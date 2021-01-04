Editor’s Note: Game times and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19 issues.
BOYS
Weatherford 57, Haltom 73
Weatherford lost its district opener against a tough Haltom on Saturday. The Kangaroos out-rebounded Haltom and were shooting hot from the field and the foul line but turned the ball over too many times.
Weatherford (4-6) plays at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday at Paschal (4-6).
Brock 79, Early 43
Brock (11-2) plays at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bangs (0-4).
Gordon 65, Three Way 14
Gordon (6-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Huckabay (2-8).
Springtown 65, Lake Worth 57
Springtown (8-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bridgeport (10-6).
Aledo 55, South Garland 61
Aledo (13-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Granbury (3-7).
Peaster 102, Eastland 15
Peaster (10-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Early (5-4).
Poolville 39, De Leon 49
Poolville (4-6) plays at 8 p.m. Tuesday at home against Santo (4-3).
Perrin-Whitt 64, Community Christian 62
Perrin-Whitt (14-1) plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Moran (0-2).
Community Christian plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Nazarene Christian (5-2).
Millsap 53, Bangs 26
Millsap (5-6) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Comanche (3-2).
Other upcoming games:
Mineral Wells (5-4) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Graford (9-2).
Graford (9-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mineral Wells (5-4).
GIRLS
Weatherford 43, Bell 65
Weatherford (2-11) plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Paschal (2-7).
Mineral Wells 23, Abilene 73
Mineral Wells (3-10) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Hirschi (1-5).
Springtown 47, Lake Worth 38
Springtown (6-8) plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bridgeport (7-6).
Peaster 87, Eastland 29
Peaster (13-4) plays at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Early (2-9).
Aledo 75, Wichita Falls 13
Emily Delaune led the Lady Cats in scoring with 11 points, trailed by Audrey Pearce and Lauren Hawk with 10 apiece and Addyson Hebel, Reagan Davis and Claire Byars with eight each.
Aledo (4-9) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Brewer (2-5).
Weatherford Christian 48, Bishop Gorman 51
Weatherford Christian (4-4) plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday at home against Westlake Academy (2-8).
Perrin-Whitt 40, Newcastle 42
Perrin-Whitt (0-4) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Woodson (0-7).
Graford 43, Throckmorton 49
Graford (8-6) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bryson (4-3).
Other upcoming games:
Poolville (9-2) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Santo (3-3).
Brock (5-6) plays at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday against Bangs (6-8).
Gordon (2-5) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Huckabay (8-2).
Strawn (4-3) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Bluff Dale (1-5).
Community Christian (12-0) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Nazarene Christian (2-2).
Trinity Christian (1-2) plays at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, at home against Weatherford Express HomeSchool (3-4).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.