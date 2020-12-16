Editor's note: Game times and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19 issues.
BOYS
Weatherford 46, Cleburne 39
The Kangaroos hopped right back into the win column after sitting out two games because of opponents canceling due to COVID-19 issues. On Tuesday, the Roos returned to the court and grabbed an early lead with the help of strong defensive play. Weatherford took a 14-point lead into halftime. Cleburne fought back in the second half, but Weatherford’s Brady Caudill nailed the door shut with key offensive rebounds, helping to run out the clock. Caudill, Braden Carter, Hayden Hansen and Kane Chandler contributed strong performances to the Roo victory.
Weatherford (3-2) plays at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Rider (3-7).
Aledo 43, Midlothian 42
A game can’t get any closer than this. Two good teams battled it out, and the Bearcats prevailed in front of a home crowd.
Aledo (11-1) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Brownwood (4-5).
Brock 58, Benbrook 53
Brock (6-1) plays at 4 p.m. Friday at Decatur (9-1).
Millsap 32, Glen Rose 72
Millsap (4-5) plays at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Early (3-4).
Poolville 48, Era 33
The Monarchs out-rebounded Era 48 to 33 and shot much better and nabbed another win.
Poolville (5-4) plays at 5:15 p.m. Friday at Haskell (1-8).
Gordon 55, Gustine 49
Gordon (3-2) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Walnut Springs (0-2).
Graford 75, Lipan 58
Graford (8-1) plays at 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Moran (0-2).
Weatherford Christian 49, Victory Baptist 21
Community Christian 52, Cornerstone Christian 42
Community Christian plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Victory Christian (1-3).
Other upcoming games:
Mineral Wells (5-4) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Windthorst (0-0).
Peaster (6-2) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at home against Bridgeport (9-2).
Perrin-Whitt (8-0) plays at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Saint Jo (5-2).
Springtown (6-0) plays at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Alvarado (6-1).
GIRLS
Weatherford girls remain under quarantine
Weatherford (1-9) is scheduled to play next at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Crowley (3-4).
Aledo 43, Liberty Christian 64
Aledo (3-8) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Krum (5-6).
Community Christian 57, Grace Community 23
Community Christian (12-0) plays at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cornerstone Christian (3-1).
Springtown 41, Iowa Park 55
The Lady Pines were a bit cold from the floor, shooting 32 percent of their field goals, although they sank more than half of their free throws. Iowa Park grabbed nine more rebounds, however, and won by 14 points. The Pines have an opportunity to climb back into the win column while facing a winless team on Friday.
Springtown (4-6) plays its first district game of the year at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Castleberry (0-9).
Peaster 84, Millsap 31
The Lady Grey were ball hawks on Tuesday evening, stealing the rock 30 times. Peaster sank more than half of its field goals, while Millsap shot 22% from the field.
Peaster (10-3) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Brock (3-5).
Millsap (1-10) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Eastland (1-5).
Poolville 79, Ranger 17
Poolville (811) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Lipan (6-2).
Gordon 33, Bluff Dale 26
Gordon (2-5) plays at 6 p.m. Friday in a district game at Lingleville (2-4).
Other upcoming games:
Brock (3-5) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at home against Peaster (10-3).
Mineral Wells (3-7) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at home against Windthorst (1-2).
Graford (6-5) plays at 5 p.m. Friday at home against Moran (0-3).
Strawn (3-2) plays at 6 p.m. Friday against Huckabay (5-2).
Perrin-Whitt (0-2) plays at 1 p.m. Saturday at home against Johnson County Sports Association (1-4).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.