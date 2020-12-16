WF Beau

The Weatherford boys team is back on the court after missing two games due to COVID-19 issues at other schools.

 Jeff Prince / Weatherford Democrat

Editor's note: Game times and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19 issues.

 

BOYS 

Weatherford 46, Cleburne 39

The Kangaroos hopped right back into the win column after sitting out two games because of opponents canceling due to COVID-19 issues. On Tuesday, the Roos returned to the court and grabbed an early lead with the help of strong defensive play. Weatherford took a 14-point lead into halftime. Cleburne fought back in the second half, but Weatherford’s Brady Caudill nailed the door shut with key offensive rebounds, helping to run out the clock. Caudill, Braden Carter, Hayden Hansen and Kane Chandler contributed strong performances to the Roo victory.

Weatherford (3-2) plays at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Rider (3-7).

 

Aledo 43, Midlothian 42

A game can’t get any closer than this. Two good teams battled it out, and the Bearcats prevailed in front of a home crowd.

Aledo (11-1) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Brownwood (4-5).

 

Brock 58, Benbrook 53

Brock (6-1) plays at 4 p.m. Friday at Decatur (9-1).

 

Millsap 32, Glen Rose 72

Millsap (4-5) plays at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Early (3-4).

Nathan Sykes

Millsap's Nathan Sykes goes up high while defending a Glen Rose player in Tuesday night's loss.

 

Poolville 48, Era 33

The Monarchs out-rebounded Era 48 to 33 and shot much better and nabbed another win. 

Poolville (5-4) plays at 5:15 p.m. Friday at Haskell (1-8).

 

Gordon 55, Gustine 49

Gordon (3-2) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Walnut Springs (0-2).

 

Graford 75, Lipan 58

Graford (8-1) plays at 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Moran (0-2).

 

Weatherford Christian 49, Victory Baptist 21 

 

Community Christian 52, Cornerstone Christian 42

Community Christian plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Victory Christian (1-3).

 

Other upcoming games:

Mineral Wells (5-4) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Windthorst (0-0).

Peaster (6-2) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at home against Bridgeport (9-2).

Perrin-Whitt (8-0) plays at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Saint Jo (5-2).

Springtown (6-0) plays at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Alvarado (6-1).

 

GIRLS

 

Weatherford girls remain under quarantine

Weatherford (1-9) is scheduled to play next at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Crowley (3-4).

 

Aledo 43, Liberty Christian 64

Aledo (3-8) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Krum (5-6).

 

Community Christian 57, Grace Community 23

Community Christian (12-0) plays at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cornerstone Christian (3-1).

 

Springtown 41, Iowa Park 55

The Lady Pines were a bit cold from the floor, shooting 32 percent of their field goals, although they sank more than half of their free throws. Iowa Park grabbed nine more rebounds, however, and won by 14 points. The Pines have an opportunity to climb back into the win column while facing a winless team on Friday.

Springtown (4-6) plays its first district game of the year at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Castleberry (0-9).

 

Peaster 84, Millsap 31

MS Claire Ground

Claire Ground and the Millsap Lady Bulldogs had their hands full against Peaster on Tuesday night. 

The Lady Grey were ball hawks on Tuesday evening, stealing the rock 30 times. Peaster sank more than half of its field goals, while Millsap shot 22% from the field.

Peaster (10-3) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Brock (3-5).

Millsap (1-10) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Eastland (1-5).

PST swarm

The Peaster girls swarmed all over Millsap on Tuesday and made 30 steals.

 

Poolville 79, Ranger 17

Poolville (811) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Lipan (6-2).

 

Gordon 33, Bluff Dale 26

Gordon (2-5) plays at 6 p.m. Friday in a district game at Lingleville (2-4).

 

Other upcoming games:

Brock (3-5) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at home against Peaster (10-3).

Mineral Wells (3-7) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at home against Windthorst (1-2). 

Graford (6-5) plays at 5 p.m. Friday at home against Moran (0-3).

Strawn (3-2) plays at 6 p.m. Friday against Huckabay (5-2).

Perrin-Whitt (0-2) plays at 1 p.m. Saturday at home against Johnson County Sports Association (1-4).

