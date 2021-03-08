So long, Community Christian. The boys and girls finished their playoff seasons on Saturday, with the boys nabbing third place at the Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship final tournament, and the girls clinching the state title.
The district champion Graford Jackrabbits fell to Slidell on Friday and finished as regional finalists in 1A competition.
Peaster, Poolville, Strawn, Springtown, Mineral Wells, Millsap and all the others, all gone.
Brock’s boys are the last ones with games remaining on their schedule.
The 3A Region 1 champion Eagles take on the Region 2 champion Tatum Eagles at the state semi-finals matchup on Tuesday. It’s the Final Four part of the tournament, with the Region 3 and 4 champs playing each other, as well. The two winning teams will meet in the state championship game.
(Tatum’s mascot, like Brock’s, is an Eagle. To avoid confusion, Roundup will refer to Tatum as… ummmm…. the Woodcocks. Consider it a coincidence that the American woodcock is the world’s slowest flying bird with a top speed of 5 mph.)
The Woodcocks went 14-0 in district competition, finishing three games ahead of its closest competitor, Jefferson, in District 16. The Woodcocks scored 1,166 points, the only team in the district to top 1,000 points for the season. The team’s only losses came against strong non-conference teams in games decided by close margins. They’re enjoying a 20-game winning streak heading into Tuesday’s semi-finals clash.
That all sounds good on paper, but Tatum is playing Brock. The Eagles have won more games. They’re ranked higher. They’re battle tested, having just beaten Shallowater in a come-from-behind nail-biter on Saturday. They stand upon decades of tradition and success.
Then again, they came dangerously close to being knocked out of the playoffs on Saturday. Games are won on the court, not in conversations or in Roundup articles. The Woodcocks could prevail despite that 5 mph thing.
For those who can’t make it to the game, look for a livestreaming link on the Brock High School Facebook page prior to game time.
Brock (29-3) plays Tatum (24-3) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Corsicana High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.