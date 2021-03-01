Editor’s Note: Game times and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19 issues.
Boys
Brock prepares for regional semifinals on Tuesday
The Eagles fought such tough battles against district rival Peaster during the regular season — three games in all — that the competition during the playoffs has been relatively tame by comparison.
The Eagles' latest victim was City View, a team that never led in points on Saturday before losing by 11. City View was no pushover. The Mustangs had gone 12-0 in 3A District 7 competition and showed up ready for war but couldn't stand up to Brock.
The Eagles’ next opponent struggled this season, finishing in second place at 5-2 in 3A District 2 play and 13-5 overall.
The Eagles’ roster contains sharp passers such as Quinn Moudy, Ty McCall, Liam Kelly and Zach Lewis to fend off full-court presses, keep opponents on their heels, swish long shots to keep defenses from crowding the paint and feed the ball to big Nathan Jones under the basket as much as possible. So far, the mix has proved potent.
Brock (27-3) heads to the regional semifinals, taking on Abernathy (12-5) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Abilene Wylie High School.
Peaster eyes Shallowater for next playoff game
The Greyhounds had little trouble toppling Dublin on Saturday. That 29-point victory came against a team that finished third behind Brock and Peaster in 3A District 8. Peaster had beaten Dublin twice already during the regular season by wide margins.
Shallowater on Tuesday is a different story. The Mustangs finished in first place with an 11-0 record in district play and 22-3 overall. The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches has ranked Shallowater at No. 6 in the state.
Pretty impressive, but not quite as impressive as Peaster, which is ranked No. 3.
One team will live to continue fighting in the playoffs, while the other calls it a season and goes home.
Peaster (23-4) takes on Shallowater (22-3) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Jim Ned High School in Tuscola.
Community Christian faces Harvest in state semifinal contest
Last season, the Warriors were knocked out of the playoffs in their first game. This year, the boys are craving a state title, and they are two wins away from earning one.
First, they'll need to knock off Harvest Christian, a tough team that went 13-4 overall and 4-2 in conference play, finishing in second place in TCAF District 2 behind St. Paul’s Prep, yet another team that remains in the title hunt.
Community Christian (23-7) plays Harvest Christian (13-4) at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Covenant Christian School of Fort Worth.
Graford draws Lingleville for regional semifinals
On Saturday, the Jackrabbits won their second playoff game, knocking Saint Jo out of the tournament by a score of 54-38. Next up is the regional semifinal match against a team that went 12-0 in 1A District 19 competition.
Graford (22-2) plays Lingleville (19-6) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Glen Rose High School.
GIRLS
Community Christian Lady Warriors appear unstoppable
Tonight will see a meeting of two Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship (TCAF) league giants going to battle at the state semifinal championship. The Lady Warriors take on the Arlington-based Lions of St. Paul’s Preparatory.
The Lady Warriors are fresh off a 73-41 dusting of Lake Country and remain TCAF’s top-ranked team. The Lions aren’t bad themselves, winning 60-12 against Waco Parkview on Friday and moving up the TCAF ranks to No. 5. The Lions have won their last three games by 30 points or more and average 51 points a game.
Community Christian’s impressive squad of battle-tested seniors will be ready. Hena Spahic averages 23 points and six assists a game. Elaina Buchanan averages 13 points and 14 rebounds a game. The team average 57 points a game.
The Lady Warriors play St. Paul’s Prep (10-8) in the TCAF Division II state semifinal game at 8 p.m. tonight at Covenant Classical in Fort Worth.
Peaster 58, Brownfield 67
Peaster’s powerful season came to an end finally after falling to Brownfield in a close game on Saturday in the regional semifinals.
The Peaster Lady Greyhounds end their season as quarterfinal champs with a 26-5 overall record.
Peaster Athletic Director Gary McElroy described the girls' season as "outstanding" and one of the best in years. Plenty of promise remains for next season.
"We are a very young team with all five starters being sophomores," he said. "They showed great maturity and played like a seasoned veteran team all season long."
He praised the team's coaches for "preparing the girls each and every game to have the best opportunity to win."
