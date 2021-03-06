Boys
Brock drains Shallowater and keeps chugging toward title
Making it to the regional finals game on Friday took no small effort from the Brock Eagles. They began their season with an uncharacteristic loss to Alvarado, then went on an amazing 23-1 spree through November, December, January and February, putting themselves in position to clinch a district title on Feb. 12.
All they had to do was beat Peaster.
Peaster prevailed by a resounding 12 points. The next night, the two teams met again to see who would stake claim to the 3A District 7 championship.
The Eagles and Greyhounds pounded one another for 32 minutes before Brock squeaked out a 64-63 victory and the title.
Afterward, Brock whipped Nocona, Jim Ned, City View and Abernathy.
All the Eagles needed to do to secure a coveted spot at the state championship game was to beat the Shallowater Mustangs.
Shallowater, who knocked Peaster out of the playoffs a week ago, had done the same to Brock in 2019 in the regional semifinals. These Mustangs, hailing from a place where the water is reportedly shallow, have been flooding District 7 teams with pain for a while now.
On Friday, the Eagles showed up at Angelo State University ready for redemption and on a five-game winning streak.
Shallowater was on a 16-game streak. The ‘Stangs had stung Peaster by a convincing 15 points. Both the Mustangs and Eagles were among the state’s top ranked.
Ty McCall, Corbin Calzacorta, Liam Kelly, Kyle Cook and Nathan Jones represented Brock on the court in front a gymnasium that was packed as much as COVID restrictions allowed. Shallowater’s big guy out-jumped Jones on the tipoff, and the Mustangs hit hit a three-pointer right out of the gate.
McCall sank one for Brock, and the back and forth began.
The Mustangs were focusing on shutting down Jones under the basket, and so Calzacorta hit a long three-pointer, nothing but net, that fired up Eagles fans.
The Eagles employed their typical stifling defense, forcing the Mustangs to shoot from afar. Shallowater, though, was having trouble finding the net. Brock built a 11-7 lead before the first quarter ended.
The second quarter began with Shallowater stealing the ball and hitting a three-pointer from the nosebleed section to cut Brock’s lead to one point. The Eagles were in a dogfight, but they’ve been in scrapes before and aren’t prone to panic. They kept up the intense defense and hit more shot than they missed to take a 25-20 lead into halftime.
In the second half, both teams began finding their aims, and the low-scoring affair picked up in intensity. Shallowater went on an 8-0 run near the end of the third quarter, took the lead for the first time.
The score was tied at 33 apiece when the third quarter ended, setting up a climactic finish.
Shallowater’s starters had developed foul troubles, but the bench players were shooting straight and true, and Brock found itself down 38-42 with three minutes left. Kelly made a basket and was fouled but couldn’t complete the three-point play.
Shallowater responded with a basket to push the lead back to four points. Brock turned the ball over, but Kelly came right back with a steal and a layup with two minutes remaining.
Shallowater, up by two points, tried to run out the clock with passing and movement. McCall stole the ball and passed it to a hustling Calzacorta for an easy layup to tie the game with a minute to go.
A fouled McCall went one-for-one at the line to put the Eagles up by a point. Shallowater tried to break through Brock’s defense for a shot and took advantage of a foul to go up by one point with 10 seconds remaining.
Brock Head Coach Zach Boxell called a timeout. Down by one point. Ten clicks remaining on the clock. Winner goes to the state semifinals.
Moudy inbounded the ball, and Calzacorta took a shot…and…missed. Jones grabbed the ball and took a foul.
The big guy stood at the line. Eyed the basket. Shot.
The ball dropped through the basket to tie the game.
His second shot fell just as cleanly, and the Eagles went up by a point with 2.4 seconds left in the game.
Shallowater inbounded from the far end of the court, but the ball went out of bounds. Brock took possession, and Moudy was fouled and sank both free throw to put the Eagles up by three.
Shallowater’s long desperation shot missed as as the clock ran out, and the Eagles prevailed 49-46.
The high scorers were Jones with 12 points and McCall with 10.
Graford 57, Slidell 68
The Graford Jackrabbits saw familiar faces on the other end of the court while warming up on Friday night. In November, the Rabbits opened this year’s season with a home game against Slidell — and lost 76-77.
Afterward, the Rabbits went a nine-game winning streak before things began to go off-rail, losing to Glen Rose and then dealing with quarantine issues and schedule interruptions. The Rabbits regrouped and finished 10-0 in district play to win a district championship.
By Friday, they had won three playoff contests and battled their way to a regional finals game against — who else? — the team that beat them in Week One. Slidell had gone 12-0 to win 1A District 22 and headed into Friday’s match on a 17-game winning streak that stretched back to late December.
The Rabbits ran nose-to-nose with Slidell during the first half and were down by three points when the first half ended. The Rabbits came out strong after the half and took a 45-43 lead before the third quarter expired.
The fourth quarter began with Slidell banking a long three-pointer to reclaim the lead. Graford missed a shot, and Slidell made another three-pointer. Graford fell behind by seven points with three minutes remaining and couldn’t catch up.
The Jackrabbits finish as regional finalists in 1A competition, one of the last teams to fall in the state tournament.
Community Christian 61, St. Paul’s Prep 53
Third place was the best the Warriors could hope for when they faced off against St. Paul’s Prep today at Lake Country Christian School in Fort Worth. The Warriors had fallen to Harvest Christian earlier in the week in the TCAF Division 2 state tournament. The Warriors wanted to finish the season on an up note by toppling St. Paul’s, but they began the game slowly and fell behind quickly.
Head Coach Brian Rodricks encouraged them from the sidelines, and his team responded by pushing the score to 15-17 as the opening quarter ended.
Community Christian maintained intensity in the second quarter but lost its aim momentarily. They fell behind 24-31 and couldn’t catch the Lions by halftime.
The Warriors hit the court re-energized for the second half, began hitting their shots again, cut the Lions’ lead to one point, kept pushing and tied the game at 39 apiece. They took the lead 46-45 early in the final quarter and steadily increased their advantage until the buzzer ended the game with scoreboard declaring them the victors
