Boys
Brock butchers Antelopes
Nathan Jones walked to center court to prepare for tip-off and stood alone on the hardwood floor at an Abilene gym for a few moments. He and his teammates had come to play a regional semifinals game against the Abernathy Antelopes. Brock was favored to win, but anything can happen in playoff basketball.
The ref tossed the ball into the air, and Jones out-jumped the other guy and tipped the ball to teammate Ty McCall, who dribbled down court bit before tossing it back to Jones, who’d settled under the basket. The big guy plunked the pill in the hole, simple as first-grade math.
That game plan has worked well this season.
After putting Brock up 2-0, Jones hustled the length of the court and settled under the other basket and was right there when Abernathy missed its first shot. Jones grabbed the rebound, tossed it to a teammate and hustled all the way to the other basket to hunker down and wait for the next pass or a rebound.
Head Coach Zach Boxell preaches defense, and the Eagles swamped the Antelopes. Abernathy made little attempt to charge the lane, choosing to make long-range low-percentage shot instead. When those shots clanged off the rim or backboard, Jones would suck up balls like a vacuum.
The Eagles jumped out to a quick 10-2 lead, with the points coming from Jones and McCall, who were assisted by the deft passing of Zach Lewis, Quinn Moudy and Corbin Calzacorta.
If Abernethy attempted to smother Jones in the paint, the other Eagles would make shots from the perimeter. A double dose of poison wasn't going to provide much fun for the Antelopes this day.
The first quarter ended with the Eagles leading 24-9. The only way Abernethy might claw its way into this game was to start sinking more of those long shots or figure a way to move closer to the basket. Moving closer would require cracking the code to Brock’s defense, which isn’t so much code as pure hustle and determination. If teams knew how to solve the Eagles, Brock wouldn’t be the No. 2 ranked team in the state.
The Antelopes couldn’t decipher Brock in the first half, which ended with Brock up 37-13.Perhaps a halftime pep talk by the coach might save Abernethy. Perhaps an adjustment to the game plan. Or maybe search for a four-leaf clover wrapped around a rabbit’s foot and kissed by an angel.
Those are in short supply. The Antelopes would have to out-dribble, out-shoot and out-rebound one of the best teams around to stage a comeback.
The Eagles led by 35 points near the end of the third quarter when Boxell began resting his starters. The bench players kept up the heat with help from sharp-shooting junior Tyce Gentry and rebound-nabbing Liam Kelly and Kyle Cooke.
Brock’s next challenge is to beat Shallowater, the team that just knocked Peaster out of the playoffs.
Peaster 62, Shallowater 77
In 2019, the Greyhounds defeated Shallowater in a regional finals game. Peaster expected the Mustangs to come gunning for revenge.
Boy, did they come.
The Hounds used full-court pressure from the get-go to pressure Shallowater, and it worked for a while. The Mustangs responded by focusing pressure on Peaster’s big shooter Braxton Bosher. The Hounds took an early lead with help from Carver Rodenburg’s hot hand, but Peaster’s shooting was off as a whole, and Shallowater barreled back. Peaster big guys Tramar Gilbert and Jayden Canafax began picking up fouls trying to contain the ‘Stangs.
The first quarter ended with Peaster down 12-19. Prior to the game, Peaster was ranked No. 3 by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, compared to No. 6 for Shallowater.
Midway through the second quarter, Shallowater had built a 10-point lead and developed a laser-like aim from three-point range. Peaster tried to cut into that lead before halftime but fell further behind as their barrage of three-point attempts missed.
Peaster was down 20 points by halftime. The team's usual scoring machine, Bosher, had been limited to two points in two quarters.
The Greyhounds have one of the best high school coaches around in Bubba Jennings. Maybe he could say the right thing or make the right adjustment to jostle his boys back to a lead.
The Hounds came roaring out of the locker room and began forcing turnovers in the third quarter and playing with more intensity. Still, they struggled to make shots. The Hounds climbed to within 10 points but couldn’t catch the galloping Mustangs. By the time Canafax fouled out in the fourth, the game was all but done.
Peaster’s senior-heavy team had come far, worked hard and over-exceeded but finished just short of their goal, and more than a few tears were shed by players and fans alike.
The season offered much to look back on with pride, including a 24-5 record and district, area and quarterfinals championships in a pandemic-tainted year that upset schedules and practices and create more hurdles than usual for the team.
The seniors will be disappointed that they came close but no cigar for a state title two years in a row, but they excited many fans while winning an incredible number of games during their time at the school.
Community Christian 48, Harvest Christian 59
The Warriors finished short of a state title berth after falling to the Harvard Christian Saints on Tuesday night in Fort Worth.
Harvest is the leading offense in the Texas Christian Athletics Fellowship (TCAF) league, averaging 66 points a game. They didn’t reach their average on Tuesday, but neither did the Warriors, who finished the night with a dozen fewer points than their average of 60 a game. The team’s hottest hands — Joshua Guzman and Jackson Horton — scored 15 apiece against Harvest despite averaging 20 apiece for the year.
The teams entered the game ranked No. 3 and No. 4, with Heritage a notch higher. Heritage grabbed a 13-10 lead in the first quarter and built an even larger lead in the second. The Warriors outscored Heritage in the third and fourth quarters but not by enough points to overcome the deficit.
Community Christian remain in the tournament and will compete for third place.
The Warriors play St Paul’s Prep Academy of Arlington at noon Saturday at Lake Country Christian School.
Graford 56, Lingleville 51
The Jackrabbits overcame a third-quarter deficit and outscored the Cardinals 11-6 in the final, crucial, do-or-die quarter to win their regional semifinals match in 1A competition.
GIRLS
Community Christian 85, St. Paul’s Prep 51
The Lady Warriors set the tone immediately at Monday night’s state semifinal game against St. Paul’s Prep in Fort Worth. The contest began with Warriors center Elaina Buchanan knocking the opening tip-off toward Jersey Davila, who grabbed the ball, scored a basket and drew a foul. Davila made the three-point play, putting Community Christian up 3-0 — with just three seconds gone from the clock.
Would the Warriors average a point per second for the duration of the game?
The thought wasn’t so ludicrous, considering this same team won its first playoff game 105-4 just last week. The Warriors are deeper in the playoffs now, so no more easy teams remain. The Lions put up a battle for a while and kept the score close for much of the first quarter. That’s an impressive feat considering the Warriors have gone 24-2 this season, beating much bigger schools along the way. One of their losses came against a 5A team.
Community Christian is a private school in Mineral Wells with a grand total of 36 kids enrolled and would be considered a small 1A school in the UIL.
Despite the school’s diminutive size, its varsity basketball team looms large. The roster includes eighth and ninth graders, and three of the girls on the team are daughters of Head Coach Kayla Buchanan.
Monday night’s game score was close as the first quarter wound down. Then, the Warriors erupted on a 10-point run in the closing seconds that ended with team leader Hena Spahic stealing a ball, dribbling up court, making a layup and being fouled. Spahic remained on the ground for about a minute after having the wind knocked out of her. She recovered, though, and completed the three-point play, increasing the Warriors lead to 24-9 as the quarter ended.
That lead grew to 51-20 by halftime.
In the third quarter, Warriors guard and ebullient team leader Jersey Davila tried to stand underneath the basket and absorb an impact from a hard-charging opponent. Davila ended up in a heap on the floor, clutching her knee in pain. She was carried off the court and spent the rest of the game with her right leg propped up on chairs while being iced.
Losing Davila slowed down the Warriors attack a bit, but the team is so loaded with talent, the beating continued soon enough. The fourth quarter became more of a contest to see whether the Warriors could feed senior center Elaina Buchanan the ball enough times for her to reach the 1,000-point milestone for her high school career.
With 1:59 remaining in the game, Buchanan sank a basket to reach the goal. Her mom pulled her out of the game at that point, and they hugged on the sidelines. Elaina Buchanan had scored 24 points and grabbed 19 rebounds by that point and was drenched in sweat.
When the game ended, Elaina Buchanan, who had reached the 1,000-rebound mark earlier in the year, was all smiles.
“This was something I wasn’t sure I was going to get this year,” she said once the final buzzer sounded. “I worked really hard to achieve it with the help of my teammates, of course.”
She had envisioned hitting the rebound mark ever since she was in eighth grade but had not considered reaching 1,000 points until her junior year, when she saw the possibility.
“I worked extra time in the gym this year to make sure I achieved it,” Elaina Buchanan said.
Her mom/coach beamed with pride as Elaina was hugged by teammates.
“I’m proud of her,” the coach said. “She is a goal setter. She’s my daughter. I’m happy for her.”
Community Christian plays for a state title at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Lake Country Christian Academy in Fort Worth. They face Victory Christian of Decatur -- a team the Lady Warriors beat 57-33 in December.
