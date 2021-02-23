Editor’s Note: Game times and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19 issues.
Boys
Peaster 72, Ballinger 32
The Ballinger Bearcats might be feeling like they were run over by a bus on Monday night. In a way, they were — the big Greyhound machine from Peaster flattened the Bearcats in the area round of the state championship tournament.
This year’s Greyhounds look a lot like last year’s team that rolled over most everyone before falling just short of a state championship. All five starters returned as seniors, and sophomore Tramar Gilbert has been added to the mix as the first player off the bench.
The Greyhounds lost a conference grudge match with Brock in the last game of the regular season, but the loss appears to have inspired rather than deflated them. A subsequent ice storm gave them an entire week to think about the defeat and adjust.
“I always learn more from a loss than I do from a win,” Peaster Head Coach Bubba Jennings. “I get a little bit more focused and try to get the kids a little bit more focused. Try to go back, regroup, get everything together, figure out why we lost and try to improve on those points.”
The Greyhounds came back a week later and beat Bowie 67-44 on Saturday.
Peaster Athletic Director Gary McElroy is excited to see the basketball team playing so well in his first year at the school after a long coaching stint at Burleson High School.
“This is an exciting group,” McElroy said. “Coach Jennings does a great job with these kids. We’ve got those five seniors that are battle tested. They’ve had their hand in the fire many times. Went down to the state tournament last year but came up a little bit short. Just a great bunch of kids that work hard and practice hard, good in the classroom, good in the community and love to play basketball. They set the bar high last year and they’re working their tails off to achieve things that haven’t been done around here in awhile.”
McElroy praised Jennings' intelligence and intensity. Jennings is a Texas roundball legend, an All-State player in high school and a star player at Texas Tech University, where he led the Red Raiders in scoring in three of his four seasons. The Dallas Mavericks drafted him, but Jennings chose coaching instead and led Artesia High School in New Mexico to two state titles before returning to Tech and coaching as an assistant under Bobby Knight.
“He does a great job with the kids,” McElroy said of Jennings. “Great Xs and Os. Great basketball mind. He can get them out of jams pretty easily.”
Peaster’s reputation means the Greyhounds won’t be sneaking up on any opponents, McElroy said.
“Everybody in the state knows who Peaster is,” he said. “They’ll be waiting for us, but our kids are ready for the challenge.”
Next up for Peaster (22-4) is the winner between Dublin vs. Wall.
GIRLS
Peaster 88, Coahoma 56
The Lady Greys out-muscled and hustled Coahoma on Monday to win an area championship. Peaster grabbed 38 rebounds and 21 steals to keep Coahoma on its heels.
Payton Hull, Brooklyn Bosher and Miranda Smith knocked down three-pointers and provided strong defense along with Landry Robertson and others.
For the quarterfinals, Peaster (25-4) will play the winner of the Nocona and Wall game being held tonight.
Graford 32, Sulphur Bluff 49
The Lady Rabbits took a slim lead into halftime but couldn’t stay on top during the second half. The loss ended Graford’s season with a 16-8 overall record and a bi-district title in 1A District 21.
Strawn 68, Richland Springs 58
Strawn won an area championship on Monday by knocking off Richland Springs and faces — gulp! — Huckaby next. The Lady Rabbits played Huckabay in mid-December in a non-district game and were blown out 36-71. The two teams met for a rematch in mid-January, and Strawn lost again, although by a much more respectable score: 48-50.
Will Strawn avenge those earlier losses and keep moving ahead in the playoffs? Will Huckabay beat Strawn three times in a row?
Strawn (13-8) plays Huckabay (17-2) at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Eastland.
