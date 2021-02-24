Editor’s Note: Game times and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19 issues.
Boys
Community Christian 56, Grace Academy 39
The Warriors opened their playoffs in the Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship (TCAF) state tournament on Tuesday in Mineral Wells by facing Grace, a team from Georgetown that finished third in its district with a 10-7 overall record.
The Warriors have been playing domineering ball for the second half of the season, going undefeated in district play and sporting a 22-7 overall record and starting out 8-7.
“We’ve hit our stride,” Head Coach Brian Rodricks said before the game. “Our chemistry started clicking. We’ve changed our tempo. We’re starting to push the ball a little bit more. Our intensity has gotten a lot better.”
The Warriors were favored on Tuesday, but Grace didn’t make things easy. Both teams rely on smothering defense.
Community Christian got off to a quick lead before Grace fought back, tying the game at 14 apiece and even taking the lead for a brief moment. Losing the lead must have caught the Warriors’ attention. They fought back, built a 31-23 lead by halftime and never came close to falling behind again.
Joshua Guzman powered the team, putting Community Christian within two games of a state championship. Guzman led the team in scoring with 25 points and added five rebounds, four assists, a steal and quite a few highlight reels for those videotaping the game.
Jackson Horton scored 19 points, and Christian Crawford and Bryce Haralson scored six apiece.
The Warriors play next at 7 p.m. Friday with details to come.
Brock 47, Jim Ned 29
The Eagles won an area championship on Tuesday and move ahead to the quarterfinals, where they will face the winner between City View and San Angelo Texas Leadership Charter Academy, who play tonight.
Graford 58, Miller Grove 49
The district champion Jackrabbits won their first playoff game of the season, taking down Miller Grove on Tuesday.
Next up, Graford will play the winner of tonight’s game between Ector and Saint Jo.
Peaster 72, Ballinger 32
The Ballinger Bearcats might be feeling like they were run over by a bus on Monday night. In a way, they were — the big Greyhound machine from Peaster flattened the Bearcats in the area round of the state championship tournament.
This year’s Greyhounds look a lot like last year’s team that rolled over most everyone before falling just short of a state championship. All five starters returned as seniors, and sophomore Tramar Gilbert has been added to the mix as the first player off the bench.
The Greyhounds lost a conference grudge match with Brock in the last game of the regular season, but the loss appears to have inspired rather than deflated them. A subsequent ice storm gave them an entire week to think about the defeat and adjust.
“I always learn more from a loss than I do from a win,” Peaster Head Coach Bubba Jennings. “I get a little bit more focused and try to get the kids a little bit more focused. Try to go back, regroup, get everything together, figure out why we lost and try to improve on those points.”
The Greyhounds came back a week later and beat Bowie 67-44 on Saturday.
Peaster Athletic Director Gary McElroy is excited to see the basketball team playing so well in his first year at the school after a long coaching stint at Burleson High School.
“This is an exciting group,” McElroy said. “Coach Jennings does a great job with these kids. We’ve got those five seniors that are battle tested. They’ve had their hand in the fire many times. Went down to the state tournament last year but came up a little bit short. Just a great bunch of kids that work hard and practice hard, good in the classroom, good in the community and love to play basketball. They set the bar high last year and they’re working their tails off to achieve things that haven’t been done around here in awhile.”
McElroy praised Jennings' intelligence and intensity. Jennings is a Texas roundball legend, an All-State player in high school and a star player at Texas Tech University, where he led the Red Raiders in scoring in three of his four seasons. The Dallas Mavericks drafted him, but Jennings chose coaching instead and led Artesia High School in New Mexico to two state titles before returning to Tech and coaching as an assistant under Bobby Knight.
“He does a great job with the kids,” McElroy said of Jennings. “Great Xs and Os. Great basketball mind. He can get them out of jams pretty easily.”
Peaster’s reputation means the Greyhounds won’t be sneaking up on any opponents, McElroy said.
“Everybody in the state knows who Peaster is,” he said. “They’ll be waiting for us, but our kids are ready for the challenge.”
Next up for Peaster (22-4) is the winner between Dublin vs. Wall.
GIRLS
Community Christian 105, Waco Methodist 4
That’s not a misprint. The Lady Warriors won by 101 points during a playoff romp in Mineral Wells on Tuesday. Every member of the Lady Warriors team played, and each scored points.
Community Christian’s starting lineup looked smooth as silk — OK, sweaty red-faced silk — as they dismantled the Waco Methodist Lady Bulldogs for four straight quarters.
Here’s how it went: The Warriors won the opening tip-off, took the ball to their end of the court and made a basket. Then, by applying full-court defensive pressure, they would prevent the Waco girls from moving the ball toward their basket or, in many cases, inbounding the ball even. Instead, one of the Warriors would steal a pass or disrupt a dribble and go score.
Community Christian led 9-0 before the first minute was gone. After the lead grew to 28-0, Coach Buchanan called off the full-court press and allowed Waco to move the ball to their end of the court. That didn’t mean they could score. It meant the Warriors would steal the ball down there and run the full length of the court before scoring again.
Midway through the second quarter, with the Warriors up 51-0, Waco scored a point on a free throw to make it 51-1. That lone point would remain until near the end of the game, when the Warriors were playing eighth and ninth graders, and the Bulldogs managed to find the basket again.
Warriors Head Coach Kayla Buchanan knows her team well. Here is how she described them before the game: “This is a team we’ve been building since my seniors were in eighth grade, a solid strong defensive team. They have a really good shot at going all the way to state and taking it this year. This is something they’ve been working toward for a while.”
Two players who stand out are senior point guard Hena Spahic and senior center Elaina Buchanan, the coach’s daughter. Spahic hails from Bosnia and is in her second year at Community Christian. She has averaged 20 points and six assists a game this season and was named district MVP. Elaina Buchanan averaged 15 points, 15 rebounds and a half-dozen steals and was named the district’s Defensive MVP.
She and starting guard Halee Petrie have played together since kindergarten in Mineral Wells and since junior high at Community Christian, and they’ve developed a strong rapport on the court.
Coach Buchanan has three daughters on the team, and Kate Buchanan has cracked the starting lineup as a sophomore. She averages 10 rebounds a game and nine points a game. (Olivia Buchanan is an eighth grader on the varsity roster.)
The defensive-minded Jersey Davila, a junior who starts at guard, won Newcomer of the Year by averaging six steals a game.
“They’re a lot of fun to watch,” Coach Buchanan said.
Spahic and Elaina Buchanan want to play college ball and are considering schools currently.
How good are the girls and the team?
Community Christian is tiny with an enrollment of about 30 kids ranging from eighth to 12th grades. They’d be considered 1A if they played in the University Interscholastic League. Still, the Lady Warriors faced and conquered larger schools during the non-district part of their schedule.
“We’ve got a good team,” the coach said. “They’ve proven themselves a lot.”
Only four of the team’s 13 players are seniors, meaning much of this tough team will remain intact for a while. With so few schools in the TCAF division, the tournament is shortened. Only three playoff wins are needed to earn a state title, compared to six in most UIL leagues.
Peaster 88, Coahoma 56
The Lady Greys out-muscled and hustled Coahoma on Monday to win an area championship. Peaster grabbed 38 rebounds and 21 steals to keep Coahoma on its heels.
Payton Hull, Brooklyn Bosher and Miranda Smith knocked down three-pointers and provided strong defense along with Landry Robertson and others.
For the quarterfinals, Peaster (25-4) will play the winner of the Nocona and Wall game being held tonight.
Graford 32, Sulphur Bluff 49
The Lady Rabbits took a slim lead into halftime but couldn’t stay on top during the second half. The loss ended Graford’s season with a 16-8 overall record and a bi-district title in 1A District 21.
Strawn 68, Richland Springs 58
Strawn won an area championship on Monday by knocking off Richland Springs and faces — gulp! — Huckaby next. The Lady Rabbits played Huckabay in mid-December in a non-district game and were blown out 36-71. The two teams met for a rematch in mid-January, and Strawn lost again, although by a much more respectable score: 48-50.
Will Strawn avenge those earlier losses and keep moving ahead in the playoffs? Will Huckabay beat Strawn three times in a row?
Strawn (13-8) plays Huckabay (17-2) at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Eastland.
