9).

Aledo 75, Wichita Falls 13

Emily Delaune led the Lady Cats in scoring with 11 points, trailed by Audrey Pearce and Lauren Hawk with 10 apiece and Addyson Hebel, Reagan Davis and Claire Byars with eight each.

Aledo (4-9) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Brewer (2-5).

Weatherford Christian 48, Bishop Gorman 51

Weatherford Christian (4-4) plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday at home against Westlake Academy (2-8).

Perrin-Whitt 40, Newcastle 42

Perrin-Whitt (0-4) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Woodson (0-7).

Graford 43, Throckmorton 49

Graford (8-6) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bryson (4-3).

Other upcoming games:

BK Hannah Engle

Brock's Hannah Engle has helped the Lady Eagles off to a 5-6 start this season.

Poolville (9-2) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Santo (3-3).

Brock (5-6) plays at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday against Bangs (6-8).

Gordon (2-5) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Huckabay (8-2).

Strawn (4-3) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Bluff Dale (1-5).

Community Christian (12-0) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Nazarene Christian (2-2).

Trinity Christian (1-2) plays at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, at home against Weatherford Express HomeSchool (3-4).

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you